Les nouveaux jeux du Game Pass sont disponible PES 2019, Below, Spintires: Mud Runner, Kingdom Two Crow et Mortal Kombat X.
Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice : 17 décembre
Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition : 20 décembre
Shadow Warrior 2 : 20 décembre
La liste entière des jeux du Game Pass (il y en a qui ne sont plus disponible maintenant! )
#IDARB (Xbox One)
10 Second Ninja X (Xbox One)
Abzu (Xbox One)
A Kingdom for Keflings (Xbox Live)
A World of Keflings (Xbox Live)
Age of Booty (Xbox Live)
Agents of Mayhem
Aftercharge (Xbox One)
Ashen (Xbox One, from December 7th)
Aven Colony (Xbox One)
Banjo Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts (Xbox 360)
Banjo-Kazooie (Xbox Live)
Banjo-Tooie (Xbox Live)
Bard's Gold (Xbox One)
Bayonetta (Xbox 360)
Below (Xbox One, from December 14th)
Bionic Commando Rearmed 2 (Xbox Live)
BioShock (Xbox 360)
BioShock 2 (Xbox 360)
BioShock Infinite (Xbox 360)
Blood Bowl 2 (Xbox One)
Bomber Crew (Xbox One)
Bound by Flame (Xbox 360)
Braid (Xbox Live)
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (Xbox One)
Capcom Arcade Cabinet (Xbox Live)
Casey Powell Lacrosse 16 (Xbox One - added December 2017)
CastleStorm (Xbox Live)
ClusterTruck (Xbox One)
Cities: Skylines (Xbox One)
Comic Jumper (Xbox Live)
Comix Zone (Xbox Live)
Costume Quest 2 (Xbox One)
D4: Dark Dreams Don't Die (Xbox One)
Dandara (Xbox One)
Dark Void (Xbox 360)
Darksiders: Warmastered Edition (Xbox One - added December 2017)
Darksiders 2: Deathinitive Edition (Xbox One)
De Blob 2 (Xbox 360)
Deadlight: Director's Cut (Xbox One)
Dead Island Definitive Edition (Xbox One)
Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition (Xbox One)
Dead Rising 2 (Xbox One)
Dead Rising 3 (Xbox One)
Defense Grid (Xbox Live)
Defense Grid 2 (Xbox One)
Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition (Xbox One)
Dig Dug (Xbox Live)
DiRT 4 (Xbox One)
Dirt Rally (Xbox One)
Disneyland Adventures (Xbox One)
DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition (Xbox One)
Doom 2016 (Xbox One)
Double Dragon Neon (Xbox Live)
Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara (Xbox Live)
Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion (Xbox 360)
Elder Scrolls Online (Xbox One)
Electronic Super Joy (Xbox One)
Euro Fishing (Xbox One)
F1 2015 (Xbox One)
Fable Anniversary (Xbox 360)
Fable II (Xbox 360)
Fable 3 (Xbox 360)
Fallout 3 (Xbox 360)
Fallout 4 (Xbox One)
Farming Simulator 15 (Xbox One)
Final Fight: Double Impact (Xbox Live)
Flock! (Xbox Live)
Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox One)
Fuzion Frenzy (Xbox One)
Galaga Legions DX (Xbox Live)
Garou: Mark of the Wolves (Xbox Live)
Gears of War (Xbox 360)
Gears of War 2 (Xbox 360)
Gears of War 3 (Xbox 360)
Gears of War 4 (Xbox One - added December 2017)
Gears of War: Judgment (Xbox 360)
Gears of War: Ultimate Edition (Xbox One)
Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams (Xbox One)
GRID 2 (Xbox 360)
Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition (Xbox One)
Halo 5: Guardians (Xbox One)
Halo: Spartan Assault (Xbox One)
Halo: The Master Chief Collection (Xbox One)
Halo Wars: Definite Edition (Xbox One)
Halo Wars 2 (Xbox One)
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (from December 17th)
Hello Neighbor (Xbox One)
Hexic 2 (Xbox Live)
Kinect Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure (Xbox One)
Hitman Season 1 (Xbox One)
Homefront: The Revolution (Xbox One)
Hue (Xbox One)
Human Fall Flat (Xbox One)
Iron Brigade (Xbox Live)
Injustice: Gods Among Us (Xbox 360)
InnerSpace (Xbox One)
Jetpac Refulled (Xbox Live)
Joe Danger: Special Edition (Xbox Live)
Joe Danger 2: The Movie (Xbox Live)
Joy Ride Turbo (Xbox Live)
JumpJet Rex (Xbox One)
Kameo (Xbox 360)
Knight Squad (Xbox One)
Kingdom: New Lands (Xbox One)
King of Fighters '98 Ultimate Match (Xbox Live)
Kingdom Two Crowns (from December 11th)
KYUB (Xbox One)
Laser League (Xbox One) - From May 10
Late Shift (Xbox One)
Layers of Fear (Xbox One)
LEGO Batman: The Videogame (Xbox 360)
LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures (Xbox 360)
Letter Quest: Grimm's Journey (Xbox One)
Limbo (Xbox One)
Lumo (Xbox One)
Mad Max (Xbox One)
Maldita Castilla EX - Cursed Castle (Xbox One)
Manual Samuel (Xbox One)
Mass Effect (Xbox 360 - added December 2017)
Massive Chalice (Xbox One)
Max: The Curse of Brotherhood (Xbox One)
Mega Coin Squad (Xbox One)
Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes (Xbox One)
Mega Man Legacy Collection (Xbox One)
Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 (Xbox One)
Mega Man 9 (Xbox Live Arcade)
Mega Man 10 (Xbox Live - added December 2017)
Metal Slug XX (Xbox Live Arcade)
Metal Slug 3 (Xbox Live)
Metro 2033 Redux (Xbox One)
Metro Last Light Redux (Xbox One)
Monaco: What's Yours is Mine (Xbox 360)
Monday Night Combat (Xbox Live)
Mortal Kombat X (Xbox One, from December 7th)
MotoGP 17 (Xbox One)
Ms. Splosion Man (Xbox Live)
Mutant Year Zero (from December 4th)
MX vs ATX Reflex (Xbox 360)
MXGP3
N+ (Xbox Live)
NBA 2K16 (Xbox One)
NBA 2K17 (Xbox One)
NBA Playgrounds (Xbox One)
NeoGeo Battle Coliseum (Xbox Live)
Next Up Hero (Xbox One)
Ninja Gaiden Black (original Xbox)
>Observer_ (Xbox One)
Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty (Xbox One)
OnRush (Xbox One)
Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising (Xbox 360)
OlliOlli (Xbox One)
Ori and the Blind Forest (from December 20th)
Outlast (Xbox One)
Overcooked (Xbox One)
Oxenfree (Xbox One)
Pac-Man Championship Edition DX+ (Xbox Live)
Pac-Man Museum (Xbox Live)
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition (Xbox One)
Perfect Dark Zero (Xbox 360)
PES 2019 (Xbox One, from December 13th)
Pharaonic (Xbox One)
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (Xbox One)
Portal Knights (Xbox One)
Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (Xbox One) - Until August 31
Pumped BMX+ (Xbox One)
Quantum Break (Xbox One)
Rage (Xbox 360)
ReCore Definitive Edition (Xbox One)
Resident Evil (Xbox One)
Resident Evil 0 (Xbox One)
Resident Evil 6 (Xbox One)
Resident Evil Revelations 2 (Xbox One)
Rime (Xbox One)
Rise of the Tomb Raider (Xbox One)
Riptide Renegade GP (Xbox One)
Robocraft Infinity (Xbox One)
Roundabout (Xbox One)
Ruiner (Xbox One)
Ryse: Son of Rome (Xbox One)
Sacred 3 (Xbox 360)
Sacred Citadel (Xbox Live)
Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell (Xbox One)
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected (Xbox One)
Sam and Max Beyond Time and Space (Xbox Live)
Sam and Max Save the World (Xbox 360)
Samurai Showdown 2 (Xbox Live)
ScreamRide (Xbox One)
Sea of Thieves (Xbox One, from March 20)
SEGA Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co (Xbox Live)
SEGA Vintage Collection: Golden Axe (Xbox Live)
SEGA Vintage Collection: Monster World (Xbox Live)
SEGA Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage (Xbox Live)
Shadow Complex Remastered (Xbox One)
Shadow Warrior 1 (Xbox One)
Shadow Warrior 2 (Xbox One, from December 20th)
Shantae: Half-Genie Hero (Xbox One)
Shantae and the Pirate's Curse (Xbox One)
Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter (Xbox One)
Strange Brigade (from December 6th)
Sky Force Anniversary (Xbox One)
Sky Force Reloaded(Xbox One)
Sonic and Knuckles (Xbox Live)
Sonic CD (Xbox Live)
Soulcalibur (Xbox Live)
Soulcalibur 2 HD (Xbox Live)
So Many Me (Xbox One)
Snake Pass (Xbox One)
Spelunky (Xbox Live)
Split/Second (Xbox 360)
Spintires: Mudrunner (Xbox One, from December 13th)
Splosion Man (Xbox Live)
Stacking (Xbox Live)
State of Decay (Xbox One)
State of Decay 2 (Xbox One) - From May 22
Steredenn (Xbox One)
Strider (Xbox One)
Sunset Overdrive (Xbox One)
Super Lucky's Tale (Xbox One)
Supermarket Shriek (Xbox One)
Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings (Xbox One)
Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition (Xbox 360)
Super Time Force (Xbox One)
Tecmo Bowl Throwback (Xbox Live Arcade)
Tekken Tag Tournament 2 (Xbox 360)
Terraria (Xbox One)
theHunter: Call of the Wild (Xbox One)
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 (Xbox One)
The Bridge (Xbox One)
The Bug Butcher (Xbox One)
The Division (Xbox One)
The Escapists (Xbox One)
The Escapists: The Walking Dead (Xbox One)
The Flame in the Flood (Xbox One)
The Final Station (Xbox One)
The Gardens Between (Xbox One)
The Golf Club (Xbox One)
The Maw (Xbox Live)
The Swapper (Xbox One)
The Technomancer (Xbox One)
Thief of Thieves Season One (Xbox One)
This War of Mine: The Little Ones (Xbox One)
Thomas Was Alone
Tower of Guns (Xbox One)
Toy Soldiers (Xbox Live)
Toy Soldiers: Cold War (Xbox Live)
Ultratron (Xbox One)
Unmechanical: Extended (Xbox One)
Virtua Fighter 5: Final Showdown (Xbox Live)
Viva Pinata (Xbox 360)
Vita Pinata: Trouble in Paradise (Xbox 360)
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 (Xbox One)
Wasteland 2: Director's Cut (Xbox One)
Westerado: Double Barreled (Xbox One)
Wolfenstein: The New Order (Xbox One)
World of Van Helsing: Deathtrap (Xbox One)
WRC 5: World Rally Championship (Xbox One)
WWE 2K16 (Xbox One)
XCOM: Enemy Within (Xbox 360)
Zoo Tycoon Ultimate Animal Collection (Xbox One)
Zombie Army Trilogy (Xbox One)
