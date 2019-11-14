accueil
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
[Game Pass] Les nouveautés du Game Pass
Bon voilà, le Game Pass devient de plus en plus indispensable.
RAGE 2, Darksiders 3, les Yakuza, bordel il y en a trop
tags :
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/14/2019 at 09:41 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
17
)
suzukube
posted
the 11/14/2019 at 09:43 PM
Hello je colle mon article ici pour le supprimer :
Putain, Microsoft va inclure tellement de jeux sur Xbox Game Pass qu'il devient très, très difficile de critiquer le service (oui je sais boulimie toussa toussa, mais j'm'en fous, j'vais pouvoir commencer RAGE 2 du coup
) ! Voici la liste des jeux qui vont arriver :
Final Fantasy VII,
Final Fantasy VIII,
Final Fantasy IX,
Final Fantasy X,
Final Fantasy X-2,
Final Fantasy XII,
Final Fantasy XIII,
Final Fantasy Lightning Returns,
Final Fantasy XV
Yakuza 0
Yakuza Kiwami
Yakuza Kiwami 2
Minecraft Dungeons
Age of Empire 2 HD
Halo Reach
Flight Simulator 2020
Bleeding Edge
Grounded
Wasteland 3
Ori and the Will of The Wisps
Rage 2
LEgo The Ninja Go
Remnant From The Ashes
The Talos Principle
Aces of Wonders
DarkSiders III
The Witcher III Wild hunt
My Friend Pedro
The Red Strings Club
Life is Strange 2
Pas mal non ? Par contre, j'ai presque envie de ne plus acheter aucun jeu day one (j'ai même pas encore terminé DarkSiders III quoi).
kurosama
posted
the 11/14/2019 at 09:46 PM
suzukube
pareil que toi,rien à foutre de la boulimie,j'ai payé 1 euro le truc,bordel.
Attendez y'a Tekken 7??
cirilla
posted
the 11/14/2019 at 09:47 PM
J'attends que le Game Pass PC devienne dispo en Côte d'Ivoire
octobar
posted
the 11/14/2019 at 09:49 PM
dommage qu'on ai pas la date de lancement du xCloud
bennj
posted
the 11/14/2019 at 09:50 PM
octobar
en même temps que la prochaine Xbox j'en mettrai ma main à couper.
titipicasso
posted
the 11/14/2019 at 09:50 PM
putain.. quand même ...
octobar
posted
the 11/14/2019 at 09:54 PM
bennj
ben vu qu'il sort d'abord sur PC...
soulfull
posted
the 11/14/2019 at 10:00 PM
Maintenant il faut savoir que les jeux sont presents pour une durée une indeterminée !
Donc belle initiative mais triste de voir qu'il n y plus de grosses new Ip !
romgamer6859
posted
the 11/14/2019 at 10:01 PM
suzukube
street of rage 4 j'ai vu, du tekken 7 aussi y en a trop
suzukube
posted
the 11/14/2019 at 10:01 PM
kurosama
Oui y'a Tekken, j'essaye de faire la liste complète sur mon blog y'a vraiment beaucoup de jeux qui arrivent là !
romgamer6859
posted
the 11/14/2019 at 10:02 PM
suzukube
http://www.xboxygen.com/News/31493-Xbox-Game-Pass-liste-des-50-nouveaux-jeux-annonces-8-tout-de-suite-dispos
bennj
posted
the 11/14/2019 at 10:02 PM
octobar
en open beta sur pc en premier oui mais ça ne veut pas dire qu'il n'est pas en test interne sur x1 ou scarlett
kurosama
posted
the 11/14/2019 at 10:09 PM
romgamer6859
truc de malade.
suzukube
posted
the 11/14/2019 at 10:10 PM
romgamer6859
Merci
romgamer6859
posted
the 11/14/2019 at 10:11 PM
suzukube
kurosama
En effet y en a pour tous les goûts.
suzukube
posted
the 11/14/2019 at 10:17 PM
romgamer6859
Bon, j'ai pu
compléter ma liste de jeux Xbox Game Pass 2020
, c'est cool. Ben du coup je lance le téléchargement de Rage 2
!
jaysennnin
posted
the 11/14/2019 at 10:37 PM
cirilla
tu peux contourner ça en prenant le ultimate en passant par une xbox (tu ajoutes ton compte sur la xbox d'un ami, tu prends les 3 mois à 1 eur, puis tu supprimes ton compte de la xbox) cette astuce passe, alors que sur le pc il te dit que c'est pas dispo dans ta région
bold
