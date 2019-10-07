ajouter un tigre
profile
Jeux Vidéo
256
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
leblogdeshacka
403
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2927
visites since opening : 3063564
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Switch Lite] Une édition spéciale Pokémon
La Switch Lite aura droit à une version Pokémon

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/10/2019 at 12:18 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (9)
    birmou posted the 07/10/2019 at 12:44 PM
    Logique.
    rbz posted the 07/10/2019 at 01:02 PM
    immonde la switch lite
    giru posted the 07/10/2019 at 01:15 PM
    Ca aura pas tardé Par contre elle est bien moche. Les boutons de couleurs sont sympas, mais ce gris a un rendu très basse qualité.
    joueurdudimanche posted the 07/10/2019 at 01:18 PM
    rbz C'est pour les plus jeunes
    rbz posted the 07/10/2019 at 01:20 PM
    joueurdudimanche l'excuse , la dsi pokémon noir et blanc te passe le bonjour ...
    gavad posted the 07/10/2019 at 01:21 PM
    Dans le même thème je préfère largement les 3ds pokemon X Y.

    https://global-loc.mediagen.fr/pokemon-3ds-xl-collector_090280017500385067.jpg
    sonilka posted the 07/10/2019 at 01:28 PM
    Cheap. Tous les modèles d'ailleurs. Tu vois que c'est le bas de gamme. Et coté inspiration pour ce modèle collector, on repassera.
    joueurdudimanche posted the 07/10/2019 at 01:30 PM
    rbz quel rapport ? la DSI, n'est pas une DS lite. T'es a côté de la plaque. C'est évident que cette console est avant tout dédiée aux plus jeunes moi même c'est vers cette console que je m'orienterais pour mes enfants.
    birmou posted the 07/10/2019 at 01:34 PM
    rbz La DSi c'était une DS pro ... mauvaise réponse.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre