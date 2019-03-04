Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
The Legend of Zelda : Link's Awakening
name : The Legend of Zelda : Link's Awakening
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : N.C
genre : action-aventure
all
LEAK Switch : Du Persona 5 et du Zelda : A Link to the Past
Nintendo Switch


Voici des Rumeurs concernant la Nintendo Switch :



Best Buy a listé plusieurs jeux sur Nintendo Switch dans sa base de données :

- Metroid Prime Trilogy
- Persona 5



- The Legend of Zelda : A Link to the Past



Reste à voir quand tout cela sera officialisé...

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/best-buy-switch-leaks-zelda-a-link-to-the-past-metroid-prime-trilogy-persona-5.109266
    posted the 04/03/2019 at 06:16 AM by link49
    comments (37)
    sonilka posted the 04/03/2019 at 06:19 AM
    ALTTP ? Alors qu'il y a deja LA cette annee ? Et que si ALTTP devait arriver ca serait logiquement via l'eshop et l'abo Switch. Les deux autres a la rigueur mais Zelda....
    spawnini posted the 04/03/2019 at 06:19 AM
    Tu le veux ce jeu toi
    link49 posted the 04/03/2019 at 06:21 AM
    The Legend of Zelda : A Link to the Past Remake, je signe direct...
    sentenza posted the 04/03/2019 at 06:24 AM
    Certains vont maigrir si P5 sort sur Switch.
    ALTTP ? wtf ? peut etre une boite avec un code eshop a l'interieur
    xenofamicom posted the 04/03/2019 at 06:24 AM
    Tu ne veux rien lâcher...
    kuroni posted the 04/03/2019 at 06:28 AM
    sentenza C est sûr ! Tout ceux qui l ont déjà fait en superior, y a des mois de ça vont faire la gu... en fait, non...
    darkxehanort94 posted the 04/03/2019 at 06:29 AM
    Le 1 Avril est passée .
    link49 posted the 04/03/2019 at 06:29 AM
    Xenofamicom J'ai juste repris le titre de l'article et enlevé Metroid, vu qu'on le savait déjà...
    jesuisunefleur posted the 04/03/2019 at 06:30 AM
    Metroid prime Trilogy, j'attends que ça !
    giru posted the 04/03/2019 at 06:33 AM
    « Leak »... c’est juste un listing Best Buy. Ça ne confirme rien du tout.
    gemini posted the 04/03/2019 at 06:34 AM
    Ça serait pas mal de faire débarquer les jeux SNES.
    sentenza posted the 04/03/2019 at 06:34 AM
    kuroni Ca va surtout faire la gueule de voir sauter une exclu Sony de plus…..la Superior comme DQ11 streaming heu special….. ?
    eldrick posted the 04/03/2019 at 06:39 AM
    Mouais Zelda ne semble pas crédible du tout car c'est trop tôt pour proposer un remake de ce titre et je me souviens que Target avait prédit la sortie de Witcher 3 sur switch , on connait tous le résultat.
    micablo posted the 04/03/2019 at 06:43 AM
    Peut être que ALTTP est inclus dans LA, ça expliquerait le prix (mais j'y crois moyen).
    runrunsekai posted the 04/03/2019 at 06:44 AM
    sentenza kuroni Selon le leak, il parait que Nintendo edite....

    Je rit si cette version est en FR et pas Persona 5 the Royale sur PS4
    monz666 posted the 04/03/2019 at 06:45 AM
    C'est incroyable." Leak Switch : du portage et du portage"

    Ça commence a se voir quand même
    raioh posted the 04/03/2019 at 06:45 AM
    C'est sale si c'est pas la version P5R
    edgar posted the 04/03/2019 at 06:46 AM
    Ça serait vraiment énorme pour Zelda et Metroid !
    xenofamicom posted the 04/03/2019 at 06:50 AM
    edgar : Ce serait surtout énorme pour Metroid si la restauration se fait convenablement.

    Je peux me tromper mais MP Trilogy sur Wii accusait des pertes d'effets graphiques...
    link49 posted the 04/03/2019 at 06:51 AM
    Runrunsekai Ca serait juste parfait...
    edgar posted the 04/03/2019 at 06:55 AM
    xenofamicom Oui évidemment, énorme seulement si c’est un « remake » où un putain de remaster.
    sentenza posted the 04/03/2019 at 06:56 AM
    runrunsekai pour la santé de certains il ne vaut mieux pas

    Bon ça reste quand même peu probable.
    wickette posted the 04/03/2019 at 07:05 AM
    Mouais....l’E3 c’est pas si loin, je préfère attendre, c’est surtout la switch pro qui me hype
    misterpixel posted the 04/03/2019 at 07:07 AM
    Putain que ça fait rêver... Nintendo c'est plus pour moi définitivement je crois. Vite que Luigi Mansion 3 arrive.
    stardustx posted the 04/03/2019 at 07:16 AM
    xenofamicom il accusait surtout la perte du gameplay a la manette et te forçait a jouer avec les wiimote dégueulasses
    xenofamicom posted the 04/03/2019 at 07:18 AM
    stardustx : Pour moi la Wiimote était une bonne chose
    J'y avais joué sur gamecube et c'était vraiment bien calibré, mais à la Wiimote c'était (de mon point de vue) encore meilleure.
    zekk posted the 04/03/2019 at 07:19 AM
    sentenza j espère qu avec le foin que vous faites, vous aller le prendre le jeu quand il sortira sur Switch...
    gantzeur posted the 04/03/2019 at 07:21 AM
    Vivement que Persona5 soit annoncer sur Switch comme ça vous aurez moins la dalle sur votre machine à portage
    stardustx posted the 04/03/2019 at 07:21 AM
    xenofamicom chacun ses goûts, qu'ils proposent les 2 gameplay au choix ça m'aurait pas posé de soucis, mais qu'ils retirent l'option des 2 premiers c'est de la puterie (pour le 3 c'était pas la a la base donc je peux comprendre)
    link49 posted the 04/03/2019 at 07:22 AM
    Par contre, vu tout ce qui sort en fin d'année sur Switch, si Persona 5 sort également durant cette période, sans traduction, il risque de faire un bide je pense...
    octobar posted the 04/03/2019 at 07:23 AM
    link49 Best Buy n'en sait rien...
    xenofamicom posted the 04/03/2019 at 07:25 AM
    stardustx : Tu as tout à fait raison, et il est vrai que j'avais lu beaucoup de critique quand MP Trilogy était disponible sur le choix du pad (manette classique/gamecube ou wiimote).

    Espérons que si cette rumeur se confirme, tout le monde y trouve son compte!
    jenicris posted the 04/03/2019 at 07:37 AM
    Encore des portages.
    stardustx posted the 04/03/2019 at 07:41 AM
    xenofamicom y a pas trop de raison de s'inquiéter sur ce point, vu la nature de la console, si jamais portage/remaster il y a ils sont quasiment forcé de proposer une maniabilité classique (même pour le 3e épisode) et j'espère que la maniabilité motion sera là aussi pour ceux qui, comme toi, préfèrent celle ci.

    pourquoi se limiter quand on peut faire plaisir à tout le monde ?
    sora78 posted the 04/03/2019 at 07:44 AM
    Vivement qu'il soit annoncé sur Switch pour qu'il puisse la fermer sérieux
    zekura posted the 04/03/2019 at 08:04 AM
    link49 Si c'est Nintendo qui s'occupe de l'édition, on devrait pas s'inquieter.
