ajouter un tigre
profile
Jeux Vidéo
261
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
leblogdeshacka
402
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3504
visites since opening : 3906477
leblogdeshacka > blog
[GWG] Juin 2020
Les jeux de Juin sont dévoilés et il y a du bon, enfin juste Destroy All Humans ! (Sans succès fait chier)


    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/26/2020 at 03:18 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (21)
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/26/2020 at 03:20 PM
    Moai, je préfère acheter destroy all humans remake
    skuldleif posted the 05/26/2020 at 03:22 PM
    ya no man sky aussi d'annoncer pour le gamepass de juin
    negan posted the 05/26/2020 at 03:30 PM
    De la merde mais j'ai le XGP donc j'attend plus rien de ce service
    kinectical posted the 05/26/2020 at 03:30 PM
    romgamer6859 pareil j’ai eu l’occasion d’y jouer à l’époque cetais sympa mais j’ai ps jouer plus mais pouvoir le refaire dans des conditions optimal avec le remake je prend direct meme leur jeu bob l’éponge je vais le prendre ont a tellement pas assez de platformer sur Xbox ces dommage
    leblogdeshacka posted the 05/26/2020 at 03:33 PM
    romgamer6859 je l'ai préco évidemment
    Mais les jeux Xbox avec des succès je dirais pas non
    karbage posted the 05/26/2020 at 03:37 PM
    Sine Mora est très bon.
    alucard13 posted the 05/26/2020 at 03:47 PM
    negan sine mora et bon et shantae aussi
    kwentyn posted the 05/26/2020 at 03:49 PM
    C pas foufou heureusement ya le gamepass mais je préfère le gold au moins t'as pas la mauvaise surprise qu'on t'annonce que le jeu sort du service ds 2 sem
    shiroyashagin posted the 05/26/2020 at 03:53 PM
    skuldleif sérieux
    jenicris posted the 05/26/2020 at 03:53 PM
    shiroyashagin il a raison.
    lughost30 posted the 05/26/2020 at 03:54 PM
    Ouch. Ça fait mal. Je pense vraiment qu’on vit les derniers mois du gwg, qui ne sera pas remplacé, et Microsoft misera tout sur le xgpu et une formule allégée à côté juste pour jouer en ligne, style 5€/mois
    linkart posted the 05/26/2020 at 03:57 PM
    Pas top en valeur mais pas mal en qualité avec Shantae et Sine Mora
    skuldleif posted the 05/26/2020 at 04:07 PM
    lughost30 baisser les prix alors que ca marche ou que ca peut faire penser qu'on fait une super affaire avec le xgpu ?

    non ca n'arrivera pas,ils préfèrent foutre des jeux a 1 centime et garder ce prix
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/26/2020 at 04:07 PM
    kinectical
    Pareil je vais aussi prendre bob et ça coûte moins de 30 euros.

    leblogdeshacka
    Ouais je pense qu'ils pourraient le faire mais c'est pas la priorité on va dire.
    jeanouillz posted the 05/26/2020 at 04:15 PM
    Shantae est un mignon petit jeux.
    On en est pas au niveau des Metroid-Vania mais c'est on s'en rapproche. Plutôt fluide et plaisant à parcourir, si vous ne l'avez jamais fait
    kamikaze1985 posted the 05/26/2020 at 04:29 PM
    Ce n'est pas ouf mais les 4 m’intéressent tout de même.
    kinectical posted the 05/26/2020 at 04:29 PM
    jeanouillz il est meilleur que half génie? Parceque j’ai fait l’énorme erreur de bâcler half génie et j’ai été déçu comme pas possible
    rendan posted the 05/26/2020 at 04:37 PM
    Nice
    jeanouillz posted the 05/26/2020 at 04:47 PM
    kinectical Je n'ai pas fait Half Genie car au vu des retours il semblait beaucoup trop facile et court.
    J'ai juste fait cet opus sur 3DS a l'époque et c'était sympa.
    Puisqu'il va être gratuit, ça va être l'occasion d'essayer
    sephiroth07 posted the 05/26/2020 at 04:56 PM
    (Sans succès fait chier)

    Mais je trouve ça tellement triste ce genre de pensées bordel.... je suis si éloigné que ça de la tendance actuelle?
    monz666 posted the 05/26/2020 at 06:22 PM
    On sens que la gen est finie
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre