Voici le Top Media Create allant du 18 au 24 février 2019 :
01./00. [PS4] Anthem # (Electronic Arts) {2019.02.22} (¥7.800) - 77.938 / NEW
02./03. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} (¥5.980) - 23.235 / 455.006 (-33%)
03./04. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) - 22.430 / 2.883.416 (-25%)
04./00. [PS4] NieR: Automata - Game of the YoRHa Edition (Square Enix) {2019.02.21} (¥4.800) - 21.326 / NEW
05./01. [PS4] Jump Force (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.02.14} (¥8.200) - 17.471 / 94.365 (-77%)
06./06. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III # (Square Enix) {2019.01.25} (¥8.800) - 14.258 / 770.068 (-26%)
07./05. [PS4] Far Cry: New Dawn (Ubisoft) {2019.02.15} (¥5.400) - 12.384 / 38.668 (-53%)
08./08. [NSW] Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! / Let's Go, Eevee! # (Pokemon Co.) {2018.11.16} (¥5.980) - 11.057 / 1.501.846 (-28%)
09./09. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 9.308 / 2.142.329 (-24%)
10./11. [NSW] Super Mario Party # (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) - 8.770 / 1.027.659 (-20%)
11./14. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 8.380 / 615.882 (-6%)
12./15. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 7.748 / 1.299.813 (-6%)
13./00. [NSW] Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match DX # (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.02.21} (¥7.600) - 7.651 / NEW
14./02. [PS4] Catherine: Full Body # (Atlus) {2019.02.14} (¥7.980) - 7.031 / 58.855 (-86%)
15./16. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 5.962 / 2.938.590 (-17%)
16./10. [PS4] Resident Evil 2 # (Capcom) {2019.01.25} (¥7.800) - 5.781 / 344.273 (-50%)
17./07. [PS4] Metro: Exodus (Spike Chunsoft) {2019.02.15} (¥7.800) - 5.187 / 22.701 (-70%)
18./00. [NSW] Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy # (Capcom) {2019.02.21} (¥3.300) - 4.419 / NEW
19./00. [PS4] Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy # (Capcom) {2019.02.21} (¥3.300) - 3.783 / NEW
20./21. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 2.724 / 1.954.432
Le jeu Anthem entre à la première place, NieR : Automata - Game of the YoRHa Edition entre à la quatrième place, Phoenix Wright : Ace Attorney Trilogy fait son entrée dans les tréfonds du classement, Far Cry : New Dawn perd deux places, Kingdom Hearts III reste stable, Resident Evil 2 Remake perd six places, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe gagne une place, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate gagne aussi une place, Dragon Quest Builders 2 quitte le classement sur Nintendo Switch, Pokemon : Let's Go, Pikachu!/Eevee! reste stable, Super Mario Party gagne une place, Splatoon 2 gagne aussi une place, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe reste stable, Super Mario Odyssey réintègre le classement et The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild sur Nintendo Switch gagne trois places…
Passons maintenant au Top Hardware :
02. Nintendo Switch : 53 270
01 . Ps4 : 17 588
03 . 3DS : 4 553
04 . PsVita : 3 600
05 . Xbox One : 72
Source : https://www.4gamer.net/games/117/G011794/20190227135
On comprend pourquoi Microsoft veut " s'offrir " la console Switch de Nintendo ; pour vendre leur XBG.