profile
Star Wars Jedi : Survivor
1
Likers
name : Star Wars Jedi : Survivor
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Electronic Arts
developer : Respawn Entertainment
genre : action
other versions : PC Xbox Series X -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
leblogdeshacka
414
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 6838
visites since opening : 8510273
leblogdeshacka > blog
Du retard pour Star Wars Survivor
Le jeu Star Wars Jedi Survivor est retardé




Le jeu sera disponible le 28 Avril 2023.
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    minbox, tripy73
    posted the 01/31/2023 at 09:31 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (11)
    midomashakil posted the 01/31/2023 at 09:34 PM
    et oui aucun jeux n'echape a la mode de cette generation
    guiguif posted the 01/31/2023 at 09:34 PM
    Bon bah comme ça plus besoin de choisir entre RE4 et celui la en Mars
    superpanda posted the 01/31/2023 at 09:40 PM
    guiguif exactement
    kinectical posted the 01/31/2023 at 09:42 PM
    Bon bah ça me laisse une petite pause pour profiter des jeux que j’ai déjà et aussi l’extension de Destiny 2
    jaysennnin posted the 01/31/2023 at 09:46 PM
    juste quelques semaines, c'est pas trop grave, mais on vit quand même une époque formidable, avec tellement de jeux à faire, entre les services d'abonnement, les jeux régulièrement offerts, les promos continues
    romgamer6859 posted the 01/31/2023 at 09:52 PM
    bon y a quand même dead island 2 en avril de mon côté et peut être minecraft
    jenicris posted the 01/31/2023 at 10:02 PM
    Franchement ça m'arrange surtout pour RE4
    losz posted the 01/31/2023 at 10:27 PM
    guiguif Le choix était pas dur
    wickette posted the 01/31/2023 at 10:30 PM
    un petit retard, rien de bien mechant.

    Confiance en respawn perso, titanfall, apex, Fallen Order, quand il est prêt je serai là pour y jouer .
    guiguif posted the 01/31/2023 at 10:32 PM
    losz Bah nan les deux m’intéresse de la meme maniere
    tripy73 posted the 01/31/2023 at 10:47 PM
    Parfait ça me laissera le temps de faire le Bayonetta : Cereza Origins avec son design à la Okami
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo