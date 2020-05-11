50 Cent "In Da Club"

A Tribe Called Quest "Can I Kick It?"

a-ha "Take On Me"

Ace of Base "The Sign"

Agent 001 "Daniel Wiggy"

Amy Winehouse "Rehab"

Armin van Buuren "Blah Blah Blah"

Ava Max "Sweet But Psycho"

Bad Bunny "YoPerreo Sola"

Basement Jaxx "Where's Your Head At"

Becky G ft. Natti Natasha "Sin Pijama"

Benny Benassi presents The Biz "Satisfaction"

Billie Eilish "bad guy"

Black Light Odyssey "Sequence Her"

Blue Öyster Cult "(Don't Fear) The Reaper"

Bobby Brown "My Prerogative"

Brad Paisley "Mud On The Tires"

Cade7 "Dot Calm"

Cardi B "Bodak Yellow"

Carly Rae Jepsen "Call Me Maybe"

The Chainsmokers ft. Daya "Don't Let Me Down"

Childish Gambino "Summertime Magic"

The Clash "Rock the Casbah"

Coldplay "Clocks"

deadmau5 ft. Rob Swire "Ghosts 'n' Stuff"

DMX "X Gon' Give It ToYa"

Dolly Parton "Jolene"

Donna Summer "Hot Stuff"

Dua Lipa "Don't Start Now"

Eddie Japan "Summer Hair"

Eric B. & Rakim "Don't Sweat The Technique"

Fatboy Slim "The Rockafeller Skank"

Flo Rida ft. Sage The Gemini &Lookas "G.D.F.R."

Grand Master Melle Mel "The Message (2012)"

Greg LeBeau "This Isn't Enough"

Grouplove "Tongue Tied"

Imagine Dragons "Thunder"

J. Balvin& Willy William "Mi Gente"

Jonas Brothers "Sucker"

Justin Timberlake "Can't Stop The Feeling!"

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj "Tusa"

Kendrick Lamar ft. SZA "All The Stars"

The Killers “The Man”

LaBelle "Lady Marmalade"

Lady Gaga "Born This Way"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Lizzo "Good As Hell"

LMFAO ft. Lauren Bennett &GoonRock "Party Rock Anthem"

Lord Felix "Studio 54"

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis ft. Wanz "Thrift Shop"

Maroon 5 ft. Christina Aguilera "Moves Like Jagger"

Megadeth "Symphony Of Destruction"

Meghan Trainor "Me Too"

Migos "Stir Fry"

Naughty By Nature "O.P.P."

Nelly "Hot InHerre"

O-Zone "Dragostea Din Tei"

ORION "Time For Crime"

Otis Redding "(Sittin' On) The Dock Of The Bay"

Panic! At The Disco "High Hopes"

Pattern Drama ft. Aquarius Heaven &HezzaFezza "Wait For Me"

Paul van Dyk "For An Angel (PvD Remix '09)"

Pharrell Williams "Happy"

Pitbull ft. Ne-Yo, Afrojack &Nayer "Give Me Everything"

Pixies "Here Comes Your Man"

Post Malone "Better Now"

Rage Against The Machine "Killing In The Name"

Rick Astley "Never Gonna Give You Up"

RÜFÜS DU SOL "Eyes"

Salt-N-Pepa "Push It"

Sam Hunt "Body Like A Back Road"

Sean Paul "Temperature"

Shania Twain "Any Man Of Mine"

Sia ft. Sean Paul "Cheap Thrills"

Smash Mouth "All Star"

Steve Porter "Espresso"

STL GLD ft. Latrell James "Chaka Zulu"

T.I. ft. JAY-Z "Bring Em Out"

Tones and I "Dance Monkey"

Twenty One Pilots "Stressed Out"

The Unicorn Princess "Back To Boston"

Warren G & Nate Dogg "Regulate"

The Weeknd "Blinding Lights"

Whitney Houston "I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)"

Young MC "Bust A Move"

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey "The Middle"

Le jeu Fuser dévoile sa tracklist complète.Pour rappel, le jeu est développé par Harmonix Music Systems et il sera disponible le 10 Novembre sur PS4, One, PC et Switch.