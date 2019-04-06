ajouter un tigre
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
42 jeux pour la Megadrive Mini
La Megadrive Mini contiendra 42 jeux au lieu de 40.



Light Crusader
Kid Chameleon
Darius
Monster World IV
Columns
Dynamite Headdy
Alisia Dragoon
Road Rash II
Strider
Virtua Fighter 2
Eternal Champions
Tetris
Story of Thor
Ghoul’s N Ghost
Alex Kidd In The Enchanted Castle
Golden Axe
Phantasy Star IV
Street Fighter II Special Champion Edition
Mega Man
Sonic SpinBall
Vectorman
Wonder Boy in Monster World
Sonic the Hedgehog
Ecco The Dolphin
Castlevania : The New Generation
Space Harrier II
Shining Force
Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Machine
ToeJam & Earl
Comix Zone
Altered Beast
Gunstar Heroes
Sonic 2
Super Fantasy Zone
Streets of Rage 2
Shinobi 3
Earthwormjim
Probotector
Landstalker
Thunder Force 3
World of Illusion
Castle of Illusion
https://amzn.to/2WNdq7O
    posted the 06/04/2019 at 04:12 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (10)
    gemini posted the 06/04/2019 at 04:14 PM
    Les derniers ajoutés sont moins bons que les premières liste mais le tout est de très bonne qualité! Je me la prendrai pour aller avec les autres mini.
    gemini posted the 06/04/2019 at 04:15 PM
    La version mini et les "DLC"

    https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D8OMOp0XkAE1ulV?format=jpg&name=large
    shinz0 posted the 06/04/2019 at 04:39 PM
    Dommage pour Aladdin et QuackShot

    Mais de très bons jeux dans l'ensemble, bravo
    pharrell posted the 06/04/2019 at 04:42 PM
    Franchement même si la liste est correct, rien que pour l'absence du roi lion mais SURTOUT d'Aladdin, hors de question que je prenne cette mega drive mini...

    Comment passer à côté du meilleur jeu de cette gen pour un projet pareil...
    shinz0 posted the 06/04/2019 at 04:46 PM
    pharrell sûrement que Disney n'a pas donné l'autorisation
    gemini posted the 06/04/2019 at 04:50 PM
    Les droits et licences c'est ce qui gâche les mini... Wipeout/Gran turismo avec les droits des marques et musiques on les verra plus, les Disney énorme sur MD pareil, les jeux Rare avec la 64 etc... c'est bien dommage.
    pharrell posted the 06/04/2019 at 05:02 PM
    Il y a bien les jeux Mickey...
    hatefield posted the 06/04/2019 at 05:16 PM
    J'aurais bien aimé le Golden Axe 2 aussi, le premier Road Rash, Thunder Force IV, Story of Thor, Soleil, Wonder Boy 3 Monster Lair, Jungle Strike, Terminator, Robocop Vs Terminator, Alien 3, Biohazard Battle...
    Et même pas de Sonic 3?
    shinz0 posted the 06/04/2019 at 05:19 PM
    hatefield il y a Story of Thor
    hatefield posted the 06/04/2019 at 05:23 PM
    shinz0 Ah oui pardon.
