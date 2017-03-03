Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Top France : Au pays de la Nintendo Switch…
Classements




Voici le Top France allant du 12 au 18 mars 2018 d’après Gfk-SELL :



Le jeu Dragon Ball FighterZ quitte les classements, tout comme Monster Hunter World, Super Mario Odyssey et Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sont présents dans le classement Nintendo Switch, en plus de Splatoon 2 et The Legend of Zelda : Bearth of the Wild dans le classement général, Forza Motorsports 7 reste stable dans le classement Xbox One, Grand Theft Auto V fait son retour dans le classement Ps4, et Pokemon Ultra Moon, Mario Kart 7 et Pokemon Ultra Sun restent stables dans le classement 3DS…

Source : http://www.sell.fr/
