leblogdeshacka > blog
[Game Pass] Du nouveau pour fin Mars
Alors là putain, gros mois de mars pour le Game Pass




-Operancia
-Deus Ex Mankind Divide
-The Walking Dead Michonne
-Vampyr
-Marvel vs Capcom Infinite
-Edith Finch
    posted the 03/20/2019 at 01:15 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (11)
    greatteacheroni posted the 03/20/2019 at 01:18 PM
    Vampyr c’est Cool. Je voulais le faire.
    diablo posted the 03/20/2019 at 01:20 PM
    Du Lourd Operencia j'espère qu'il est aussi bon que Bard's Tale IV
    negan posted the 03/20/2019 at 01:21 PM
    Oh Vampyr excellent
    greatteacheroni posted the 03/20/2019 at 01:28 PM
    C’est le Ultimate MVC qui est déjà dispo.
    shincloud posted the 03/20/2019 at 01:30 PM
    Le gamepass c'est un peu le cimetière des jeux qui bide pour la plupart j'ai l'impression
    romgamer6859 posted the 03/20/2019 at 01:33 PM
    +1 shincloud .
    Bon programme mais j'ai déjà fait tout ce qui m'intéresse, je me réabonnerai jamais on dirait.
    Faites vampyr fait par un studio français.
    kinectical posted the 03/20/2019 at 01:33 PM
    Oh lol moi qui allais l’acheter hier à 20$
    leblogdeshacka posted the 03/20/2019 at 01:35 PM
    greatteacheroni bien vu
    rendan posted the 03/20/2019 at 01:35 PM
    Trop cool
    chester posted the 03/20/2019 at 01:57 PM
    Edith Finch
    battleburne posted the 03/20/2019 at 02:11 PM
    DU LOURD
