[News] Suicide Squad Rocksteady, Superman ou Bizarro ?
Comme beaucoup de monde, j'ai cru voir Superman mais en faisant un zoom, nous pouvons faire que c'est Bizarro.

Vous en pensez quoi ?



En tout cas, j'ai hâte de voir le trailer et du gameplay
    posted the 08/07/2020 at 05:22 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (23)
    xserial posted the 08/07/2020 at 05:25 PM
    oui c'est bien bizarro
    kakazu posted the 08/07/2020 at 05:26 PM
    Ou alors un superman qui est empoisonné.
    mrponey posted the 08/07/2020 at 05:27 PM
    Jason schreier qui a tweet "WB Montréal travaillait sur un jeu de Suicide Squad jusqu'à ce qu'il soit annulé fin 2016. A un moment donné (fin 2016 ? 2017 ?), Rocksteady à pris le relais. Le jeu sera tease au DC Fandome, mais je ne l'attend pas avant un bon moment"
    ravyxxs posted the 08/07/2020 at 05:28 PM
    xserial Vu comme ça on n'en sait rien.

    kakazu C'est le filtre de l'image qui donne cet aspect violet.
    madd posted the 08/07/2020 at 05:32 PM
    Moundir.
    shinz0 posted the 08/07/2020 at 05:35 PM
    C'est Superman sous Kryptonite rouge
    madd posted the 08/07/2020 at 05:36 PM
    shinz0 C'est le Superman d'injustice.
    jenicris posted the 08/07/2020 at 05:40 PM
    Bizarro
    plasmide posted the 08/07/2020 at 05:42 PM
    Bizarro
    isora posted the 08/07/2020 at 05:42 PM
    Peut-être un Superman contrôlé par une menace plus grande.
    serve posted the 08/07/2020 at 05:42 PM
    Je mes une pièce sur bizarro quand même.

    Pourquoi avoir mis un filtre violet ils auraient pu mettre d'autre couleur mais la violet avec un "superman" au visage caché surtout que bizarro à des problèmes de peau.
    mugimeddy posted the 08/07/2020 at 05:48 PM
    xserialshinz0 ravyxxs mrponey kakazu leblogdeshacka C’est bien superman !

    Le jeu s’appel « Suicide Squad kill the Justice Ligue ! » ( Titre non officiel )

    Donc les affiche qui vont suivre seront sûrement les affiches des personnages de la Justice Ligue avec une cible sur la tête en forme de Suicide Squad
    isora posted the 08/07/2020 at 05:52 PM
    Par contre si c’est vraiment un jeu-service comme Avengers je serais un peu déçu de leur part vu les putains de bons jeux solo qu’ils savent faire
    kinectical posted the 08/07/2020 at 05:52 PM
    mugimeddy qui sais peut être un truc de genre la justice league devient méchante ou quelque chose du genre et la suicide squad est envoyer pour s’en occuper mais “tuer la justice league” serait tellement contradictoire à l’univers DC du jeux vidéo tuer Batman et tout alors que d’autre jeux Arkham vont sortir j’espère que ce sera quelque chose qui aura du sens
    arquion posted the 08/07/2020 at 05:52 PM
    Superman + de dos + couleur violette = Bizarro.
    plasmide posted the 08/07/2020 at 05:52 PM
    serve Sa peau a clairement un problème et le visage caché n’est sûrement pas anodin dans le teasing. Je mise ma piécette aussi.
    serve posted the 08/07/2020 at 06:02 PM
    plasmide

    Oui j'ai l'impression que au niveau de l'arcade jusqu'à la pommette il a des sortes de veine bizarre.
    raioh posted the 08/07/2020 at 06:15 PM
    Superman c'est quand même bien plus iconique à mettre en antagoniste d'un jeu et puis bon, il y a la petite mèche traditionnel.
    Mais bon, ils peuvent totalement faire la phase du "olol, c'est un clone de Superman en fait", ce qui rendrait le truc beaucoup moins intéressant.
    kwentyn posted the 08/07/2020 at 06:20 PM
    Bien vu on dirait bien bizarro
    koji posted the 08/07/2020 at 06:21 PM
    Pour moi c'est superman mais faut lui donné un coté un peu mechant vu qu'on sera du coté de la suicide squad.
    mugimeddy posted the 08/07/2020 at 06:26 PM
    kinectical tu as raison tout est possible apres ! Mais moi je suis sur a 100% que c'est superman ! Son rayon lazer a juste changé dans cette version
    foxstep posted the 08/07/2020 at 06:33 PM
    Des rumeurs parle d'un jeu à service, ça crains.

    Putain Rocksteady un des meilleurs devs au monde, j'espere qu'ils sont pas tombé si bas à faire du jeu à service
    kabuki posted the 08/07/2020 at 06:56 PM
    Bizzaro ressemble plus a un Frankenstein dans les comics donc je dirais plutot superman controlé ou devenu fou facon Injustice
