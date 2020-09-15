ajouter un tigre
profile
Jeux Vidéo
266
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
leblogdeshacka
405
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3844
visites since opening : 4379551
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Rappel] Showcase PS5 demain à 22h
Le showcase de PlayStation obtient son lien sur YouTube.



Il reste plus qu'à attendre le 16 à 22h
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    sora78, minbox, idd, uit
    posted the 09/15/2020 at 08:53 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (21)
    xenofamicom posted the 09/15/2020 at 09:03 PM
    Un peu tôt le rappel non? Certains vont pas dormir cette nuit..

    On m'a dit que FFXVI...
    sora78 posted the 09/15/2020 at 09:06 PM
    Mes pronostics sur le contenu :

    *Date + Prix des différentes version de la PS5 des le début.
    *Spider-Man Miles Morales (Story Trailer + Date)
    *Demon's Souls Remake (Séquence de Gameplay + Date)
    *Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart (Trailer + Date)
    *Sackboy ~ A Big Adventure (Trailer + Date)
    *Destruction AllStars (Trailer + Date)
    *Returnal (Trailer + Date)

    *Horizon Forbidden West (Court teaser + Période de sortie)
    *Gran Turismo 7 (Court teaser + Période de Sortie)


    J'espère :
    *Reveal de FFXVI ou Silent Hill ou Uncharted
    *Re-reveal de WILD pour la PS5.

    ------------------------------------------------

    A mon avis, Sony donnera une invitation pour voir plus de gameplay sur les jeux montrer demain. Ils diront aux joueurs de regarder le live de la PAX qui aura lieu dans la nuit de vendredi à samedi.
    https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EhpWhzIWAAMiSVL?format=jpg&name=large
    uit posted the 09/15/2020 at 09:12 PM
    Je pense que quelque heure après la conf il y aura un contenu exclusive avec Digital Foundry.
    gantzeur posted the 09/15/2020 at 09:15 PM
    Merci j'avais oublier
    guiguif posted the 09/15/2020 at 09:16 PM
    j'espere que tout le monde sera là
    guiguitte posted the 09/15/2020 at 09:19 PM
    Des surprises j'espère
    giusnake posted the 09/15/2020 at 09:31 PM
    Demain j'ai badminton
    minbox posted the 09/15/2020 at 09:38 PM
    osiris posted the 09/15/2020 at 09:52 PM
    Enfin le prix xD et du gamplay de HDZ 2 je dirais pas non
    voxen posted the 09/15/2020 at 10:05 PM
    Gow 2, Silent Hill, FF16

    Non, Bugsnax
    shambala93 posted the 09/15/2020 at 10:12 PM
    J’espère des surprises ! Je veux un RPG occidental qui arrache la rétine, et j’aimerais bien revoir WILD !
    linkle posted the 09/15/2020 at 10:13 PM
    HS : C'est qui link49, pourquoi il est premier sur cette liste et comment il a fait pour avoir 26 millions de vues ? C'est un hacker ? http://www.gamekyo.com/update_blog_top_action.php
    zekk posted the 09/15/2020 at 10:14 PM
    shambala93 Je veux un RPG occidental

    tu sais qu'il y a très très peu de chance ?
    shambala93 posted the 09/15/2020 at 10:21 PM
    zekk
    So what ?
    zekk posted the 09/15/2020 at 10:22 PM
    shambala93 ? Je dis ça pour toi moi que tu te fasse pas trop d'illusions
    xenofamicom posted the 09/15/2020 at 10:23 PM
    linkle : c'était ta version mâle...

    Link49, c'était un mec passionné (un peu beaucoup trop) qui voyait des chef d’œuvre partout, surtout chez Nintendo.

    Certains n'ont pas supportés son amour aveugle envers le petit partisan et l'ont harcelés, et il a décidé d'aller voir ailleurs.
    zekk posted the 09/15/2020 at 10:26 PM
    xenofamicom mouais ce n'était pas la pauvre victime non plus tu enjolives pas mal le personnage
    linkle posted the 09/15/2020 at 10:26 PM
    xenofamicom mais si il était mal aimé pourquoi il a autant de vues ? Dommage il avait l'air cool
    elvamore posted the 09/15/2020 at 10:31 PM
    J'espère des surprises sur le lunch
    xenofamicom posted the 09/15/2020 at 10:33 PM
    linkle Il avait atteint le 7ème sens dans ses titres d'articles qu'on peut qualifier de "putaclic". C'était une machine à écrire des articles aussi d'ou le nombre élevé de vues.

    zekk Il me faisait beaucoup rire et dans l'absolu, il ne faisait rien de mal ou de méchant.

    c'était une belle attraction sur gamekyo

    Après je ne sais peut-être pas tout sur lui, mais il était actif (hyper actif même!) sur le site. J'avais essayé une fois de le calmer sur ses articles trololo, mais c'était peine perdu, j'ai vite saisi le personnage.
    zekk posted the 09/15/2020 at 10:35 PM
    xenofamicom il y a été assez souvent dans ls provoc et la désinformation dès que ça touchait Sony... Il avait bizarrement beaucoup de problèmes de traduction quand ça touchait ce constructeur
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre