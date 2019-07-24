ajouter un tigre
[Switch] Vampyr débarque sur la nomade de Nintendo
Le jeu Vampyr vient d'être listé et apparemment, il devrait sortir sur la console de Nintendo.



Pour rappel, le jeu est disponible dans le Game Pass
https://www.amazon.fr/Focus-Vampyr/dp/B07S7RXTQX/ref=as_li_ss_tl?qid=1564006592&s=videogames&sr=1-368&linkCode=ll1&tag=leblogdeshack-21&linkId=05d7dac6bb298dd3da97d675e1e7e33d&language=fr_FR
    posted the 07/24/2019 at 10:23 PM by leblogdeshacka
    fragdelapassion posted the 07/24/2019 at 10:38 PM
    3DS?
    xenofamicom posted the 07/24/2019 at 10:59 PM
    Ca fait quelques semaines qu'il a été annoncé sur Switch... curieux de voir le downgrade (le jeu de base n'était déjà pas fameux!)
