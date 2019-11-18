profile
[Amiibo] En exclusivité les 2 nouveaux Amiibo
Eh non !!



Juste un petit troll car le packaging ressemble beaucoup à celui des Amiibo
    posted the 11/18/2019 at 01:56 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (5)
    ducknsexe posted the 11/18/2019 at 01:59 PM
    Link49 va les acheté pour sa collection
    axlenz posted the 11/18/2019 at 01:59 PM
    Je compte créer deux groupes sur le site. Un groupe des '' gentils '' et un autre groupe des '' méchants '' . Je t'informe donc solennellement que toi tu fais partie des gentils
    ducknsexe posted the 11/18/2019 at 02:00 PM
    Quoique je voie Negan prendre Michael Myers
    negan posted the 11/18/2019 at 02:17 PM
    ducknsexe j'ai déjà la POP
    leblogdeshacka posted the 11/18/2019 at 02:20 PM
    axlenz merci
    citer un membre