“I use their expectations against them. That will be their weakness. Not mine. Let them all underestimate me…



And when their guard is down, and their pride is rising, let me kick their butts.”

- Batgirl, Year One

Le tournage du film The Batgirl, vient de commencer et le costume de l'héroïne est déjà dévoilé.C'est l'actrice Leslie Grace, celle qui joue le rôle de Batgirl, qui le dévoile sur son Instagram.Le film, est attendu cette année sur HBOMAX, très certainement OCS, chez nous.