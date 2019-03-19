profile
Jeux Vidéo
[Cinématique] Oddworld Soulstorm
Un premier trailer pour Oddworld Soulstorm, qui n'a pas de date ni de consoles pour le moment.




Witness Abe’s horrifying conflict with a terrifying new machination.

A fresh narrative—a complete story retake inspired by our original tale.

A big visual and cinematic leap aiming to break new ground for Oddworld.

Intelligent new mechanics, twisted new devices enabling highly explosive deviousness.

A dark parable that tells an epic tale of a volatile society pushed to its limites
Gematsu
    justx posted the 03/19/2019 at 01:31 AM
    ca a l'air terrible
    duff15 posted the 03/19/2019 at 01:44 AM
    "Holyrr srrrhit"
