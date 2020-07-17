ajouter un tigre
[News] le titre du prochain CoD se dévoile t'il ?
Bon voilà, le titre du prochain Call of Dury vient de leak, ou pas !


    posted the 07/17/2020 at 09:58 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (8)
    liquidus posted the 07/17/2020 at 10:00 PM
    Une page du store Xbox qui met une affiche avec un logo PS5 ?
    xserial posted the 07/17/2020 at 10:02 PM
    sa ma l'air fake

    le nom c'est officiel mais du n'importe quoi
    leblogdeshacka posted the 07/17/2020 at 10:05 PM
    liquidus j'avoue c'est un peu chelou
    coopper posted the 07/17/2020 at 10:20 PM
    L'affiche sent clairement le fake, elle est très dégueulasse.
    Puis dans d'autres rumeurs, des gens auraient bootés l'Alpha Red Door sur Xbox One et ça donnait le jeu Call of Duty : Black Ops CIA.
    Mais ils ont pas pu aller plus loin que l'écran de chargement affichant Call of Duty : Black Ops.
    Le lien reddit : https://www.reddit.com/r/GamingLeaksAndRumours/comments/ht068z/people_have_managed_to_boot_up_the_call_of_duty/
    kinectical posted the 07/17/2020 at 10:24 PM
    Ca reste que le j’eus era durant la guerre froide et ces ça qui importe pour moi une guerre trop peu mise en valeur dans les call of sauf avec Black Ops 1 qui étais le meilleur call of que j’ai jouer
    ravyxxs posted the 07/17/2020 at 10:27 PM
    Reveal Jeudi prochain.On serra vite fixé.

    Et ça parle de guerre froide d'après les rumeurs.
    ritalix posted the 07/17/2020 at 10:27 PM
    liquidus j'avoue chelou

    après le nom en soit ça me parait pas fake, mais l'affiche oui clairement
    wickette posted the 07/17/2020 at 10:27 PM
    Placeholder l’image.

    De toutes les façons juillet-début aout on le verra
