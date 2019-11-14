profile
Jeux Vidéo
257
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
leblogdeshacka
403
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3089
visites since opening : 3321228
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Game Pass] Les nouveautés du Game Pass
Bon voilà, le Game Pass devient de plus en plus indispensable.



RAGE 2, Darksiders 3, les Yakuza, bordel il y en a trop
    tags :
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/14/2019 at 09:41 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (17)
    suzukube posted the 11/14/2019 at 09:43 PM
    Hello je colle mon article ici pour le supprimer :

    Putain, Microsoft va inclure tellement de jeux sur Xbox Game Pass qu'il devient très, très difficile de critiquer le service (oui je sais boulimie toussa toussa, mais j'm'en fous, j'vais pouvoir commencer RAGE 2 du coup ) ! Voici la liste des jeux qui vont arriver :

    Final Fantasy VII,
    Final Fantasy VIII,
    Final Fantasy IX,
    Final Fantasy X,
    Final Fantasy X-2,
    Final Fantasy XII,
    Final Fantasy XIII,
    Final Fantasy Lightning Returns,
    Final Fantasy XV
    Yakuza 0
    Yakuza Kiwami
    Yakuza Kiwami 2
    Minecraft Dungeons
    Age of Empire 2 HD
    Halo Reach
    Flight Simulator 2020
    Bleeding Edge
    Grounded
    Wasteland 3
    Ori and the Will of The Wisps
    Rage 2
    LEgo The Ninja Go
    Remnant From The Ashes
    The Talos Principle
    Aces of Wonders
    DarkSiders III
    The Witcher III Wild hunt
    My Friend Pedro
    The Red Strings Club
    Life is Strange 2

    Pas mal non ? Par contre, j'ai presque envie de ne plus acheter aucun jeu day one (j'ai même pas encore terminé DarkSiders III quoi).
    kurosama posted the 11/14/2019 at 09:46 PM
    suzukube pareil que toi,rien à foutre de la boulimie,j'ai payé 1 euro le truc,bordel.
    Attendez y'a Tekken 7??
    cirilla posted the 11/14/2019 at 09:47 PM
    J'attends que le Game Pass PC devienne dispo en Côte d'Ivoire
    octobar posted the 11/14/2019 at 09:49 PM
    dommage qu'on ai pas la date de lancement du xCloud
    bennj posted the 11/14/2019 at 09:50 PM
    octobar en même temps que la prochaine Xbox j'en mettrai ma main à couper.
    titipicasso posted the 11/14/2019 at 09:50 PM
    putain.. quand même ...
    octobar posted the 11/14/2019 at 09:54 PM
    bennj ben vu qu'il sort d'abord sur PC...
    soulfull posted the 11/14/2019 at 10:00 PM
    Maintenant il faut savoir que les jeux sont presents pour une durée une indeterminée !
    Donc belle initiative mais triste de voir qu'il n y plus de grosses new Ip !
    romgamer6859 posted the 11/14/2019 at 10:01 PM
    suzukube
    street of rage 4 j'ai vu, du tekken 7 aussi y en a trop
    suzukube posted the 11/14/2019 at 10:01 PM
    kurosama Oui y'a Tekken, j'essaye de faire la liste complète sur mon blog y'a vraiment beaucoup de jeux qui arrivent là !
    romgamer6859 posted the 11/14/2019 at 10:02 PM
    suzukube

    http://www.xboxygen.com/News/31493-Xbox-Game-Pass-liste-des-50-nouveaux-jeux-annonces-8-tout-de-suite-dispos
    bennj posted the 11/14/2019 at 10:02 PM
    octobar en open beta sur pc en premier oui mais ça ne veut pas dire qu'il n'est pas en test interne sur x1 ou scarlett
    kurosama posted the 11/14/2019 at 10:09 PM
    romgamer6859 truc de malade.
    suzukube posted the 11/14/2019 at 10:10 PM
    romgamer6859 Merci
    romgamer6859 posted the 11/14/2019 at 10:11 PM
    suzukube kurosama

    En effet y en a pour tous les goûts.
    suzukube posted the 11/14/2019 at 10:17 PM
    romgamer6859 Bon, j'ai pu compléter ma liste de jeux Xbox Game Pass 2020, c'est cool. Ben du coup je lance le téléchargement de Rage 2 !
    jaysennnin posted the 11/14/2019 at 10:37 PM
    cirilla tu peux contourner ça en prenant le ultimate en passant par une xbox (tu ajoutes ton compte sur la xbox d'un ami, tu prends les 3 mois à 1 eur, puis tu supprimes ton compte de la xbox) cette astuce passe, alors que sur le pc il te dit que c'est pas dispo dans ta région
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre