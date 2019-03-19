Witness Abe’s horrifying conflict with a terrifying new machination.



A fresh narrative—a complete story retake inspired by our original tale.



A big visual and cinematic leap aiming to break new ground for Oddworld.



Intelligent new mechanics, twisted new devices enabling highly explosive deviousness.



A dark parable that tells an epic tale of a volatile society pushed to its limites

Un premier trailer pour Oddworld Soulstorm, qui n'a pas de date ni de consoles pour le moment.