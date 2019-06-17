ajouter un tigre
profile
Jeux Vidéo
255
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
leblogdeshacka
403
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2871
visites since opening : 2983000
leblogdeshacka > blog
Les collectors Zelda et Astral Chain en préco
Les collectors de Zelda et Astral Chain sont maintenant disponibles en préco




Par contre, il faudra jouer avec le F5 car c'est une galère


Zelda
https://amzn.to/2KVVHoD
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/17/2019 at 03:31 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (16)
    cleptomaniak posted the 06/17/2019 at 03:33 PM
    Je ne trouve pas le collector Zelda sur AMAZON.
    xenofamicom posted the 06/17/2019 at 03:35 PM
    Déjà commandé sur Fnac.BE durant le week-end dernier.

    Sur les sites français, ça part en 2 minutes.

    Mention spécial aux connards (ou aux connasses) qui achètent plusieurs exemplaires et qui les vendent au triple du prix sur les sites marchands. (j'ai vu une annonce pour le Zelda Awakening Collector à 300€)
    giru posted the 06/17/2019 at 03:41 PM
    xenofamicom Commandé sur Fnac.fr en tant que belge

    Je me suis dit que sur Fnac.be je n'avais aucune chance de l'avoir... Comme quoi.

    Il y a apparemment 10 000 exemplaires du collector de Zelda en France. Aucune idée de combien pour la Belgique, probablement pas grand chose.
    innelan posted the 06/17/2019 at 03:44 PM
    Fini. Bordel !
    ouroboros4 posted the 06/17/2019 at 03:45 PM
    xenofamicom Idem.
    En Belgique c'est nettement plus simple alors qu'en France t'a genre 5 minutes(et quand le site ne plante pas).
    bliss02 posted the 06/17/2019 at 03:51 PM
    J'ai réussi à préco les deux sur Fnac
    xenofamicom posted the 06/17/2019 at 04:05 PM
    giru : Quand je suivais ces 2 collectors sur les sites français, ça partait très vite (genre moins de 5 minutes!)

    Sur Fnac.be, les collectors étaient disponibles pendant quelques heures.
    Comme tu le dis, en Belgique les collectors de ce type sont distribués en très faible quantité.

    ouroboros4 : De ce que j'ai lu, fnac.be ne livre pas en france (alors que l'inverse est possible). ça joue certainement sur les stocks.
    ouroboros4 posted the 06/17/2019 at 04:07 PM
    xenofamicom Et c'est pas plus mal que ce soit limité à la Belgique.
    ducknsexe posted the 06/17/2019 at 04:16 PM
    Bon et bien, il ont vider le stock. Y a plus rien
    saiya posted the 06/17/2019 at 04:20 PM
    Astral Chain Collector c'est 2000 exemplaires seulement en France.. bon courage
    guchisan posted the 06/17/2019 at 04:21 PM
    Je suis deg!! Je le voulais ce collector étant fan de platinium et de katsura...
    xenofamicom posted the 06/17/2019 at 04:24 PM
    guchisan : Je te vends mon exemplaire 500€...

    Blague à part, je te souhaite vraiment bon courage pour le collector d'Astral Chain
    guchisan posted the 06/17/2019 at 04:27 PM
    Ah ouai ça flambe pas mal!!!
    guchisan posted the 06/17/2019 at 04:29 PM
    Je me suis fait 2 alertes sur la fnac et amazon avec un peu de chance s'il y a du restock. Mais bon j'y crois pas trop.....
    guchisan posted the 06/17/2019 at 04:39 PM
    Je sais même pas le prix au final. Il était à combien sur la fnac (il y a un bon d achat avec)?
    romgamer6859 posted the 06/17/2019 at 04:51 PM
    j'ai eu de la chance de réussir à préco zelda sur la fnac mais bon 100 euros pour si peu de choses, je vais limite aller prendre la version de base largement moins chère.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre