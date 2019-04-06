La Megadrive Mini contiendra 42 jeux au lieu de 40.
Light Crusader
Kid Chameleon
Darius
Monster World IV
Columns
Dynamite Headdy
Alisia Dragoon
Road Rash II
Strider
Virtua Fighter 2
Eternal Champions
Tetris
Story of Thor
Ghoul’s N Ghost
Alex Kidd In The Enchanted Castle
Golden Axe
Phantasy Star IV
Street Fighter II Special Champion Edition
Mega Man
Sonic SpinBall
Vectorman
Wonder Boy in Monster World
Sonic the Hedgehog
Ecco The Dolphin
Castlevania : The New Generation
Space Harrier II
Shining Force
Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Machine
ToeJam & Earl
Comix Zone
Altered Beast
Gunstar Heroes
Sonic 2
Super Fantasy Zone
Streets of Rage 2
Shinobi 3
Earthwormjim
Probotector
Landstalker
Thunder Force 3
World of Illusion
Castle of Illusion
Mais de très bons jeux dans l'ensemble, bravo
Comment passer à côté du meilleur jeu de cette gen pour un projet pareil...
Et même pas de Sonic 3?