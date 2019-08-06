ajouter un tigre
[Leak] Premières images pour The Witcher III Switch
Les amis voici les premières images de la version Switch de The Witcher III.










Pas taper
    posted the 06/08/2019 at 10:58 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (20)
    minbox posted the 06/08/2019 at 10:59 PM
    C'est pas si mal
    xenofamicom posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:00 PM
    Déjà fait! (marrant mais tu arrives trop tard!)
    rendan posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:01 PM
    leonr4 posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:02 PM
    Ces screens sont tirées de quelle config PC ? par ce que même en low j'ai pas le souvenir que le jeu est si moche que ça
    jeanouillz posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:03 PM
    Vous allez arrêter oui ? Vous allez faire pleurer le petit, déjà que le père Noël ne lui a pas apporté Persona 5 sur Switch
    kinectical posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:04 PM
    leonr4 non ces bien là version switch elle est même pas assez puissante pour faire tourner la version pc low
    oppenheimer posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:06 PM
    C'est un troll j'espère...Quelle honte si c'est pas le cas...
    jeanouillz posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:06 PM
    leonr4 C'est grâce à certains mods qui permettent d'aller encore plus low que low
    Tiens https://youtu.be/y4sG21EKGxw
    kuriringk posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:07 PM
    Ça a beau être du troll, vous respectez pas la Switch

    Même The Witcher 2, sur Xbox 360, n'était pas si mal. La Switch est capable de proposer un bon rendu
    shanks posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:07 PM
    leonr4
    c'est des bidouilleurs qui sont arrivés à moder le jeu pour aller en deça de l'ultra low.
    stefanpsp posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:09 PM
    Déjà fait mais toujours aussi hilarant !
    leonr4 posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:10 PM
    kinectical Non par ce que meme avec les specs en low du jeu ça donne ce résultat https://youtu.be/vrJ330NGjCU?t=135 du coup je me demandais comment ils ont fait pour avoir un rendu encore plus bas

    shanks jeanouillz Merci pour l'info, ça explique ce genre de rendu
    sanj posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:25 PM
    Original
    rulian posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:34 PM
    Quelle salope
    icebergbrulant posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:36 PM
    A l'époque PS2, ces graphismes auraient été une tuerie
    kinectical posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:43 PM
    leonr4 oublie ce rendu sur switch en plus la frame rate est beaucoups trop élevé
    isora posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:45 PM
    Le pire c'est que ça pourrait vraiment ressembler à ça.
    xxther3dxx posted the 06/08/2019 at 11:55 PM
    on dirait un jeu PS2/GC/Xbox...
    spyro50 posted the 06/09/2019 at 12:04 AM
    xxther3dxx Non les jeux ps2 étaient plus beau faut pas abuser ça par contre moi je trouve ça digne de la switch
    testament posted the 06/09/2019 at 12:10 AM
    Eldren
