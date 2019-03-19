Un premier trailer pour Oddworld Soulstorm, qui n'a pas de date ni de consoles pour le moment.
Witness Abe’s horrifying conflict with a terrifying new machination.
A fresh narrative—a complete story retake inspired by our original tale.
A big visual and cinematic leap aiming to break new ground for Oddworld.
Intelligent new mechanics, twisted new devices enabling highly explosive deviousness.
A dark parable that tells an epic tale of a volatile society pushed to its limites
posted the 03/19/2019 at 01:26 AM by leblogdeshacka