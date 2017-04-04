Jason Schreier, de Kotaku, a déclaré à Resetera qu'il était pratiquement certain que le jeu Persona 5 : The Royal ne sortira pas sur Nintendo Switch. Et il ajoute que 'P5S' est un jeu d'un autre genre et ne sortira probablement pas sur Nintendo Switch non plus…
SMT5 chez Nintendo.
Ca me va très bien.
RUMEUR The witcher 3 sur nintendo switch ?
Merde...
danceterialg Ils ne vont pas gueuler mais certains Pro-N un peu trop zélés risquent de se prendre un retour de bâton et être la source de quolibets. Ça c’est certain.
Comme Persona 5 sur PS3/PS4.
Some of you may have seen that I was on Kinda Funny Games saying I didn't think Persona 5 was coming to Switch. I'm afraid to tell you all that, despite Best Buy (lol), I still feel that way. I think Persona 5 Royale is a PS4 game, and I'm pretty sure that P5S is something else entirely.
I guess it's possible that a P5 Switch port is coming separately, and it's also possible that the people I talk to aren't omniscient, which is why I don't like to definitely declare "Persona 5 is not coming to Switch," but, look, don't let these "insiders" get your hopes up too much is all I'm saying.
De Jason.
Bon ça reste qu'une rumeur pour le moment donc wait and see.
I'm very confident that P4 Royal is PS4-only and that P5S is something else entirely. (I've heard it's another genre but am not 100% sure. No idea what platforms.) I'm sharing this because I hate to see people getting their hopes up for something that I'm pretty sure isn't true, and it's frustrating to keep seeing "insiders" spread rumors that turn out to be false. It's possible that Persona 5 is coming to Switch separately, which would make me very happy, but it's not one of those two things, despite what Twitter insiders have been telling you.
We already knew Royale was a PS4 game lol
Jason:*PS4 only
Ca fait deux ans qu'il est dispo P5 hein.
entre P5 et Sekiro, on est pas sorti de l'auberge ici
par contre c'est la première fois que je vois Link ne pas être sur de sa traduction, alors qu'il a souvent deformé des news sans se poser question.
on se demande pourquoi...
C'est loin d'être le jeu qui te fait acheter une console...
OK on crève de faim en rpg jap. Mais c'est pas une raison...
Que ce soit sur PS4 ou Switch, il y a que ça justement...