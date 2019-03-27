ajouter un tigre
leblogdeshacka > blog
Un teaser pour le nouveau Borderlands
Voilà en attendant plus d'informations le 28 !




Mask of Mayhem
    posted the 03/27/2019 at 01:19 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (5)
    voxen posted the 03/27/2019 at 01:21 PM
    Putain enfin !!
    famimax posted the 03/27/2019 at 01:22 PM
    Je sais pas si ils l'avaient deja annoncé , il y aura un stream de leur événement à la PAX à 19h heure française à suivre sur borderland.com '(Et surement ailleurs )
    kaiden posted the 03/27/2019 at 01:30 PM
    kaiden posted the 03/27/2019 at 01:40 PM
    Brick est present !!!!!!!! il l'ont tranformé en marcus fenix ou bien ?
