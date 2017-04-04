Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Persona 5
name : Persona 5
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Koch Media
developer : Atlus
genre : RPG
multiplayer : non
european release date : 04/04/2017
other versions : PlayStation 3
link49
link49
link49 > blog
Atlus: Ça semble bien se confirmer pour un Persona 5 S
Multi


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Persona 5 :



Atlus vient d’ouvrir le site https://p5s.jp en teasant une annonce le 25 avril. Le nom du site laisse penser que le jeu Persona 5 S soit annoncé.



Le 24 avril, on en apprendra donc plus sur le jeu Persona 5 The Royal, et le lendemain, on risque d'avoir une petite surprise...

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/p5s-website-is-live-1-more-information-on-25th-april-2019-about-persona-5.109070
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/02/2019 at 06:36 AM by link49
    comments (16)
    shinz0 posted the 04/02/2019 at 06:47 AM
    Je ne vois aucune confirmation là-dedans

    Qu'il y est une version Switch ou pas un jour, les seuls indices qu'il y a pour l'instant c'est dans l'imagination des gens
    sonilka posted the 04/02/2019 at 06:49 AM
    Le nom du site n'indique en rien qu'il s'agit specifiquement d'un jeu. Ca peut aussi etre une nouvelle serie, un OAV, une serie de livre ou meme un S pour Smash, l'arrivée de Joker etant tagué fin avril sur la news Switch paru sur la console la semaine derniere.
    kaosium posted the 04/02/2019 at 06:51 AM
    Non mais le mec est tellement en chien qui lis ce qu'il a envie.
    balf posted the 04/02/2019 at 06:52 AM
    Je ne sais pas pourquoi mais quelque chose me dit que ce Persona 5S va être un jeu de danse vu que la version ultime (R) a déjà été annoncée
    link49 posted the 04/02/2019 at 06:53 AM
    Heureusement que j'ai jamais parlé d'une version Switch dans mon article...
    shincloud posted the 04/02/2019 at 06:56 AM
    balf Le jeu de danse est déjà sortie ^^
    balf posted the 04/02/2019 at 06:58 AM
    shincloud en version ultime alors ou un jeu de Casino enfin je ne sais pas ! ce "on more information" ne présage pas qq chose de grandiose :/
    beji posted the 04/02/2019 at 07:04 AM
    link49 mais tu relayes une image d'un tweet qui en parle... Donc bon
    link49 posted the 04/02/2019 at 07:06 AM
    Après, ça me rappelle fortement un jeu à paraître qui a lui aussi un S dans son titre...
    barberousse posted the 04/02/2019 at 07:13 AM
    Ça va arriver
    nady posted the 04/02/2019 at 07:20 AM
    La version complète sur PS4, la version de base sur Switch
    link49 posted the 04/02/2019 at 07:24 AM
    Nady Si Nintendo s'occupe de la traduction, ça serait royale comme version de base...
    nady posted the 04/02/2019 at 07:53 AM
    Link49 Comme avec SMT IV ET Tokyo Mirage Session
    shanks posted the 04/02/2019 at 07:56 AM
    nady
    Ce n'est pas Nintendo qui s'est justement occupé de ces jeux.

    A la base, Nintendo était d'ailleurs éditeur de SMTIV qui devait sortir en boîte et avec une trad. Atlus a joué au con, et a préféré tout garder pour sa pomme. Résultat, aucune trad et je ne sais même plus s'il est bien sorti en boîte chez nous.
    milo42 posted the 04/02/2019 at 08:00 AM
    Version Stadia
    fiveagainstone posted the 04/02/2019 at 08:49 AM
    Et là ça peut correspondre avec le lancement du dlc de smash, c'est déjà plus probable même si j'y crois toujours pas.
