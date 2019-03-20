Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
The Legend of Zelda : Link's Awakening
name : The Legend of Zelda : Link's Awakening
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : N.C
genre : action-aventure
link49
link49
Switch : Un nouveau featuring Zelda annoncé : Cadence of Hyrule
The Legend of Zelda


Voici une Information autour de la Nintendo Switch :



Cadence of Hyrule, un nouveau jeu issu du développeur de Crypt of the NecroDancer, a été annoncé aujourd'hui pour clôturer le dernièr Nindies Showcase :



Une sortie est prévue pour ce printemps…

Source : https://nintendoeverything.com/cadence-of-hyrule-announced-for-switch/
    posted the 03/20/2019 at 04:31 PM by link49
    comments (16)
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/20/2019 at 04:33 PM
    link49 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZYuM-TuQ95s
    link49 posted the 03/20/2019 at 04:34 PM
    Nicolasgourry Ajouté à l'instant. Merci...
    yurius posted the 03/20/2019 at 04:35 PM
    Ca donne envie, dommage qu'il n'y ait pas de version physique
    xenofamicom posted the 03/20/2019 at 04:37 PM
    c'était le zelda en rumeur sur l'eshop je présume...
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/20/2019 at 04:37 PM
    link49 il a l'air sympa
    akinen posted the 03/20/2019 at 04:37 PM
    Graphisme et animation au top! Day One si à moins de 20€
    malroth posted the 03/20/2019 at 04:38 PM
    Parcontre c'est un vrai jeu style zelda A-RPG ou c'est autre chose ?

    J'ai rien compris.
    link49 posted the 03/20/2019 at 04:39 PM
    Nicolasgourry Je le prendrais day one sur l'eShop...
    gemini posted the 03/20/2019 at 04:39 PM
    Je vais attendre Link's awakening ^^
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/20/2019 at 04:39 PM
    malroth je pense qu'il reprenne la base du jeu Crypt of the NecroDancer
    https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crypt_of_the_NecroDancer
    yukilin posted the 03/20/2019 at 04:41 PM
    malroth : c'est comme Crypt of the necrodancer avec du Zelda dedans
    Donc rien à voir avec de l'action rpg le gameplay.
    shinz0 posted the 03/20/2019 at 04:42 PM
    Beurk
    svr posted the 03/20/2019 at 04:43 PM
    D'une ce n'est pas un nouveau Zelda.
    De deux c'est le jeu Crypt of the NecroDancer avec un featuring de l'univers The Legend of Zelda d'où le titre "Cadence of Hyrule".
    De trois c'est un jeu de rythme action.
    guiguif posted the 03/20/2019 at 04:46 PM
    Ayé Tendo file ses licenses aux indes Bientot plein de Metroid
    link49 posted the 03/20/2019 at 04:48 PM
    Par contre, j'aimerais bien une sortie en boite, mais on fera sans...
    yais9999 posted the 03/20/2019 at 04:48 PM
    Spike Chunsoft ? Le boss final sera Monokuma ?
