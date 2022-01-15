Le tournage du film The Batgirl, vient de commencer et le costume de l'héroïne est déjà dévoilé.
C'est l'actrice Leslie Grace, celle qui joue le rôle de Batgirl, qui le dévoile sur son Instagram.
“I use their expectations against them. That will be their weakness. Not mine. Let them all underestimate me…
And when their guard is down, and their pride is rising, let me kick their butts.”
- Batgirl, Year One
Le film, est attendu cette année sur HBOMAX, très certainement OCS, chez nous.
Leblogdeshacka elle est rousse c'est donc Barbara. Elle va peut finir handicapé comme je disais à Gonzales
costume de batgirl tome 1