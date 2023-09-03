accueil
name :
Tintin Reporter : Les Cigares du Pharaon
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Microids
developer :
Pendulo Studios
genre :
Aventure
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
-
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
Nintendo Switch
-
leblogdeshacka
[Microids] Un trailer pour Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharaoh
Sortie de nul part, un trailer vient d'arriver pour Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharaoh.
kevinmccallisterrr
,
torotoro59
,
gameslover
posted the 03/09/2023 at 08:06 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
12
)
kinectical
posted
the 03/09/2023 at 08:15 PM
Quand je voit ce trailer qui donne envie d’y jouer juste pour l’univers Tintin je trouve tellement dommage de ne jamais avoir eu de suite de Tintin de Steven Spielberg
naru
posted
the 03/09/2023 at 08:24 PM
Ca a l'air sympa en effet et je pourrais peut-être être tenté. Je me souviens des épisodes (le temple du soleil et au Tibet) sur Super Nes, ils étaient d'une dureté incroyable.
kevinmccallisterrr
posted
the 03/09/2023 at 08:27 PM
Naru
"Aïe"
rider288
posted
the 03/09/2023 at 08:32 PM
Kinectical
J'avoue, aimant Tintin, j'avais bien aimé le Film, dire que c'était prévu pour en sortir 3.
kinectical
posted
the 03/09/2023 at 08:50 PM
rider288
il ces passer quoi avec il me semble de souvenir que le film avais fait un carton en plus tout le monde en parlais
torotoro59
posted
the 03/09/2023 at 08:50 PM
kevinmccallisterrr
ah oui ce "aïe" de l'enfer dans Tintin au Tibet
et la maniabilité de l'enfer qui va avec
kevinmccallisterrr
posted
the 03/09/2023 at 09:00 PM
Torotoro59
Hahaha ouais
terminagore
posted
the 03/09/2023 at 09:21 PM
kinectical
Le film a pas fonctionné aux States. Tintin, ça parle pas vraiment aux ricains.
À partir de là, c'était compliqué pour la suite malheureusement, malgré la grande qualité du premier film.
legato
posted
the 03/09/2023 at 09:38 PM
Un tintin façon BD / animé comme sur SNES j'aurais pas dis non , mais là le film ne m'a pas convaincu.
michaeljackson
posted
the 03/09/2023 at 09:43 PM
Rien que la tête ça me donne même pas envie...
gaeon
posted
the 03/09/2023 at 09:54 PM
Le film était vraiment bien je suis surpris de voir que ça n'a pas marché visiblement. Là le rendu du jeu est bien sans plus.
Pendulo Studios c'est ceux qui ont fait les Runaway, ils ont un beau CV dans le domaine du jeu point n click / reflexion
kinectical
posted
the 03/09/2023 at 10:19 PM
terminagore
ahhhh bordel ces pour ca
ici au Canada je me souviens que tout le monde en parlais c’était juste parfait de partout ce film vraiment dommage
