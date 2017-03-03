accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
[Switch 1] Bientôt la DS dépassée, objectif Ps2
Dans le dernier bilan financier, on a appris que la Switch 01 a dépassé les 154.01 millions.
La DS devrait donc bientôt être dépassée, et la Switch deviendra la console de Nintendo la plus vendue dans le monde.
Reste à voir si la Ps2 sera la prochaine.
Source :
https://nintendoeverything.com/nintendo-financial-results-november-2025-switch-2-at-10-36-million-units-switch-at-154-01-million-more/
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/04/2025 at 04:27 PM by
link49
comments (
12
)
elicetheworld
posted
the 11/04/2025 at 04:32 PM
La DS est certainement déjà dépassé a l'heur où j'écris ces lignes.qusn
D a la PS2 si la switch fait 156 millions de vente elle l'aura dépassé car moi et 160 millions qui sorte du chapeau melon de Jim Ryan ...
link49
posted
the 11/04/2025 at 04:34 PM
elicetheworld
Avec Noël qui arrive, il y a moyen pour la vieille Switch de taper 2 millions je pense. Le reste se fera avec la baisse de prix, si baisse il y a.
fdestroyer
posted
the 11/04/2025 at 04:37 PM
link49
ouais, mais au lieu de rogner leur marge sur le vieux hardware et baisser le prix, ils l'augmentent sur certains marchés, le monde à l'envers
nyseko
posted
the 11/04/2025 at 04:40 PM
Allez, pour rigoler :
Nintendo Switch : 115.8 millions estimés en 2023
Nintendo Switch : Bien partie pour dépasser les 110 millions
Nintendo Switch : Vers un total de plus de 200 millions estimé
Nintendo Switch : Soutenue jusqu’en 2024 au moins
Vers un bide de la Switch ?
link49
posted
the 11/04/2025 at 04:43 PM
fdestroyer
Après, c'est pas pour les défendre, mais la taxe Trump à pas aider.
nyseko
La vache, ça remonte.
nyseko
posted
the 11/04/2025 at 04:45 PM
link49
Je pense que pour les 200 millions c'est rapé mais pour les autres articles, c'est bon
link49
posted
the 11/04/2025 at 04:59 PM
nyseko
Oui, à moins de faire une Switch 2 achetée, une Switch 1 offerte.
jamrock
posted
the 11/04/2025 at 05:01 PM
Elle finira sa carrière très loin devant, ils ont même pas commencé à la brader comme la PS2 qui était disponible partout pour 50 euros en pack avec GT4 après 7 ans .
cyr
posted
the 11/04/2025 at 05:15 PM
elicetheworld
on est bien d'accord. Des consoles sui proviennent du sav ne sont pas vendu.
link49
la switch arrive au bout. Ce Noël est le dernier.
link49
posted
the 11/04/2025 at 05:23 PM
Cyr
Oui, mais reste une bonne baisse de prix, et c'est reparti.
e3ologue
posted
the 11/04/2025 at 05:26 PM
nyseko
Dans un de tes liens quelqu'un dit qu'il quittera le site si la console atteint les 115M en 2023, et il avait raison il n'y avait pas 115M en 2023 mais 140M
natedrake
posted
the 11/04/2025 at 05:48 PM
Ca fait 10 ans que la Switch doit dépasser la PS2, on attend toujours.
