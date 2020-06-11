profile
Demon's Souls Remake
name : Demon's Souls Remake
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Bluepoint Games
genre : action
leblogdeshacka
[PS5] La box de Demon's Soul Remake se dévoile
La box de Demon's Soul Remake se dévoile dans sa version US.





Combien d'espace prends le jeu, 66Go


    tags :
    posted the 11/06/2020 at 03:25 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (14)
    bulford posted the 11/06/2020 at 03:33 PM
    Je le veux
    cliver posted the 11/06/2020 at 03:36 PM
    Toujours à 80 boulles
    terminagore posted the 11/06/2020 at 03:37 PM
    Mouaif. Pas terrible la jaquette.
    noishe posted the 11/06/2020 at 03:44 PM
    Donc c'était bien la jaquette définitive, ça fait mal quand on a eu ça sur PS3 à côté...
    mystik13 posted the 11/06/2020 at 03:44 PM
    terminagore une histoire de goût ...moi je la trouve trop classe perso.
    cliver posted the 11/06/2020 at 03:47 PM
    noishe Ptain mais la rouge défonce dommage pas un petit reverse jacquette
    coopper posted the 11/06/2020 at 03:52 PM
    L'industrie, depuis quelques années, a un certains talent à faire des jaquettes bien dégueulasses.
    suzukube posted the 11/06/2020 at 04:06 PM
    100% full demat' cette gen le SuzuKube, à fond dans le turfu' du coup je ne verrais pas cette jaquette
    jeanouillz posted the 11/06/2020 at 05:09 PM
    suzukube mon pauvre tu vas être tellement limité mdr
    mrvince posted the 11/06/2020 at 05:11 PM
    J'ai quand même hâte de voir le retour du grand public... Qui va se l'acheter en voyant les beaux graphismes... Ca va encore rager sec
    terminagore posted the 11/06/2020 at 05:13 PM
    mystik13

    Perso, comme souligné plus haut je trouvais la jaquette de l’original bien plus classe.

    Là je trouve ça vraiment quelconque en fait.
    noishe posted the 11/06/2020 at 05:19 PM
    cliver Si seulement
    sonilka posted the 11/06/2020 at 05:24 PM
    Le combo jamais vu perso de dos + titre. Tellement original
    denton posted the 11/06/2020 at 05:54 PM
    Ma version ps3 black phantom a les larmes aux yeux quand elle vois cette jaquette..... dommage.
