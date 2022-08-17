profile
leblogdeshacka
413
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 6118
visites since opening : 7550002
leblogdeshacka > blog
La PS5 de retour sur Amazon
La PlayStation 5 est de retour sur Amazon



Amazon
https://amzn.to/3Cd7EAT
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    yanissou, playstation2008
    posted the 08/17/2022 at 11:04 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (3)
    yanissou posted the 08/17/2022 at 11:08 AM
    tu gère de ouf j'ai demandé une invitation je croise les doigts
    koji posted the 08/17/2022 at 11:15 AM
    C'est quoi le delire d'invitation ?

    merci sinon
    opthomas posted the 08/17/2022 at 11:19 AM
    Excellent merci Gamekyopain.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo