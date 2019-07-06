ajouter un tigre
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 2838
visites since opening : 2941181
Le dernier jeu de THQ dévoilé
Putain trop bon, Destroy All Humans !



Ok c'est un remake, mais en attendant un nouvel épisode je prends
    posted the 06/07/2019 at 01:26 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (9)
    i8 posted the 06/07/2019 at 01:27 PM
    kidicarus posted the 06/07/2019 at 01:28 PM
    un remake comme le jeu bob l'éponge.
    sinon c'est sympa
    spawnini posted the 06/07/2019 at 01:33 PM
    Sympas le trailer avec la chanson de Rammstein anakaris
    vexx posted the 06/07/2019 at 01:34 PM
    Trop cool!!
    tlj posted the 06/07/2019 at 01:41 PM
    Un remake de plus, super les annonces de THQ.. Et ça ne sort qu'en 2020
    xslayer750 posted the 06/07/2019 at 01:42 PM
    spawnini je vais les voir samedi 29 juin
    ioop posted the 06/07/2019 at 02:11 PM
    ... thq sort du lourd pour cet E3
    romgamer6859 posted the 06/07/2019 at 02:15 PM
    ioop
    Les jeux annoncés ont l'air pas mauvais hein.
    Darksiders a l'air pas mauvais en diablo like.
    Bob l'éponge, à l'époque était un bon jeu, tout comme ce destroy all humans.
    punish62230 posted the 06/07/2019 at 02:53 PM
    romgamer6859 Il n'y a que Darksiders qui sort un peu du lot.

    Bob l'éponge est un jeu pourri et Destroy est un bon jeu mais c'est tout.

    Mange tes annonces d'envergure, Nordic ne sait vraiment pas quoi faire avec ces License à part faire mumuse comme un gamin de 4 ans.
