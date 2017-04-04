accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
74
name :
Persona 5
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Koch Media
developer :
Atlus
genre :
RPG
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
04/04/2017
other versions :
PlayStation 3
link49
Atlus: Ça semble bien se confirmer pour un Persona 5 S
Multi
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Persona 5 :
Atlus vient d’ouvrir le site
https://p5s.jp
en teasant une annonce le 25 avril. Le nom du site laisse penser que le jeu Persona 5 S soit annoncé.
Le 24 avril, on en apprendra donc plus sur le jeu Persona 5 The Royal, et le lendemain, on risque d'avoir une petite surprise...
Source :
https://www.resetera.com/threads/p5s-website-is-live-1-more-information-on-25th-april-2019-about-persona-5.109070
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/02/2019 at 06:36 AM by
link49
comments (
16
)
shinz0
posted
the 04/02/2019 at 06:47 AM
Je ne vois aucune confirmation là-dedans
Qu'il y est une version Switch ou pas un jour, les seuls indices qu'il y a pour l'instant c'est dans l'imagination des gens
sonilka
posted
the 04/02/2019 at 06:49 AM
Le nom du site n'indique en rien qu'il s'agit specifiquement d'un jeu. Ca peut aussi etre une nouvelle serie, un OAV, une serie de livre ou meme un S pour Smash, l'arrivée de Joker etant tagué fin avril sur la news Switch paru sur la console la semaine derniere.
kaosium
posted
the 04/02/2019 at 06:51 AM
Non mais le mec est tellement en chien qui lis ce qu'il a envie.
balf
posted
the 04/02/2019 at 06:52 AM
Je ne sais pas pourquoi mais quelque chose me dit que ce Persona 5S va être un jeu de danse
vu que la version ultime (R) a déjà été annoncée
link49
posted
the 04/02/2019 at 06:53 AM
Heureusement que j'ai jamais parlé d'une version Switch dans mon article...
shincloud
posted
the 04/02/2019 at 06:56 AM
balf
Le jeu de danse est déjà sortie ^^
balf
posted
the 04/02/2019 at 06:58 AM
shincloud
en version ultime alors
ou un jeu de Casino
enfin je ne sais pas ! ce "on more information" ne présage pas qq chose de grandiose :/
beji
posted
the 04/02/2019 at 07:04 AM
link49
mais tu relayes une image d'un tweet qui en parle... Donc bon
link49
posted
the 04/02/2019 at 07:06 AM
Après, ça me rappelle fortement un jeu à paraître qui a lui aussi un S dans son titre...
barberousse
posted
the 04/02/2019 at 07:13 AM
Ça va arriver
nady
posted
the 04/02/2019 at 07:20 AM
La version complète sur PS4, la version de base sur Switch
link49
posted
Nady
Nady
Si Nintendo s'occupe de la traduction, ça serait royale comme version de base...
nady
posted
the 04/02/2019 at 07:53 AM
Link49
Comme avec SMT IV ET Tokyo Mirage Session
shanks
posted
the 04/02/2019 at 07:56 AM
nady
Ce n'est pas Nintendo qui s'est justement occupé de ces jeux.
A la base, Nintendo était d'ailleurs éditeur de SMTIV qui devait sortir en boîte et avec une trad. Atlus a joué au con, et a préféré tout garder pour sa pomme. Résultat, aucune trad et je ne sais même plus s'il est bien sorti en boîte chez nous.
milo42
posted
the 04/02/2019 at 08:00 AM
Version Stadia
fiveagainstone
posted
the 04/02/2019 at 08:49 AM
Et là ça peut correspondre avec le lancement du dlc de smash, c'est déjà plus probable même si j'y crois toujours pas.
