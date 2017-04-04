Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Persona 5
75
name : Persona 5
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Koch Media
developer : Atlus
genre : RPG
multiplayer : non
european release date : 04/04/2017
other versions : PlayStation 3
link49
Kotaku : Persona 5 ne sortira pas sur Nintendo Switch
Multi


Voici une Information autour du jeu Persona 5



Jason Schreier, de Kotaku, a déclaré à Resetera qu'il était pratiquement certain que le jeu Persona 5 : The Royal ne sortira pas sur Nintendo Switch. Et il ajoute que 'P5S' est un jeu d'un autre genre et ne sortira probablement pas sur Nintendo Switch non plus…

Source : https://www.3djuegos.com/comunidad-foros/tema/50107568/0/persona-5-no-llegara-a-switch/
    posted the 04/10/2019 at 03:16 PM by link49
    comments (40)
    grundbeld posted the 04/10/2019 at 03:18 PM
    Honnêtement si le jeu sort pas sur Switch au final il va y avoir une de ces shitstorm...
    raioh posted the 04/10/2019 at 03:19 PM
    Oh god...
    jenicris posted the 04/10/2019 at 03:20 PM
    Persona 5 sur Playstation.
    SMT5 chez Nintendo.

    Ca me va très bien.
    shao posted the 04/10/2019 at 03:21 PM
    masharu posted the 04/10/2019 at 03:22 PM
    grundbeld Ça ne fera montrer, une énième fois, que les gens sont débiles à sur-suréagir. Rien ne laissait suggérer que Persona 5 allait sortir sur Nintendo Switch, tout ça à cause de Joker dans Super Smash Bros.
    raioh posted the 04/10/2019 at 03:23 PM
    Jenicris : En vrai on veut surtout Project RE Fantasy et SMT5, il y a que les daleux qu'on qu'une Switch qui veulent absolument P5 dessus.
    eldrick posted the 04/10/2019 at 03:23 PM
    Je ne comprends pas , il y a tellement d'indices qu'une sortie sur switch se préparait , je me sens trahi par les articles de link49 qui m'ont vendu du rêve .
    link49 posted the 04/10/2019 at 03:25 PM
    J'arrive pas à savoir si la phrase "Bien sûr, cela n’exclut pas que Nintendo travaille sur un portage secrètement." sont des propos de Jason Schreier ou pas...
    lion93 posted the 04/10/2019 at 03:26 PM
    Iglooo Si le feuilleton prend fin, ça peut faire une page de gamekyo match xD
    fiveagainstone posted the 04/10/2019 at 03:26 PM
    On peut enfin passer à autre chose!

    RUMEUR The witcher 3 sur nintendo switch ?

    Merde...
    danceterialg posted the 04/10/2019 at 03:28 PM
    grundbeld Shitstorm pour ? Maintenant les gens vont gueuler parce qu'ils n'ont pas ce qu'ils exigent de la part d'un studio alors qu'on ne leur a rien fait miroiter ? Le monde va mal ^^
    misterpixel posted the 04/10/2019 at 03:29 PM
    Un jour, sans, fin.
    grundbeld posted the 04/10/2019 at 03:29 PM
    masharu On ne peut qu'être d'accord avec toi mais bon... Ça va quand même secouer les forums si finalement y a aucune sortie Switch.

    danceterialg Ils ne vont pas gueuler mais certains Pro-N un peu trop zélés risquent de se prendre un retour de bâton et être la source de quolibets. Ça c’est certain.
    jenicris posted the 04/10/2019 at 03:29 PM
    raioh ouaip et on sait déjà que Project RE Fantasy sortira au moins sur PS4. Voir PS5.

    https://gematsu.com/2017/07/job-listing-suggests-atlus-project-re-fantasy-ps4-game

    Comme Persona 5 sur PS3/PS4.
    grundbeld posted the 04/10/2019 at 03:30 PM
    danceterialg La cible* pas la source.
    nyseko posted the 04/10/2019 at 03:31 PM
    Ben oui c'était sûr qu'il ne sortirait pas sur Nintendo Switch
    masharu posted the 04/10/2019 at 03:33 PM
    nyseko Quoi, tu ne plaides pas pour "que tout le monde puisse y jouer qu'importe les plateformes, que les développeurs sont égoïstes à ne vouloir Persona que chez Sony" ?
    jenicris posted the 04/10/2019 at 03:34 PM
    link49 Hey, so...

    Some of you may have seen that I was on Kinda Funny Games saying I didn't think Persona 5 was coming to Switch. I'm afraid to tell you all that, despite Best Buy (lol), I still feel that way. I think Persona 5 Royale is a PS4 game, and I'm pretty sure that P5S is something else entirely.

    I guess it's possible that a P5 Switch port is coming separately, and it's also possible that the people I talk to aren't omniscient, which is why I don't like to definitely declare "Persona 5 is not coming to Switch," but, look, don't let these "insiders" get your hopes up too much is all I'm saying.

    (Video game bloggers, please don't turn this post into a news article on your websites.)

    De Jason.
    leonr4 posted the 04/10/2019 at 03:35 PM
    May Joker dans smash bros



    Bon ça reste qu'une rumeur pour le moment donc wait and see.
    jenicris posted the 04/10/2019 at 03:36 PM
    link49 What's happened, though? A Best Buy listing that anyone could have entered? A bunch of Twitter rumors getting everyone's hopes up? Persona 5 S having an S in it?

    I'm very confident that P4 Royal is PS4-only and that P5S is something else entirely. (I've heard it's another genre but am not 100% sure. No idea what platforms.) I'm sharing this because I hate to see people getting their hopes up for something that I'm pretty sure isn't true, and it's frustrating to keep seeing "insiders" spread rumors that turn out to be false. It's possible that Persona 5 is coming to Switch separately, which would make me very happy, but it's not one of those two things, despite what Twitter insiders have been telling you.
    raioh posted the 04/10/2019 at 03:36 PM
    C'est ça le message d'origine du mec :
    https://i.4cdn.org/v/1554903618830.png
    jenicris posted the 04/10/2019 at 03:37 PM
    BlueManifest said:

    We already knew Royale was a PS4 game lol

    Jason:*PS4 only
    nyseko posted the 04/10/2019 at 03:38 PM
    masharu Ben non, si c'est la vision du développeur de ne sortir que sur une plateforme, il faut respecter son choix voyons !
    temporell posted the 04/10/2019 at 03:46 PM
    nyseko oh putain
    danceterialg posted the 04/10/2019 at 03:50 PM
    grundbeld Ouai je vois un peu le délire, mais je trouve ça complètement fou. En ce moment c'est vraiment la mort de la passion les débats autour du JV.
    gantzeur posted the 04/10/2019 at 03:51 PM
    jenicris posted the 04/10/2019 at 03:52 PM
    grundbeld au pire s'ils le veulent, il est dispo sur PS4.
    kalas28 posted the 04/10/2019 at 03:54 PM
    nyseko la vision du créateur le nouvel argument 2019
    spawnini posted the 04/10/2019 at 03:54 PM
    gantzeur
    zabuza posted the 04/10/2019 at 03:55 PM
    Putains que ça soûl tout ce foin autour de ce jeu bordel
    guiguif posted the 04/10/2019 at 03:56 PM
    Ce sketch
    zabuza posted the 04/10/2019 at 03:56 PM
    nyseko kalas28 oh bowdel tellement vrai
    misterpixel posted the 04/10/2019 at 03:58 PM
    zabuza On dirait qu'on parle de GTA 6
    nyseko posted the 04/10/2019 at 03:59 PM
    kalas28 Crois moi que je vais la ressortir à toutes les sauces celle là.
    masharu posted the 04/10/2019 at 04:02 PM
    nyseko Cette belle ironie qui illustre bien la frustration sur Sekiro .
    jenicris posted the 04/10/2019 at 04:04 PM
    misterpixel le pire c'est que certains ont une PS4...Mais non: "on veut Persona 5 sur Switch".

    Ca fait deux ans qu'il est dispo P5 hein.
    zekk posted the 04/10/2019 at 04:07 PM
    kalas28

    entre P5 et Sekiro, on est pas sorti de l'auberge ici
    par contre c'est la première fois que je vois Link ne pas être sur de sa traduction, alors qu'il a souvent deformé des news sans se poser question.
    on se demande pourquoi...
    zabuza posted the 04/10/2019 at 04:12 PM
    misterpixel nan mais sérieux. Qu est ce que l'on s en fou. Si ça sort tant mieux, sinon tant pis.

    C'est loin d'être le jeu qui te fait acheter une console...

    OK on crève de faim en rpg jap. Mais c'est pas une raison...
    hyoga57 posted the 04/10/2019 at 04:14 PM
    jenicris Et même sur PS3. Le pire, c'est qu'une PS3 coûte pas plus de 99,99€ d'occasion...
    hyoga57 posted the 04/10/2019 at 04:16 PM
    zabuza Crever la dalle en J-RPG ? Rassure-moi, c'est une blague ?

    Que ce soit sur PS4 ou Switch, il y a que ça justement...
