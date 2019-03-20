accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Switch : Un nouveau featuring Zelda annoncé : Cadence of Hyrule
The Legend of Zelda
Voici une Information autour de la Nintendo Switch :
Cadence of Hyrule, un nouveau jeu issu du développeur de Crypt of the NecroDancer, a été annoncé aujourd'hui pour clôturer le dernièr Nindies Showcase :
Une sortie est prévue pour ce printemps…
Source :
https://nintendoeverything.com/cadence-of-hyrule-announced-for-switch/
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/20/2019 at 04:31 PM by
link49
comments (
16
)
nicolasgourry
posted
the 03/20/2019 at 04:33 PM
link49
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZYuM-TuQ95s
link49
posted
the 03/20/2019 at 04:34 PM
Nicolasgourry
Ajouté à l'instant. Merci...
yurius
posted
the 03/20/2019 at 04:35 PM
Ca donne envie, dommage qu'il n'y ait pas de version physique
xenofamicom
posted
the 03/20/2019 at 04:37 PM
c'était le zelda en rumeur sur l'eshop je présume...
nicolasgourry
posted
the 03/20/2019 at 04:37 PM
link49
il a l'air sympa
akinen
posted
the 03/20/2019 at 04:37 PM
Graphisme et animation au top! Day One si à moins de 20€
malroth
posted
the 03/20/2019 at 04:38 PM
Parcontre c'est un vrai jeu style zelda A-RPG ou c'est autre chose ?
J'ai rien compris.
link49
posted
the 03/20/2019 at 04:39 PM
Nicolasgourry
Je le prendrais day one sur l'eShop...
gemini
posted
the 03/20/2019 at 04:39 PM
Je vais attendre Link's awakening ^^
nicolasgourry
posted
the 03/20/2019 at 04:39 PM
malroth
je pense qu'il reprenne la base du jeu Crypt of the NecroDancer
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crypt_of_the_NecroDancer
yukilin
posted
the 03/20/2019 at 04:41 PM
malroth
: c'est comme Crypt of the necrodancer avec du Zelda dedans
Donc rien à voir avec de l'action rpg le gameplay.
shinz0
posted
the 03/20/2019 at 04:42 PM
Beurk
svr
posted
the 03/20/2019 at 04:43 PM
D'une ce n'est pas un nouveau Zelda.
De deux c'est le jeu Crypt of the NecroDancer avec un featuring de l'univers The Legend of Zelda d'où le titre "Cadence of Hyrule".
De trois c'est un jeu de rythme action.
guiguif
posted
the 03/20/2019 at 04:46 PM
Ayé Tendo file ses licenses aux indes
Bientot plein de Metroid
link49
posted
the 03/20/2019 at 04:48 PM
Par contre, j'aimerais bien une sortie en boite, mais on fera sans...
yais9999
posted
the 03/20/2019 at 04:48 PM
Spike Chunsoft ? Le boss final sera Monokuma ?
