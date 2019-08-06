accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
ajouter un tigre
profile
255
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
lafontaine
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
minx
,
aiolia081
,
loudiyi
,
shanks
,
nayth57
,
cuthbert
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
drakeramore
,
akd
,
fifine
,
hyoga57
,
neokiller
,
thugstas
,
tripy73
,
terminator
,
milo42
,
svr
,
fullbuster
,
escobar
,
jf17
,
asakim
,
zimtom77
,
lz
,
minbox
,
latimevic
,
giusnake
,
kurosama
,
anakaris
,
linkiorra
,
chester
,
strifedcloud
,
arngrim
,
elricyann
,
e3payne
,
jaune
,
trezert
,
link49
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
eldren
,
sauronsg
,
pist5
,
majorevo
,
xtitlasx54
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
choupiloutre
,
crazyfrag51
,
beni
,
ritalix
,
kenshuiin
,
bandito
,
gamerdome
,
asus
,
anonymous340
,
furtifdor
,
zabuza
,
raoh38
,
parazyt6425
,
bboxy
,
badaboumisback
,
maldara69600
,
jwolf
,
evilboss
,
lolnope
,
slyvador
,
quantys
,
darkyx
,
idd
,
ryohazuki
,
bianh
,
turiinoi
,
kiruo
,
squall04
,
echizen
,
link571
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
draer
,
chronokami
,
vlexx
,
minicupi
,
wolfheart
,
ashern
,
plistter
,
kyogamer
,
nindo64
,
darksephiroth
,
skypirate
,
hado78
,
wadewilson
,
mrnuage
,
meruem
,
hir0k
,
gizmo2142
,
lowckon
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
xslayx
,
heson
,
koriyu
,
jojoplay4
,
voxen
,
ikagura
,
racsnk
,
jackfisher
,
nekokevin
,
kuramayohko
,
rkm18
,
freematt
,
aros
,
vincecastel
,
cyberbox86
,
leblogdeshacka
,
onirinku
,
bladagun
,
stardustx
,
vanilla59
,
artornass
,
blackbox
,
odv78
,
rosewood
,
mrgwak
,
serebii
,
pizza3fromage
,
sasuke66
,
toucko
,
orosama
,
oloman334
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
geugeuz
,
tidusx59
,
basto
,
alexmartin0146
,
docteurdeggman
,
kensama
,
iglooo
,
lambo
,
nekonoctis
,
theshareplayers
,
loydg13
,
sephiroth07
,
alexkidd
,
ellie
,
xell
,
belisama
,
niveforever
,
olimar59
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
fortep
,
misterreno
,
akinen
,
kikibearentongues
,
diablass59
,
shadow6666
,
cflamm
,
nduvel
,
stampead
,
joeystar
,
birmou
,
cedrich74
,
zettaomega
,
kanda
,
kibix971
,
frocobo
,
jenicris
,
jeuxvideo2
,
jozen15
,
mitenso
,
bliss02
,
sid
,
saitama75
,
mrbob
,
clashroyale
,
cristaleus
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
kevisiano
,
captaintoad974
,
serialgamer7
,
terranova
,
neckbreaker71
,
tutuimpressiv
,
allgamesbeta
,
junaldinho
,
drockspace
,
bloodborne
,
samsuki
,
rayjin
,
ratomuerto
,
shinz0
,
jackofblade701
,
nicolasgourry
,
myki
,
coco98bis
,
mystik13
,
shhlkjhgfd
,
yamapi
,
torotoro59
,
redmi31
,
samlokal
,
onykarts
,
phedioss
,
iglou
,
youtube06
,
sangokan
,
daevon
,
gunstarred
,
rayzorx09
,
xxxxxx0
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
jasonm
,
songokuu
,
flom
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
tolgafury
,
rachidd
,
kenpokan
,
hebuspsa
,
romgamer6859
,
vadorswitch
,
awamy02
,
chiotgamer
,
archesstat
,
osiris
,
kaiserx
,
cajp45
,
axlenz
,
alucard13
,
benji54
,
ykarin
,
salocin
,
triku
,
darkhan
,
kamina
,
yogfei
,
receiversms
,
dooku
,
smokeboom
,
johnt
,
aym
,
edgar
,
tit64
,
link1983
,
hyunckel
,
princedupersil01
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
402
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
amassous
,
link49
,
heracles
,
dx93
,
minx
,
playstation2008
,
defqon1985
,
sakonoko
,
sakura972
,
eldren
,
dragonquestparadise
,
spawnini
,
binou87
,
badeuh
,
smashfan
,
fortep
,
kurosama
,
momotaros
,
kyogamer
,
i8
,
lanni
,
moonster
,
w0nsul
,
snakeorliquid
,
torotoro59
,
escobar
,
ddog
,
shindo
,
fullbuster
,
lavignesony
,
frenchi
,
chipslike
,
7safer7sephiroth7
,
chiriusse
,
baalmung
,
inazumaeleven
,
calishnikov
,
cladstrife59
,
ratchet
,
diablass59
,
magium
,
jorostar
,
oziiriis
,
jordimin
,
fightere
,
tetsu
,
protozoa
,
musm
,
vfries
,
kevinsnow
,
goldmen33
,
sirozymandias
,
kldvb
,
erenkaneki
,
dai
,
davenor
,
aumaan
,
drake055
,
enkilvalentine
,
sephiroth07
,
ravyxxs
,
lookatz
,
tawara
,
icebergbrulant
,
alfb
,
maxleresistant
,
shanks
,
jaune
,
superken
,
plistter
,
soma67
,
mistermooh
,
chinoismasque
,
hyoga57
,
kurosagi7
,
hieuthao
,
jackiechan
,
milo42
,
kisukesan
,
thor
,
tvirus
,
opthomas
,
keka
,
linkart
,
terminator
,
bliss02
,
mrbonus
,
slyder
,
e3payne
,
odv78
,
eraser
,
strifedcloud
,
voxen
,
svr
,
twins
,
kaiden
,
carapuce
,
darkulqui
,
espiondu69
,
saram
,
nobleswan
,
shiroyashagin
,
ootaniisensei
,
jenicris
,
liquidsnake66
,
mistervegas
,
neckbreaker71
,
niveforever
,
killia
,
marchand2sable
,
arquion
,
gauffreman
,
hayatevibritania
,
mikazaki
,
meteor
,
davydems
,
angelcloud
,
grievous32
,
miokyun
,
stardustx
,
tenebrae
,
kenpokan
,
sorow
,
genraltow
,
shincloud
,
scorpion
,
cristaleus
,
rayzorx09
,
kaiserx
,
darksly
,
sorakairi86
,
celesnot
,
sojewsy
,
mikaou
,
ellegarden
,
cubia
,
waurius59
,
revans
,
gaunt
,
airzoom
,
noishe
,
elmax
,
balt
,
aros
,
poisonivy
,
0uy
,
olimar59
,
sora78
,
andrasseth
,
darker
,
spartiate14
,
whitepotatoes
,
wolftag2
,
onypsis
,
akiletour
,
rom
,
thesandwraith
,
meaculpaenvrai
,
loudiyi
,
ritalix
,
krusty79
,
idd
,
leechaerin
,
kirianu
,
rider288
,
sorakaminari
,
thegovernor
,
aiolia081
,
zenimar
,
iiii
,
narustorm
,
gat
,
neclord83
,
odyle54
,
lion93
,
fylen
,
clad80
,
myckes
,
kuroni
,
cedrich74
,
tzine
,
darksephiroth
,
60teraflops
,
legend83
,
shpouk
,
jabujabu62
,
coldy
,
clad057
,
loweakgraph
,
joueurdudimanche
,
sokan
,
snowbell
,
hatwa
,
evojink
,
nawak
,
galneryus
,
raioh
,
busta95
,
floflo
,
rike
,
rulian
,
pensador
,
foreach
,
rixlos
,
basile93
,
redrat97300
,
yanissou
,
zaoo
,
harperb
,
kwathor
,
seraphh
,
soudis13
,
gaymer40
,
arkelath
,
gladiatorts
,
stefanpsp
,
choupiloutre
,
doupssy
,
samlokal
,
kamishra
,
youtube06
,
bullkass
,
ni2bo2
,
fearjc
,
nsixtyfour
,
walkix
,
nekopirate
,
sangotrunks
,
slooby
,
pepiotte
,
saintsaga
,
megaman87
,
squall294
,
angelsduck
,
rockin
,
nigel
,
daoko
,
oss137
,
josfer
,
darkvadd7
,
gally099
,
starrk
,
freddo935
,
rayznack
,
linkstar
,
vieuxsinge
,
fredone
,
koji9
,
fifine
,
suikoden
,
wickette
,
dedoc
,
tsume94
,
ktraxxx
,
redmi31
,
corrin
,
zakovu
,
raph64
,
negan
,
biboys
,
sujetdelta
,
crimson7
,
fandenutella
,
osiris
,
waralex
,
shirosaki
,
furtifdor
,
e3ologue
,
noouns
,
smalfeur
,
sylphide
,
kpax69
,
runrunsekai
,
temporell
,
famimax
,
sultano
,
rkm18
,
apollokami
,
bigjunior
,
genjitakiya
,
hasselhoff
,
ekibyo
,
pokute
,
op4
,
suzukube
,
darkou62
,
mitenso
,
malikay
,
linkudo
,
trungz
,
mizuki
,
kurorolucifuru
,
maxff9
,
lautrek
,
akirasan
,
kisukeronin
,
kenjushi
,
kevisiano
,
bustadu95
,
chameau
,
eiyuudensetsu
,
tolgafury
,
gareauxloups
,
narukamisan
,
gameup
,
siil
,
evilchris
,
micablo
,
fragdelapassion
,
pizza3fromage
,
naruto780
,
archesstat
,
makotoniijima
,
benji54
,
nasidol
,
administrateur
,
kikoo31
,
arubizok
,
snk
,
h33ro95
,
hein
,
dooku
,
tompouss
,
romgamer6859
,
erosennin
,
allan333
,
link571
,
monz666
,
papichampote
,
cajp45
,
warminos
,
receiversms
,
smokeboom
,
iglooo
,
oenomaus
,
yogfei
,
t0t0r067
,
bladagun
,
chester
,
pyrogas
,
hijikatamayora13
,
zobiwan83
,
mystic
,
ostream
,
sadakoyamamura
,
barberousse
,
ioop
,
guchisan
,
toshiro
,
kayl
,
koriyu
,
zabuza
,
ocarinak
,
dude85
,
amario
,
namxi
,
alexharris59
,
sunnytime
,
fuji
,
apejy
,
docteurdeggman
,
shashinmika
,
wazaaabi
,
bisba
,
djayce
,
asakk
,
darknova
,
l83
,
walterwhite
,
demon
,
dexterr62
,
matzel
,
lefab88
,
hyuga51
,
finalyoz
,
lilouenseptembre
,
hibito
,
patriciapereira
,
okagami
,
danceterialg
,
segadream
,
kuriringk
,
jowy14
,
greatteacheroni
,
mwaka971
,
kwak
,
hurri
,
xenofamicom
,
shirosp
,
cjmusashi
,
tidusx59
,
bananajj
,
fidelio
,
bobobiwan
,
hollowar
,
inferusredrum
,
neil
,
tsunayoshi
,
axlenz
,
minbox
,
drockspace
,
esets
,
yurius
,
yais9999
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
2842
visites since opening :
2947360
leblogdeshacka
> blog
[Leak] Premières images pour The Witcher III Switch
Les amis voici les premières images de la version Switch de The Witcher III.
Pas taper
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/08/2019 at 10:58 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
20
)
minbox
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 10:59 PM
C'est pas si mal
xenofamicom
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:00 PM
Déjà fait! (marrant mais tu arrives trop tard!)
rendan
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:01 PM
leonr4
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:02 PM
Ces screens sont tirées de quelle config PC ? par ce que même en low j'ai pas le souvenir que le jeu est si moche que ça
jeanouillz
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:03 PM
Vous allez arrêter oui ? Vous allez faire pleurer le petit, déjà que le père Noël ne lui a pas apporté Persona 5 sur Switch
kinectical
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:04 PM
leonr4
non ces bien là version switch elle est même pas assez puissante pour faire tourner la version pc low
oppenheimer
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:06 PM
C'est un troll j'espère...Quelle honte si c'est pas le cas...
jeanouillz
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:06 PM
leonr4
C'est grâce à certains mods qui permettent d'aller encore plus low que low
Tiens
https://youtu.be/y4sG21EKGxw
kuriringk
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:07 PM
Ça a beau être du troll, vous respectez pas la Switch
Même The Witcher 2, sur Xbox 360, n'était pas si mal. La Switch est capable de proposer un bon rendu
shanks
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:07 PM
leonr4
c'est des bidouilleurs qui sont arrivés à moder le jeu pour aller en deça de l'ultra low.
stefanpsp
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:09 PM
Déjà fait mais toujours aussi hilarant !
leonr4
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:10 PM
kinectical
Non par ce que meme avec les specs en low du jeu ça donne ce résultat
https://youtu.be/vrJ330NGjCU?t=135
du coup je me demandais comment ils ont fait pour avoir un rendu encore plus bas
shanks
jeanouillz
Merci pour l'info, ça explique ce genre de rendu
sanj
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:25 PM
Original
rulian
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:34 PM
Quelle salope
icebergbrulant
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:36 PM
A l'époque PS2, ces graphismes auraient été une tuerie
kinectical
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:43 PM
leonr4
oublie ce rendu sur switch en plus la frame rate est beaucoups trop élevé
isora
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:45 PM
Le pire c'est que ça pourrait vraiment ressembler à ça.
xxther3dxx
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 11:55 PM
on dirait un jeu PS2/GC/Xbox...
spyro50
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 12:04 AM
xxther3dxx
Non les jeux ps2 étaient plus beau faut pas abuser ça par contre moi je trouve ça digne de la switch
testament
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 12:10 AM
Eldren
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Tiens https://youtu.be/y4sG21EKGxw
Même The Witcher 2, sur Xbox 360, n'était pas si mal. La Switch est capable de proposer un bon rendu
c'est des bidouilleurs qui sont arrivés à moder le jeu pour aller en deça de l'ultra low.
shanks jeanouillz Merci pour l'info, ça explique ce genre de rendu