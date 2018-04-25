Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Top Media Create Japon : 119 039 Nintendo Labo vendus
Classements




Voici le Top Media Create allant 16 au 22 avril 2018 :

01./00. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit (Nintendo) {2018.04.20} (¥6.980) - 90.410 / NEW
02./00. [PS4] God of War # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2018.04.20} (¥6.900) - 46.091 / NEW
03./00. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit (Nintendo) {2018.04.20} (¥7.980) - 28.629 / NEW
04./02. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (¥5.980) - 17.381 / 433.488 (-27%)
05./03. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 16.617 / 2.248.923 (-11%)
06./01. [NSW] The Snack World: TreJarers Gold (Level 5) {2018.04.12} (¥5.980) - 15.847 / 51.502 (-56%)
07./00. [PS4] Metal Max Xeno # (Kadokawa Games) {2018.04.19} (¥6.980) - 15.044 / NEW
08./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 11.393 / 1.484.644 (-8%)
09./00. [PSV] Metal Max Xeno # (Kadokawa Games) {2018.04.19} (¥6.980) - 8.355 / NEW
10./08. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 6.895 / 961.427 (-1%)
11./09. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 6.491 / 1.697.522 (-6%)
12./05. [PS4] Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft) {2018.03.29} (¥8.400) - 6.280 / 122.958 (-57%)
13./07. [PS4] Cities: Skylines - PlayStation 4 Edition (Spike Chunsoft) {2018.04.12} (¥5.400) - 5.750 / 17.116 (-49%)
14./13. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥4.980) - 3.569 / 1.618.478 (-9%)
15./04. [PS4] Death end re;Quest # (Compile Heart) {2018.04.12} (¥7.200) - 3.348 / 18.651 (-78%)
16./00. [NSW] Portal Knights (Spike Chunsoft) {2018.04.19} (¥3.300) - 3.226 / NEW
17./00. [NSW] Neo Atlas 1469 # (Artdink) {2018.04.19} (¥5.980) - 3.176 / NEW
18./16. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World # (Capcom) {2018.01.26} (¥8.980) - 3.103 / 2.006.158 (-15%)
19./15. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege - Advanced Edition (Ubisoft) {2018.03.01} (¥6.000) - 2.896 / 41.872 (-22%)
20./14. [3DS] Detective Pikachu (Pokemon Co.) {2018.03.23} (¥4.980) - 2.817 / 71.209 (-27%)

Le jeu Nintendo Labo entre à la première et troisième place, God of War sur Ps4 entre à la deuxième place, The Snack World sur Nintendo Switch perd cinq places, Far Cry 3 perd sept places, Ni no Kuni II : Revenant Kingdom quitte le classement, Detective Pikachu perd six places, Hyrule Warriors : Definitive Edition quitte le classement, Monster Hunter World perd deux places, Pokemon Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon perd une place, Super Mario Odyssey perd deux places, Splatoon 2 perd également deux places, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe perd aussi deux places, Hokuto ga Gotoku quitte le classement et The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild sur Nintendo Switch perd deux places…
Passons maintenant au Top Hardware :

01. Nintendo Switch : 34 165
02 . Ps4 : 13 447
03 . 3DS : 7 472
04 . PsVita : 2 892
05 . Xbox One : 116

Source : http://www.4gamer.net/games/117/G011794/20180416061/
    posted the 04/25/2018 at 01:05 PM by link49
    comments (12)
    zekk posted the 04/25/2018 at 01:09 PM
    il est temps que Sony fasse une bonne baisse de prix de la ps4 là-bas, les ventes sont vraiment basse depuis la fin du boost MH World
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/25/2018 at 01:10 PM
    Il y a bien eu "emballement" comme je le pensais, c'est déjà plus les chiffres que j'imaginais.
    http://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article420767.html
    link49 posted the 04/25/2018 at 01:11 PM
    God of War aura donc permis un boost de 3 000 pour la Ps4.

    Par contre, Nintendo Labo n'aura provoqué aucun boost pour la Nintendo Switch...
    kidicarus posted the 04/25/2018 at 01:11 PM
    Labo n'a pas dynamisé la switch, il serait temps que Nintendo annonce du lourd; du moins un système seller.
    giru posted the 04/25/2018 at 01:13 PM
    Bon démarrage pour Labo, mais faudra voir sur la durée. Ce n'est pas une surprise que le lancement soit bon.
    guiguif posted the 04/25/2018 at 01:13 PM
    Far Cry 5 qui se vendra mieux que God of War, si triste
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/25/2018 at 01:13 PM
    zekk information intéressante
    PS4 Pro – 8,967
    PS4 – 4,480
    la semaine dernière
    PS4 – 9,491
    PS4 Pro – 1,473
    link49 posted the 04/25/2018 at 01:14 PM
    nicolasgourry Le jeu atteindra les 50 000 en physique, mais dans des mois...
    lion93 posted the 04/25/2018 at 01:16 PM
    Elle est haut la montée en puissance de la switch avec le nintendo labo d'après les N-sex du site
    link49 posted the 04/25/2018 at 01:17 PM
    Par contre, il est donc possible que la Ps4 ne soit pas en rupture totale au Japon, vu qu'elle augmente cette semaine, mais partielle, dans quelques enseignes...
    sora78 posted the 04/25/2018 at 01:21 PM
    Les japs
    Y a Nintendo sur la boite alors ils achètent
    link49 posted the 04/25/2018 at 01:23 PM
    Par contre, Ni no Kuni II : Revenant Kingdom ne dépassera jamais les 100 000 au Japon...
