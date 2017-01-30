Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Horizon Zero Dawn
name : Horizon Zero Dawn
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Guerrilla
genre : action
link49
link49
Horizon Zero Dawn Ps4 : 18 nouvelles images
Ps4


Voici des Images du jeu Horizon Zero Dawn :





































En plus des previews et des nouvelles vidéos, Sony et Guerrilla Game dévoilent des images du jeu. Pour rappel, cette exclusivité Ps4 sortira le 01 mars prochain…

Source : http://gematsu.com/2017/01/horizon-zero-dawn-new-previews-gameplay-screenshots
    posted the 01/30/2017 at 07:23 PM by link49
    comments (14)
    jenicris posted the 01/30/2017 at 07:24 PM
    gat posted the 01/30/2017 at 07:25 PM
    Les huit images à partir de la fin datent de plusieurs mois je crois.
    spawnini posted the 01/30/2017 at 07:25 PM
    Miam
    link49 posted the 01/30/2017 at 07:26 PM
    gat Je peux pas de dire.

    En tout cas, vivement le 01 mars...
    suppaman posted the 01/30/2017 at 07:26 PM
    Ils ont vraiment maitrisé la PS4
    C'est fou
    nemesistavern posted the 01/30/2017 at 07:28 PM
    Photoshop comme d'hab
    koji posted the 01/30/2017 at 07:28 PM
    Sa bute
    Sinon des chocobo robot dans le jeu a 17.30 x)
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ur89A8fSCGA&feature=youtu.be&t=17m13s
    minbox posted the 01/30/2017 at 07:29 PM
    nemesistavern non, le monstre PS4 Pro tout simplement
    guiguif posted the 01/30/2017 at 07:29 PM
    Y'a qu'un decors selon les haters
    gat posted the 01/30/2017 at 07:29 PM
    nemesistavern Vais te dire un secret : tous les screens venant des éditeurs passent par Photoshop.
    milo42 posted the 01/30/2017 at 07:32 PM
    gat Fallait pas le dire

    Sinon, c'est vraiment beau
    barberousse posted the 01/30/2017 at 07:32 PM
    gat Ça peut pas rendre comme ça sur un écran 4K?
    mickele posted the 01/30/2017 at 07:33 PM
    nemesistavern dans tous les cas le jeu est vraiment beau t'es juste de mauvaise foi ici
    yurilowelle posted the 01/30/2017 at 07:36 PM
    j'adore mais les bebete robo chelou.

    je pense me prendre la ps4pro juste pour lui.
