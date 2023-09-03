profile
Tintin Reporter : Les Cigares du Pharaon
0
Likers
name : Tintin Reporter : Les Cigares du Pharaon
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Microids
developer : Pendulo Studios
genre : Aventure
other versions : PC - Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 Nintendo Switch -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
leblogdeshacka
414
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 7000
visites since opening : 8750249
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Microids] Un trailer pour Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharaoh
Sortie de nul part, un trailer vient d'arriver pour Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharaoh.



    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    kevinmccallisterrr, torotoro59, gameslover
    posted the 03/09/2023 at 08:06 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (12)
    kinectical posted the 03/09/2023 at 08:15 PM
    Quand je voit ce trailer qui donne envie d’y jouer juste pour l’univers Tintin je trouve tellement dommage de ne jamais avoir eu de suite de Tintin de Steven Spielberg
    naru posted the 03/09/2023 at 08:24 PM
    Ca a l'air sympa en effet et je pourrais peut-être être tenté. Je me souviens des épisodes (le temple du soleil et au Tibet) sur Super Nes, ils étaient d'une dureté incroyable.
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 03/09/2023 at 08:27 PM
    Naru "Aïe"
    rider288 posted the 03/09/2023 at 08:32 PM
    Kinectical J'avoue, aimant Tintin, j'avais bien aimé le Film, dire que c'était prévu pour en sortir 3.
    kinectical posted the 03/09/2023 at 08:50 PM
    rider288 il ces passer quoi avec il me semble de souvenir que le film avais fait un carton en plus tout le monde en parlais
    torotoro59 posted the 03/09/2023 at 08:50 PM
    kevinmccallisterrr ah oui ce "aïe" de l'enfer dans Tintin au Tibet et la maniabilité de l'enfer qui va avec
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 03/09/2023 at 09:00 PM
    Torotoro59 Hahaha ouais
    terminagore posted the 03/09/2023 at 09:21 PM
    kinectical

    Le film a pas fonctionné aux States. Tintin, ça parle pas vraiment aux ricains.
    À partir de là, c'était compliqué pour la suite malheureusement, malgré la grande qualité du premier film.
    legato posted the 03/09/2023 at 09:38 PM
    Un tintin façon BD / animé comme sur SNES j'aurais pas dis non , mais là le film ne m'a pas convaincu.
    michaeljackson posted the 03/09/2023 at 09:43 PM
    Rien que la tête ça me donne même pas envie...
    gaeon posted the 03/09/2023 at 09:54 PM
    Le film était vraiment bien je suis surpris de voir que ça n'a pas marché visiblement. Là le rendu du jeu est bien sans plus.

    Pendulo Studios c'est ceux qui ont fait les Runaway, ils ont un beau CV dans le domaine du jeu point n click / reflexion
    kinectical posted the 03/09/2023 at 10:19 PM
    terminagore ahhhh bordel ces pour ca ici au Canada je me souviens que tout le monde en parlais c’était juste parfait de partout ce film vraiment dommage
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo