Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
Horizon Zero Dawn
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Guerrilla
genre :
action
link49
Horizon Zero Dawn Ps4 : 18 nouvelles images
Ps4
Voici des Images du jeu Horizon Zero Dawn :
En plus des previews et des nouvelles vidéos, Sony et Guerrilla Game dévoilent des images du jeu. Pour rappel, cette exclusivité Ps4 sortira le 01 mars prochain…
Source :
http://gematsu.com/2017/01/horizon-zero-dawn-new-previews-gameplay-screenshots
posted the 01/30/2017 at 07:23 PM by
link49
comments (
14
)
jenicris
posted
the 01/30/2017 at 07:24 PM
gat
posted
the 01/30/2017 at 07:25 PM
Les huit images à partir de la fin datent de plusieurs mois je crois.
spawnini
posted
the 01/30/2017 at 07:25 PM
Miam
link49
posted
the 01/30/2017 at 07:26 PM
gat
Je peux pas de dire.
En tout cas, vivement le 01 mars...
suppaman
posted
the 01/30/2017 at 07:26 PM
Ils ont vraiment maitrisé la PS4
C'est fou
nemesistavern
posted
the 01/30/2017 at 07:28 PM
Photoshop comme d'hab
koji
posted
the 01/30/2017 at 07:28 PM
Sa bute
Sinon des chocobo robot dans le jeu a 17.30 x)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ur89A8fSCGA&feature=youtu.be&t=17m13s
minbox
posted
the 01/30/2017 at 07:29 PM
nemesistavern
non, le monstre PS4 Pro tout simplement
guiguif
posted
the 01/30/2017 at 07:29 PM
Y'a qu'un decors selon les haters
gat
posted
the 01/30/2017 at 07:29 PM
nemesistavern
Vais te dire un secret : tous les screens venant des éditeurs passent par Photoshop.
milo42
posted
the 01/30/2017 at 07:32 PM
gat
Fallait pas le dire
Sinon, c'est vraiment beau
barberousse
posted
the 01/30/2017 at 07:32 PM
gat
Ça peut pas rendre comme ça sur un écran 4K?
mickele
posted
the 01/30/2017 at 07:33 PM
nemesistavern
dans tous les cas le jeu est vraiment beau t'es juste de mauvaise foi ici
yurilowelle
posted
the 01/30/2017 at 07:36 PM
j'adore mais les bebete robo chelou.
je pense me prendre la ps4pro juste pour lui.
