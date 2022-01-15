profile
[Breaking News] Batgirl se dévoile en photo !!
Le tournage du film The Batgirl, vient de commencer et le costume de l'héroïne est déjà dévoilé.

C'est l'actrice Leslie Grace, celle qui joue le rôle de Batgirl, qui le dévoile sur son Instagram.





“I use their expectations against them. That will be their weakness. Not mine. Let them all underestimate me…

And when their guard is down, and their pride is rising, let me kick their butts.”
- Batgirl, Year One



Le film, est attendu cette année sur HBOMAX, très certainement OCS, chez nous.
    kikoo31 posted the 01/15/2022 at 09:41 AM
    J espère que le film sera bon sinon je serais mort de rire
    gonzales posted the 01/15/2022 at 09:42 AM
    Une carrure impressionnante.
    liberty posted the 01/15/2022 at 09:47 AM
    gonzales bha quoi, ils l'ont peut être choisie expert pour qu'elle devienne Oracle. Comme ça c'est plus impressionnant XD
    Leblogdeshacka elle est rousse c'est donc Barbara. Elle va peut finir handicapé comme je disais à Gonzales
    leblogdeshacka posted the 01/15/2022 at 09:51 AM
    liberty yes c'est Barbara, je ne pense pas qu'elle finira handicapée dans le premier film, mais il y a de fortes chances pour que ça arrive dans les prochains, si succès il y a
    octobar posted the 01/15/2022 at 09:52 AM
    l'overdose putain.
    shinz0 posted the 01/15/2022 at 09:59 AM
    À voir, très curieux de voir le résultat surtout avec le Batman de Michael Keaton et les 2 réalisateurs Bad Boys 3 qui était plutôt cool
    korou posted the 01/15/2022 at 10:19 AM
    Tellement naze
    sussudio posted the 01/15/2022 at 10:20 AM
    Le prochain rdv de Rocco
    djfab posted the 01/15/2022 at 10:22 AM
    Je le sens pas, en plus pas au ciné...
    vohmp posted the 01/15/2022 at 10:26 AM
    on dirait un costume made in Cw
    117 posted the 01/15/2022 at 10:38 AM
    Costume plutôt convaincant, quand on connaît, mais je trouve qu’elle fait plus woman que girl au niveau de l’âge et de la carrure.

    costume de batgirl tome 1
    trodark posted the 01/15/2022 at 10:46 AM
    Le fameux camouflage nocturne bleu et jaune.
    kurosama posted the 01/15/2022 at 10:59 AM
    guiguif posted the 01/15/2022 at 11:03 AM
