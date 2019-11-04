Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name : Hellblade
platform : Xbox One
editor : N.C
developer : Ninja Theory
genre : action
other versions : PlayStation 4
link49
Hellblade : Senua's Sacrifice : Comparatif Ps4/Switch


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Hellblade : Senua's Sacrifice :



On commence par le comparatif :



Et 25 minutes de la version Nintendo Switch :



Pour rappel, cette version sort aujourd'hui même...

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/hellblade-senuas-sacrifice-switch-vs-ps4-comparison.110782
    posted the 04/11/2019 at 12:26 AM by link49
