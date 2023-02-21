accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
ajouter un tigre
profile
414
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
amassous
,
link49
,
heracles
,
dx93
,
minx
,
playstation2008
,
spartan1985
,
sakonoko
,
sakura972
,
eldren
,
dragonquestparadise
,
spawnini
,
binou87
,
badeuh
,
smashfan
,
fortep
,
kurosama
,
momotaros
,
kyogamer
,
i8
,
lanni
,
moonster
,
w0nsul
,
snakeorliquid
,
torotoro59
,
escobar
,
ddog
,
shindo
,
fullbuster
,
lavignesony
,
frenchi
,
chipslike
,
7safer7sephiroth7
,
chiriusse
,
baalmung
,
inazumaeleven
,
calishnikov
,
cladstrife59
,
ratchet
,
diablass59
,
magium
,
jorostar
,
oziiriis
,
jordimin
,
fightere
,
tetsu
,
protozoa
,
vfries
,
kevinsnow
,
goldmen33
,
sirozymandias
,
kldvb
,
erenkaneki
,
dai
,
davenor
,
aumaan
,
drake055
,
enkilvalentine
,
sephiroth07
,
ravyxxs
,
lookatz
,
tawara
,
icebergbrulant
,
alfb
,
maxleresistant
,
shanks
,
jaune
,
superken
,
soma67
,
mistermooh
,
chinoismasque
,
hyoga57
,
kurosagi7
,
hieuthao
,
jackiechan
,
milo42
,
kisukesan
,
tvirus
,
opthomas
,
keka
,
linkart
,
traveller
,
bliss02
,
mrbonus
,
slyder
,
e3payne
,
odv78
,
eraser
,
strifedcloud
,
voxen
,
svr
,
twins
,
colt
,
supasaiyajin
,
darkulqui
,
espiondu69
,
saram
,
nobleswan
,
mugimando
,
ootaniisensei
,
jenicris
,
liquidsnake66
,
mistervegas
,
neckbreaker71
,
niveforever
,
killia
,
marchand2sable
,
gauffreman
,
hayatevibritania
,
mikazaki
,
meteor
,
gameslover
,
angelcloud
,
grievous32
,
miokyun
,
stardustx
,
tenebrae
,
kenpokan
,
genraltow
,
shincloud
,
scorpion
,
cijfer
,
rayzorx09
,
cliver
,
sorakairi86
,
2077
,
sojewsy
,
mikaou
,
ellegarden
,
cubia
,
waurius59
,
revans
,
gaunt
,
airzoom
,
noishe
,
elmax
,
balt
,
aros
,
poisonivy
,
0uy
,
olimar59
,
sora78
,
andrasseth
,
darker
,
spartiate14
,
whitepotatoes
,
wolftag2
,
onypsis
,
noukous
,
rom
,
thesandwraith
,
meaculpaenvrai
,
loudiyi
,
ritalix
,
krusty79
,
idd
,
leechaerin
,
kirianu
,
rider288
,
sorakaminari
,
thegovernor
,
aiolia081
,
zenimar
,
iiii
,
gat
,
neclord83
,
odyle54
,
lion93
,
fylen
,
clad80
,
myckes
,
kuroni
,
cedrich74
,
tzine
,
darksephiroth
,
60teraflops
,
legend83
,
shpouk
,
jabujabu62
,
pimoody
,
clad057
,
loweakgraph
,
joueurdudimanche
,
sokan
,
snowbell
,
evojink
,
nawak
,
galneryus
,
raioh
,
busta95
,
floflo
,
rike
,
rulian
,
pensador
,
foreach
,
rixlos
,
basile93
,
redrat97300
,
zaoo
,
harperb
,
kwathor
,
seraphh
,
soudis13
,
gaymer40
,
arkelath
,
gladiatorts
,
stefanpsp
,
choupiloutre
,
doupssy
,
samlokal
,
kamishra
,
youtube06
,
bullkass
,
ni2bo2
,
fearjc
,
nsixtyfour
,
walkix
,
nekopirate
,
sangotrunks
,
slooby
,
pepiotte
,
saintsaga
,
rockmanz
,
squall294
,
angelsduck
,
rockin
,
nigel
,
daoko
,
oss137
,
josfer
,
darkvadd7
,
gally099
,
starrk
,
freddo935
,
rayznack
,
linkstar
,
vieuxsinge
,
fredone
,
koji9
,
fifine
,
suikoden
,
wickette
,
dedoc
,
tsume94
,
ktraxxx
,
redmi31
,
corrin
,
zakovu
,
raph64
,
negan
,
biboys
,
sujetdelta
,
crimson7
,
fandenutella
,
waralex
,
shirosaki
,
furtifdor
,
noouns
,
smalfeur
,
sylphide
,
kpax69
,
runrunsekai
,
temporell
,
famimax
,
sultano
,
rkm18
,
apollokami
,
bigjunior
,
genjitakiya
,
shockadelica
,
ekibyo
,
pokute
,
op4
,
suzukube
,
darkou62
,
mitenso
,
malikay
,
linkudo
,
trungz
,
mizuki
,
thelastone
,
maxff9
,
lautrek
,
akirasan
,
kisukeronin
,
kenjushi
,
kevisiano
,
bustadu95
,
chameau
,
eiyuudensetsu
,
tolgafury
,
gareauxloups
,
narukamisan
,
gameup
,
siil
,
evilchris
,
micablo
,
fragdelapassion
,
pizza3fromage
,
naruto780
,
archesstat
,
davonizuka
,
benji54
,
nasidol
,
administrateur
,
kikoo31
,
arubizok
,
snk
,
h33ro95
,
hein
,
dooku
,
tompouss
,
romgamer6859
,
erosennin
,
allan333
,
link571
,
hizoka
,
papichampote
,
cajp45
,
warminos
,
receiversms
,
smokeboom
,
iglooo
,
l3andr3
,
t0t0r067
,
chester
,
pyrogas
,
hijikatamayora13
,
zobiwan83
,
mystic
,
ostream
,
sadakoyamamura
,
barberousse
,
guchisan
,
toshiro
,
kayl
,
koriyu
,
zabuza
,
ocarinak
,
dude85
,
amario
,
wino
,
alexharris59
,
sunnytime
,
fuji
,
apejy
,
docteurdeggman
,
shashinmika
,
wazaaabi
,
bisba
,
djayce
,
asakk
,
darknova
,
l83
,
walterwhite
,
demon
,
matzel
,
hyuga51
,
lilouenseptembre
,
hibito
,
patriciapereira
,
okagami
,
danceteria
,
segadream
,
krilinchauve
,
jowy14
,
greatteacheroni
,
mwaka971
,
kwak
,
hurri
,
x2x3
,
shirosp
,
cjmusashi
,
tidusx59
,
banananinja
,
fidelio
,
bobobiwan
,
hollowar
,
totenteufel
,
neil
,
tsunayoshi
,
axlenz
,
minbox
,
drockspace
,
esets
,
yurius
,
yais9999
,
zoske
,
giochi
,
mrpopulus
,
lolise
,
pando2play
,
kr16
,
sunlightize
,
link1983
,
bogsnake
,
bourbon
,
mickurt
,
arthdy
,
beni
,
obi69
,
kirby1
,
rendan
,
yanssou
,
jamrock
,
shinz0
,
vyse
,
nduvel
,
ttyr67
,
yogfei
,
hatwa
,
lefab88
,
lilong
,
finalyoz
,
ducknsexe
,
tanakieyoshiro
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
6921
visites since opening :
8633838
leblogdeshacka
> blog
Le collector Zelda en préco
Le collector de Zelda est disponible en préco (voir en bas sur la page Amazon)
Le prix changera au moment de la sortie du jeu .
Zelda
https://amzn.to/41bLVTZ
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
dyselight
posted the 02/21/2023 at 12:28 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
13
)
kisukesan
posted
the 02/21/2023 at 01:27 PM
C'est déjà fini, ils l'ont mis à 166€ !
oyoel
posted
the 02/21/2023 at 01:53 PM
En France, c'est une exclusivité Micromania et Nintendo Store, la version Amazon est un scam.
cail2
posted
the 02/21/2023 at 03:05 PM
C'était bien cette flashmob de 45 secondes, on devrait faire ça plus souvent !
oyoel
dis ça à Boulanger, Auchan, Fnac, etc... qui le proposent
oyoel
posted
the 02/21/2023 at 03:32 PM
cail2
ils ont tous la possibilité d'avoir des vendeurs secondaires, mais peut-être que la com a été favorisée pour micromania dans ce cas
cail2
posted
the 02/21/2023 at 03:36 PM
oyoel
La seule chose notable chez MM ce sont les goodies exclusives comme toujours (mais vendu plus cher que le prix officiel donc pour un revendeur officiel, bof). Et ils étaient loin de propose ce coffret en premier d'où mon scepticisme.
nyseko
posted
the 02/21/2023 at 03:39 PM
J'étais intéressé mais avec la version normal à 37€ je n'ai pas pu arriver à me convaincre que le contenu de l'édition collecteur valait le coup.
Mais c'est dommage, pour une fois qu'il y avait autre chose que du digital et du papier...
tripy73
posted
the 02/21/2023 at 03:55 PM
Je savais pas qu'ils avaient déjà ouvert les préco, ça va encore être la misère pour en avoir un exemplaire...
sandman
posted
the 02/21/2023 at 04:02 PM
tripy73
ca fait deja un moment que les réservations du collector sont ouvertes, mais les scammers achetent tout en 2sec, t'as meme pas le temps de te connecter au site. Ca devient régulier sur les collectors, maintenant, on peut oublier d'acheter les collectors au prix indiqué.
tripy73
posted
the 02/21/2023 at 04:26 PM
sandman
ouais ben ça fait bien chier, le regrette le temps où c'était pas polluer par ces vieux requins à la con, mais les fabricants devraient aussi réfléchir à des solutions parce qu'il en existe.
wickette
posted
the 02/21/2023 at 04:37 PM
oyoel
euh non pas d’exclusivité MM et nintendo
La seule exclusivité c’est genre des pièces collectors en plus
drybowser
posted
the 02/21/2023 at 04:46 PM
C discount le proposait a 129 € , si ça reste a ce prix là je vais peut être me laisser tenter , mais pas au delà faut pas déconner le jeu seul est a 45 balles
pokute
posted
the 02/21/2023 at 04:49 PM
La préco est resté en ligne presque une heure, il sera surement pas à 166 euros, ils vont vite s’aligner sur les autres... Puis on est a plus de 2 mois de la sortie, il y aura des restock encore et encore. Au moins, ils prélèvent pas a la commande comme chez escromania...
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
oyoel dis ça à Boulanger, Auchan, Fnac, etc... qui le proposent
Mais c'est dommage, pour une fois qu'il y avait autre chose que du digital et du papier...
La seule exclusivité c’est genre des pièces collectors en plus