articles :
5864
visites since opening :
7119260
leblogdeshacka
> blog
[XBOX] Kojima Prod et XBOX c'est officiel !
Qui aurait cru voir ça un jour, même si il y avait déjà eu quelques leak.
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/12/2022 at 06:42 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
25
)
denton
posted
the 06/12/2022 at 06:44 PM
Grosse annonce mais même pas une image ou teaser ....
skuldleif
posted
the 06/12/2022 at 06:45 PM
ca se foutait de la gueule de jeff grubb
nicolasgourry
posted
the 06/12/2022 at 06:45 PM
Là ça fait genre "nous aussi Kojima peut nous faire des exclusivités, na"...mais en montrant rien de concret...
xenofamicom
posted
the 06/12/2022 at 06:45 PM
Reste plus qu'à voir son autre projet chez Playstation.. mais joli coup pour la Xbox
zekk
posted
the 06/12/2022 at 06:46 PM
Bon j'avoue m'être trompé pour le coup
immortalzodd
posted
the 06/12/2022 at 06:46 PM
La blague
skuldleif
posted
the 06/12/2022 at 06:46 PM
nicolasgourry
pas besoin de concret normalement au prochain trailer cgi ya ovation general
nicolasgourry
posted
the 06/12/2022 at 06:47 PM
skuldleif
super, ça se voit pas, ma joie est intérieur...
nobleswan
posted
the 06/12/2022 at 06:47 PM
Curieux de voir ce que c'est.
newtechnix
posted
the 06/12/2022 at 06:52 PM
nicolasgourry
Je pense que c'est startégique...ils font un teaser avec Kojima, c'est plutôt malin et ensuite il ne cannibalisent pas leur conférence, Starfield était le gros truc, y'a Diabolo 4 aussi, etc donc fallait pas que els gens focus sur le jeu à Kojima.
C'est juste une première étape.
xenofamicom
posted
the 06/12/2022 at 06:53 PM
denton
nicolasgourry
Je comprend votre déception, mais rappelez vous que Kojima est apparu comme un grand seigneur à l'e3 pour présenter Death Stranding chez Sony avec une ovation rarement vu, et qu'au final, ben le jeu c'était pas ce qu'on pouvait appeler une révolution
L'intervention de Kojima chez Xbox, c'est juste pour mettre fin aux rumeurs et confirmer qu'il y aura un jeu "Kojima Productions" sur Xbox (et en soit, c'est une très bonne nouvelle)
cliana
posted
the 06/12/2022 at 06:55 PM
Après la quête fedex sur Playstation, maintenant Kojima va ressusciter paperboy pour MS.
cort
posted
the 06/12/2022 at 06:57 PM
Et soudain Kojima est appréciez dans la communauté Xpotes ! c'est magique.
Flemme d'allez chercher les com flatteur sur le monsieur à l'annonce de Death stranding.
axlrose
posted
the 06/12/2022 at 06:59 PM
J'imagine bien qu'il va prendre l'argent et se tirer avant l'annulation du jeu
nyseko
posted
the 06/12/2022 at 07:00 PM
Bah le jeu va sortir dans 5/6 ans, c'est juste un effet d'annonce.
hatefield
posted
the 06/12/2022 at 07:00 PM
Et on a rien vu.
ravyxxs
posted
the 06/12/2022 at 07:02 PM
nyseko
C'est ça,et je te parie qu'avant ça,y aura une exclu SONY ça se trouve,et que son projet sera retardé avec XBOX. Moche....
azerty
posted
the 06/12/2022 at 07:05 PM
denton
grosse annonce leaké depuis des mois
marchand2sable
posted
the 06/12/2022 at 07:05 PM
Et après ça sera Kojima X nintendo Switch 2
psxbox
posted
the 06/12/2022 at 07:07 PM
Peut etre overdose est sur ps5 et l autre sur xbox cloud
bladagun
posted
the 06/12/2022 at 07:07 PM
Le projet qui peut me faire acheter un xbox si il est fout ! (sauf si ça sort aussi sur pc bien sûr XD)
niflheim
posted
the 06/12/2022 at 07:14 PM
Leblogdeshacka
déjà vu !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rX8cNNwnq1M
skuldleif
il fallait forcément être insider pour le supposer. Interview de 2019
https://www.begeek.fr/hideo-kojima-evoque-lavenir-du-jeu-video-avec-le-cloud-gaming-313668
evasnake
posted
the 06/12/2022 at 07:22 PM
J'ai une overdose des fausses annonces dans le monde du jv
midomashakil
posted
the 06/12/2022 at 07:24 PM
rendez vous l'anné prochaine (E3) pour un gameplay d'un jeux pourrie lol
un jeux cloud!!!
rider288
posted
the 06/12/2022 at 07:28 PM
Full Cloud ? Et ca parle d'experience
Et donc Kojima sur 3 projets ? DS 2 ? Overdose, et le jeu pour MS ?
