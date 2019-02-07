ajouter un tigre
Jeux Vidéo
256
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
articles : 2906
visites since opening : 3034404
leblogdeshacka > blog
Zelda Link's Awakening collector en préco Astral Chain Collector's Editon dispo
Il est de retour alors faudra faire vite



Astral Chain Amazon it
ajouter une source - https://amzn.to/2FMLYgZ
    posted the 07/02/2019 at 01:54 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (10)
    whookid posted the 07/02/2019 at 01:57 PM
    Plus dispo les malades
    guchisan posted the 07/02/2019 at 01:58 PM
    encore!!
    leblogdeshacka posted the 07/02/2019 at 02:02 PM
    whookid guchisan il y a Astral Chain sur Amazon Italie sinon
    jp67110 posted the 07/02/2019 at 02:05 PM
    toujours dispo chez micromania...
    leblogdeshacka posted the 07/02/2019 at 02:07 PM
    jp67110
    romgamer6859 posted the 07/02/2019 at 02:24 PM
    J'ai ma préco mais au final je sais pas si je la garderais vu que c'est quand même assez cher pour pas grand chose :/
    libanais posted the 07/02/2019 at 02:29 PM
    jp67110
    Heureusement que je t'ai lu et que j'ai pris car juste après je partis voir ma commande sur Cdiscount et je vois annulé pour problème technique
    J'avais rien reçu comme mail etc
    C'est des ouf
    warminos posted the 07/02/2019 at 03:01 PM
    Encore dispo Micromania, j’ai enfin pu le prendre
    guchisan posted the 07/02/2019 at 03:20 PM
    leblogdeshacka j ai jamais commandé sur un amazon étranger.....je garde espoir pour du restock vu ce qui arrive pour zelda
    famimax posted the 07/02/2019 at 04:04 PM
    A combien il était sur AMZ ? 100 € aussi ?
