name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
405
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
articles :
3844
visites since opening :
4379551
leblogdeshacka
> blog
[Rappel] Showcase PS5 demain à 22h
Le showcase de PlayStation obtient son lien sur YouTube.
Il reste plus qu'à attendre le 16 à 22h
4
Likers
Who likes this ?
sora78
,
minbox
,
idd
,
uit
posted the 09/15/2020 at 08:53 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
21
)
xenofamicom
posted
the 09/15/2020 at 09:03 PM
Un peu tôt le rappel non? Certains vont pas dormir cette nuit..
On m'a dit que FFXVI...
sora78
posted
the 09/15/2020 at 09:06 PM
Mes pronostics sur le contenu
:
*
Date + Prix
des différentes version de la PS5 des le début.
*
Spider-Man Miles Morales
(Story Trailer + Date)
*
Demon's Souls Remake
(Séquence de Gameplay + Date)
*
Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart
(Trailer + Date)
*
Sackboy ~ A Big Adventure
(Trailer + Date)
*
Destruction AllStars
(Trailer + Date)
*
Returnal
(Trailer + Date)
*
Horizon Forbidden West
(Court teaser + Période de sortie)
*
Gran Turismo 7
(Court teaser + Période de Sortie)
J'espère
:
*Reveal de
FFXVI
ou
Silent Hill
ou
Uncharted
*Re-reveal de
WILD
pour la PS5.
------------------------------------------------
A mon avis, Sony donnera une invitation pour voir plus de gameplay sur les jeux montrer demain. Ils diront aux joueurs de regarder le live de la PAX qui aura lieu dans la nuit de vendredi à samedi.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EhpWhzIWAAMiSVL?format=jpg&name=large
uit
posted
the 09/15/2020 at 09:12 PM
Je pense que quelque heure après la conf il y aura un contenu exclusive avec Digital Foundry.
gantzeur
posted
the 09/15/2020 at 09:15 PM
Merci j'avais oublier
guiguif
posted
the 09/15/2020 at 09:16 PM
j'espere que tout le monde sera là
guiguitte
posted
the 09/15/2020 at 09:19 PM
Des surprises j'espère
giusnake
posted
the 09/15/2020 at 09:31 PM
Demain j'ai badminton
minbox
posted
the 09/15/2020 at 09:38 PM
osiris
posted
posted
Enfin le prix xD et du gamplay de HDZ 2 je dirais pas non
voxen
posted
posted
Gow 2, Silent Hill, FF16
Non, Bugsnax
shambala93
posted
the 09/15/2020 at 10:12 PM
J’espère des surprises ! Je veux un RPG occidental qui arrache la rétine, et j’aimerais bien revoir WILD !
linkle
posted
the 09/15/2020 at 10:13 PM
HS : C'est qui
link49
, pourquoi il est premier sur cette liste et comment il a fait pour avoir 26 millions de vues ? C'est un hacker ?
http://www.gamekyo.com/update_blog_top_action.php
zekk
posted
posted
shambala93
Je veux un RPG occidental
tu sais qu'il y a très très peu de chance ?
shambala93
posted
posted
zekk
So what ?
zekk
posted
posted
shambala93
? Je dis ça pour toi moi
que tu te fasse pas trop d'illusions
xenofamicom
posted
posted
linkle
: c'était ta version mâle...
Link49, c'était un mec passionné (un peu beaucoup trop) qui voyait des chef d’œuvre partout, surtout chez Nintendo.
Certains n'ont pas supportés son amour aveugle envers le petit partisan et l'ont harcelés, et il a décidé d'aller voir ailleurs.
zekk
posted
posted
xenofamicom
mouais ce n'était pas la pauvre victime non plus
tu enjolives pas mal le personnage
linkle
posted
posted
xenofamicom
mais si il était mal aimé pourquoi il a autant de vues
? Dommage il avait l'air cool
elvamore
posted
posted
J'espère des surprises sur le lunch
xenofamicom
posted
posted
linkle
Il avait atteint le 7ème sens dans ses titres d'articles qu'on peut qualifier de "putaclic". C'était une machine à écrire des articles aussi d'ou le nombre élevé de vues.
zekk
Il me faisait beaucoup rire et dans l'absolu, il ne faisait rien de mal ou de méchant.
c'était une belle attraction sur gamekyo
Après je ne sais peut-être pas tout sur lui, mais il était actif (hyper actif même!) sur le site. J'avais essayé une fois de le calmer sur ses articles trololo, mais c'était peine perdu, j'ai vite saisi le personnage.
zekk
posted
posted
xenofamicom
il y a été assez souvent dans ls provoc et la désinformation dès que ça touchait Sony... Il avait bizarrement beaucoup de problèmes de traduction quand ça touchait ce constructeur
On m'a dit que FFXVI...
*Date + Prix des différentes version de la PS5 des le début.
*Spider-Man Miles Morales (Story Trailer + Date)
*Demon's Souls Remake (Séquence de Gameplay + Date)
*Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart (Trailer + Date)
*Sackboy ~ A Big Adventure (Trailer + Date)
*Destruction AllStars (Trailer + Date)
*Returnal (Trailer + Date)
*Horizon Forbidden West (Court teaser + Période de sortie)
*Gran Turismo 7 (Court teaser + Période de Sortie)
J'espère :
*Reveal de FFXVI ou Silent Hill ou Uncharted
*Re-reveal de WILD pour la PS5.
------------------------------------------------
A mon avis, Sony donnera une invitation pour voir plus de gameplay sur les jeux montrer demain. Ils diront aux joueurs de regarder le live de la PAX qui aura lieu dans la nuit de vendredi à samedi.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EhpWhzIWAAMiSVL?format=jpg&name=large
Non, Bugsnax
tu sais qu'il y a très très peu de chance ?
So what ?
Link49, c'était un mec passionné (un peu beaucoup trop) qui voyait des chef d’œuvre partout, surtout chez Nintendo.
Certains n'ont pas supportés son amour aveugle envers le petit partisan et l'ont harcelés, et il a décidé d'aller voir ailleurs.
zekk Il me faisait beaucoup rire et dans l'absolu, il ne faisait rien de mal ou de méchant.
c'était une belle attraction sur gamekyo
Après je ne sais peut-être pas tout sur lui, mais il était actif (hyper actif même!) sur le site. J'avais essayé une fois de le calmer sur ses articles trololo, mais c'était peine perdu, j'ai vite saisi le personnage.