accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
11
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
smashfan
,
gpx
,
boyd
,
smokeboom
,
gamergunz
,
kurosama
,
rbz
,
samlokal
,
link49
,
salocin
,
escobar
name :
The Legend of Zelda : Link's Awakening
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
N.C
genre :
action-aventure
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
431
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
cuthbert
,
midsaru
,
hellooooooo
,
ptifront
,
ekid
,
maskash
,
supatony
,
kekell
,
58e64g
,
kokoriko
,
edmondwells
,
ing09
,
nintendotown
,
ny
,
ace7
,
orangina
,
rocan
,
xenos
,
darkshao
,
gensouille
,
darkscream
,
tm
,
zabuza
,
grozourson
,
tvirus
,
vonkuru
,
yuri
,
itachi974
,
artemis
,
greil93
,
minx
,
fullbuster
,
zorrox
,
mickurt
,
stiltzkin
,
shampix
,
narutimate24
,
eldren
,
mordred
,
metasonic
,
robin73
,
lambo
,
shanks
,
sokarius
,
lemillion
,
trezert
,
sboubi
,
supasaya
,
fantacitron
,
pikmin592
,
anonymous340
,
estellise
,
stonesjack
,
titipicasso
,
milo42
,
voxen
,
robinca
,
binou87
,
whitepotatoes
,
xenos14
,
lichking
,
battossai
,
strifedcloud
,
darksephiroth
,
hipou
,
linkart
,
aiolia081
,
ntown
,
darkeox
,
sauronsg
,
klepapangue
,
kurosama
,
jwolf
,
jaune
,
apollokami
,
furtifdor
,
trafalgar
,
vanilla59
,
jeanouillz
,
takahito
,
shinaroni
,
giusnake
,
amassous
,
clash
,
x1x2
,
koopa
,
elricyann
,
diablass59
,
roivas
,
haydenbridal123
,
archesstat
,
jf17
,
badaboumisback
,
arrrghl
,
bjm
,
neokiller
,
buros
,
myers
,
artemico
,
heracles
,
smashfan
,
ritalix
,
snakeorliquid
,
drakeramore
,
lz
,
krash
,
dragonkevin
,
lanni
,
khel
,
keka
,
darkyx
,
sonofryse
,
dx93
,
monkeydluffy
,
kisukesan
,
link78
,
kyogamer
,
gaymer40
,
hado78
,
oversoulxlll
,
stardustx
,
friteforever
,
noth
,
kenpokan
,
soudis13
,
zackfair59plus
,
kamikaze1985
,
nindo64
,
arngrim
,
shao
,
sphinx
,
onirinku
,
jojoplay4
,
ultrageek
,
hir0k
,
knity
,
victornewman
,
leblogdeshacka
,
angelcloud
,
jorostar
,
nobleswan
,
toxicro
,
uta
,
sakimotor
,
pyrogas
,
titouhman
,
elmax
,
kwak
,
lordguyver
,
boby3600
,
blackbox
,
evilboss
,
seeney
,
orosama
,
pwyll
,
chester
,
ichigoo
,
marco86
,
link80
,
scalaadcaelum
,
cajp45
,
guilde
,
geugeuz
,
lacasadenico
,
sorasaiku
,
wilhelm
,
david20
,
ecco
,
zemarth
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
temporell
,
naughty
,
bayonetta
,
e3ologue
,
sunnytime
,
tidusx59
,
ninjah
,
freddodo
,
youjimbo
,
miko599
,
kiribati
,
omegarugal
,
zaoo
,
squall0280
,
fifine
,
racsnk
,
ry0
,
nekonoctis
,
nmariodk
,
momotaros
,
iiii
,
flash
,
maxibesttof
,
kali
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
tuni
,
hendymion
,
epoko
,
xenopon
,
fortep
,
michaeljackson
,
genraltow
,
mutenroshi
,
junaldinho
,
vercetti
,
nduvel
,
davidhm
,
coco98bis
,
playstation2008
,
draer
,
bliss02
,
kakazu
,
yeumpi
,
badeuh
,
toshiro
,
bladagun
,
seriously
,
cedrich74
,
magium
,
mikazaki
,
thib50
,
404
,
ykarin
,
xyrlic
,
capcom
,
popomolos
,
alexkidd
,
kekos
,
hinataa
,
eaglevision
,
jenicris
,
zelpokinel
,
galahadorder
,
ajb
,
niveforever
,
zorrojohn436
,
kuramayohko
,
kikumaru
,
ikki47
,
odv78
,
darkparadize
,
gruetriton
,
naruto780
,
alphaomega
,
donkeykong06
,
julisa
,
netero
,
floflo
,
wickette
,
renton
,
fanlink1
,
rio33
,
ballista
,
hasselhoff
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
beni
,
ushiro
,
waurius59
,
barberousse
,
slyder
,
xbhxrebirth
,
legogolito
,
cort
,
neckbreaker71
,
terranova
,
thejoke
,
blm
,
edenil
,
shadowbiz
,
referencementmontpellier
,
marchand2sable
,
shindo
,
evojink
,
killia
,
yanissou
,
olimar59
,
samlokal
,
onykarts
,
majorevo
,
xenyphas
,
kaiserx
,
tetsu
,
60teraflops
,
escobar
,
captaintoad974
,
trodark
,
snowbell
,
pist5
,
edgar
,
davydems
,
xxxxxx0
,
rayzorx09
,
darkfoxx
,
corrin
,
happosaisan
,
powerplex
,
testament
,
samsuki
,
thor
,
raph64
,
neptonic
,
jesrowweakman
,
negan
,
mithrandir
,
sujetdelta
,
nsixtyfour
,
eyrio
,
gladiatorts
,
vadorswitch
,
fandenutella
,
nihv
,
skyzein
,
ariue
,
lunaya
,
awamy02
,
arjunakhan
,
uit
,
choupiloutre
,
danceterialg
,
facaw
,
gareauxloups
,
sylphide
,
osiris
,
driver
,
husotsuki
,
ouroboros4
,
narustorm
,
shmawlk44
,
darkxehanort94
,
sultano
,
fuji
,
djayce
,
kuriringk
,
dastukiim
,
sorakairi86
,
ekibyo
,
shuusaku
,
ryadr
,
bustadu95
,
airzoom
,
warminos
,
zobiwan83
,
calishnikov
,
dreamcast
,
kikoo31
,
tenebrae
,
narukamisan
,
shigeryu
,
matzel
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
cyr
,
neclord83
,
waralex
,
sonic2903
,
finalyoz
,
mystic
,
chinoismasque
,
administrateur
,
starman
,
xxther3dxx
,
link571
,
mtkaragorn
,
lazzaroxx
,
zelda59279
,
ioop
,
tzine
,
wazaaabi
,
allan333
,
neoriku13
,
kidicarus
,
micablo
,
rulian
,
onypsis
,
bariste
,
monz666
,
neolex59
,
lefab88
,
pillsofdeath
,
ocarinak
,
papichampote
,
kurorolucifuru
,
cladstrife59
,
walkix
,
famimax
,
gaunt
,
yogfei
,
maxff9
,
drybowser
,
cjmusashi
,
cril
,
coldy
,
pensador
,
chronos
,
kageyama
,
lautrek
,
crounix81
,
greatteacheroni
,
h33ro95
,
axlenz
,
salocin
,
receiversms
,
smokeboom
,
kamina
,
romgamer6859
,
tit64
,
johnt
,
kaa
,
dedoc
,
trichejeux
,
cloc
,
varanime
,
codereferral
,
zekura
,
koriyu
,
krcedric
,
suzukube
,
asakk
,
lastboss
,
yais9999
,
haorus
,
malroth
,
op4
,
okiz03
,
darknova
,
angryfighter
,
okagami
,
darkcoca
,
hyunckel
,
link1983
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
17997
visites since opening :
24242565
link49
> blog
all
Chef d'oeuvre
Nintendo Switch
WiiU
3DS
Ps4
PsVita
Xbox One
NX
Achats
Tests
Estimations
Classements
Concours
Déception
Excellent Jeu
Multi
Premier Avis
Divers
Level 5
Square-Enix
Nintendo
Capcom
Konami
Amiibo
Ubisoft
Tales of
Hyrule Warriors
Sunset Overdrive
Kingdom Hearts
Pokemon
Red Dead Redemption
Dragon Quest
The Legend of Zelda
Darksiders
Uncharted
Resident Evil
Gears of War
Scalebound
Monster Hunter
Dragon Age
Deus Ex
Quantum Break
Fire Emblem
Final Fantasy
Saints Row
The Witcher
God of War
Mass Effect
Xenoblade Chronicles
Super Smash Bros
LEAK Switch : Du Persona 5 et du Zelda : A Link to the Past
Nintendo Switch
Voici des Rumeurs concernant la Nintendo Switch :
Best Buy a listé plusieurs jeux sur Nintendo Switch dans sa base de données :
- Metroid Prime Trilogy
- Persona 5
- The Legend of Zelda : A Link to the Past
Reste à voir quand tout cela sera officialisé...
Source :
https://www.resetera.com/threads/best-buy-switch-leaks-zelda-a-link-to-the-past-metroid-prime-trilogy-persona-5.109266
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/03/2019 at 06:16 AM by
link49
comments (
37
)
sonilka
posted
the 04/03/2019 at 06:19 AM
ALTTP ? Alors qu'il y a deja LA cette annee ? Et que si ALTTP devait arriver ca serait logiquement via l'eshop et l'abo Switch. Les deux autres a la rigueur mais Zelda....
spawnini
posted
the 04/03/2019 at 06:19 AM
Tu le veux ce jeu toi
link49
posted
the 04/03/2019 at 06:21 AM
The Legend of Zelda : A Link to the Past Remake, je signe direct...
sentenza
posted
the 04/03/2019 at 06:24 AM
Certains vont maigrir si P5 sort sur Switch.
ALTTP ? wtf ? peut etre une boite avec un code eshop a l'interieur
xenofamicom
posted
the 04/03/2019 at 06:24 AM
Tu ne veux rien lâcher...
kuroni
posted
the 04/03/2019 at 06:28 AM
sentenza
C est sûr ! Tout ceux qui l ont déjà fait en superior, y a des mois de ça vont faire la gu... en fait, non...
darkxehanort94
posted
the 04/03/2019 at 06:29 AM
Le 1 Avril est passée .
link49
posted
the 04/03/2019 at 06:29 AM
Xenofamicom
J'ai juste repris le titre de l'article et enlevé Metroid, vu qu'on le savait déjà...
jesuisunefleur
posted
the 04/03/2019 at 06:30 AM
Metroid prime Trilogy, j'attends que ça !
giru
posted
the 04/03/2019 at 06:33 AM
« Leak »... c’est juste un listing Best Buy. Ça ne confirme rien du tout.
gemini
posted
the 04/03/2019 at 06:34 AM
Ça serait pas mal de faire débarquer les jeux SNES.
sentenza
posted
the 04/03/2019 at 06:34 AM
kuroni
Ca va surtout faire la gueule de voir sauter une exclu Sony de plus…..la Superior comme DQ11 streaming heu special….. ?
eldrick
posted
the 04/03/2019 at 06:39 AM
Mouais Zelda ne semble pas crédible du tout car c'est trop tôt pour proposer un remake de ce titre et je me souviens que Target avait prédit la sortie de Witcher 3 sur switch , on connait tous le résultat.
micablo
posted
the 04/03/2019 at 06:43 AM
Peut être que ALTTP est inclus dans LA, ça expliquerait le prix (mais j'y crois moyen).
runrunsekai
posted
the 04/03/2019 at 06:44 AM
sentenza
kuroni
Selon le leak, il parait que Nintendo edite....
Je rit si cette version est en FR et pas Persona 5 the Royale sur PS4
monz666
posted
the 04/03/2019 at 06:45 AM
C'est incroyable." Leak Switch : du portage et du portage"
Ça commence a se voir quand même
raioh
posted
the 04/03/2019 at 06:45 AM
C'est sale si c'est pas la version P5R
edgar
posted
the 04/03/2019 at 06:46 AM
Ça serait vraiment énorme pour Zelda et Metroid !
xenofamicom
posted
the 04/03/2019 at 06:50 AM
edgar
: Ce serait surtout énorme pour Metroid si la restauration se fait convenablement.
Je peux me tromper mais MP Trilogy sur Wii accusait des pertes d'effets graphiques...
link49
posted
the 04/03/2019 at 06:51 AM
Runrunsekai
Ca serait juste parfait...
edgar
posted
the 04/03/2019 at 06:55 AM
xenofamicom
Oui évidemment, énorme seulement si c’est un « remake » où un putain de remaster.
sentenza
posted
the 04/03/2019 at 06:56 AM
runrunsekai
pour la santé de certains il ne vaut mieux pas
Bon ça reste quand même peu probable.
wickette
posted
the 04/03/2019 at 07:05 AM
Mouais....l’E3 c’est pas si loin, je préfère attendre, c’est surtout la switch pro qui me hype
misterpixel
posted
the 04/03/2019 at 07:07 AM
Putain que ça fait rêver... Nintendo c'est plus pour moi définitivement je crois. Vite que Luigi Mansion 3 arrive.
stardustx
posted
the 04/03/2019 at 07:16 AM
xenofamicom
il accusait surtout la perte du gameplay a la manette et te forçait a jouer avec les wiimote dégueulasses
xenofamicom
posted
the 04/03/2019 at 07:18 AM
stardustx
: Pour moi la Wiimote était une bonne chose
J'y avais joué sur gamecube et c'était vraiment bien calibré, mais à la Wiimote c'était (de mon point de vue) encore meilleure.
zekk
posted
the 04/03/2019 at 07:19 AM
sentenza
j espère qu avec le foin que vous faites, vous aller le prendre le jeu quand il sortira sur Switch...
gantzeur
posted
the 04/03/2019 at 07:21 AM
Vivement que Persona5 soit annoncer sur Switch comme ça vous aurez moins la dalle sur votre machine à portage
stardustx
posted
the 04/03/2019 at 07:21 AM
xenofamicom
chacun ses goûts, qu'ils proposent les 2 gameplay au choix ça m'aurait pas posé de soucis, mais qu'ils retirent l'option des 2 premiers c'est de la puterie (pour le 3 c'était pas la a la base donc je peux comprendre)
link49
posted
the 04/03/2019 at 07:22 AM
Par contre, vu tout ce qui sort en fin d'année sur Switch, si Persona 5 sort également durant cette période, sans traduction, il risque de faire un bide je pense...
octobar
posted
the 04/03/2019 at 07:23 AM
link49
Best Buy n'en sait rien...
xenofamicom
posted
the 04/03/2019 at 07:25 AM
stardustx
: Tu as tout à fait raison, et il est vrai que j'avais lu beaucoup de critique quand MP Trilogy était disponible sur le choix du pad (manette classique/gamecube ou wiimote).
Espérons que si cette rumeur se confirme, tout le monde y trouve son compte!
jenicris
posted
the 04/03/2019 at 07:37 AM
Encore des portages.
stardustx
posted
the 04/03/2019 at 07:41 AM
xenofamicom
y a pas trop de raison de s'inquiéter sur ce point, vu la nature de la console, si jamais portage/remaster il y a ils sont quasiment forcé de proposer une maniabilité classique (même pour le 3e épisode) et j'espère que la maniabilité motion sera là aussi pour ceux qui, comme toi, préfèrent celle ci.
pourquoi se limiter quand on peut faire plaisir à tout le monde ?
murray123
posted
the 04/03/2019 at 07:44 AM
We provide amazing Chromecast support, regardless of which model you are using. Various sort of issues like unable to connect to Wi-Fi, or a particular channel not working and more can be fixed if you call us or email us.
website:
https://www.chromecasthelpline.com/chromecast-setup
/> Contact at : +1-866-302-4260
Email us : vmurray015
gmail
.com
Chromecast Support
sora78
posted
the 04/03/2019 at 07:44 AM
Vivement qu'il soit annoncé sur Switch pour qu'il puisse la fermer sérieux
zekura
posted
the 04/03/2019 at 08:04 AM
link49
Si c'est Nintendo qui s'occupe de l'édition, on devrait pas s'inquieter.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
ALTTP ? wtf ? peut etre une boite avec un code eshop a l'interieur
Je rit si cette version est en FR et pas Persona 5 the Royale sur PS4
Ça commence a se voir quand même
Je peux me tromper mais MP Trilogy sur Wii accusait des pertes d'effets graphiques...
Bon ça reste quand même peu probable.
J'y avais joué sur gamecube et c'était vraiment bien calibré, mais à la Wiimote c'était (de mon point de vue) encore meilleure.
Espérons que si cette rumeur se confirme, tout le monde y trouve son compte!
pourquoi se limiter quand on peut faire plaisir à tout le monde ?
website: https://www.chromecasthelpline.com/chromecast-setup
Email us : vmurray015gmail.com
Chromecast Support