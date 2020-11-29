profile
[F1] Accident incroyable pour Romain Grosjean
Bon j'efface après mais putain, c'est un miracle que Romain Grosjean soit toujours vivant.












Un choc de 53G

La voiture est juste déchiqueté, je ne pensais pas revoir ça en F1 aujourd'hui !

    posted the 11/29/2020 at 03:12 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (16)
    eruroraito7 posted the 11/29/2020 at 03:14 PM
    J'ai eu tellement peur mais tout va bien heureusement.
    vyse posted the 11/29/2020 at 03:15 PM
    voiture coupée en 2 ; 110 litre d'essence explosé ; il a traversé la barriere et il s'en sort indemne ; il a eu une de ces chatte c ouf ! ; apres purement sportivement ; l'accident est purement de sa faute
    i8 posted the 11/29/2020 at 03:18 PM
    ah merde jai vu son nom en top twitter j'ai cru quil avait gagné un truc, chaud de s'en etre sans rien.
    liberty posted the 11/29/2020 at 03:21 PM
    C'est "La Haas" comme disent les jeunes pour lui sans voiture...


    Heureusement qu'il va bien et merci pour l'invention du Halo pour protéger la tête !
    gemini posted the 11/29/2020 at 03:29 PM
    (Heureusement il n'a rien) mais des qu'il dépasse les 80, il y a danger...
    gunstarred posted the 11/29/2020 at 03:30 PM
    ah oui quand même
    frz posted the 11/29/2020 at 03:34 PM
    Il a encaissé un choc de 53G
    opthomas posted the 11/29/2020 at 03:45 PM
    Il était pas loin de 4 tonnes au niveau de l'impact ???? Il est fait en quoi Grosjean ????
    jojoplay4 posted the 11/29/2020 at 03:51 PM
    Je sais pas comment il a fait pour sortir de là ! Vraiment incroyable.
    xenofamicom posted the 11/29/2020 at 03:54 PM
    Ce mec, c'est Sephiroth
    geneon posted the 11/29/2020 at 03:55 PM
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7jFvoOlRf18
    arrrghl posted the 11/29/2020 at 03:59 PM
    encore conscient après un choc de 53g ... c'est la qu'on voit que les pilotes de F1 sont des sportifs de haut niveau !
    godson posted the 11/29/2020 at 03:59 PM
    Heureusement que les combi sont bien ignifugé.

    Le réservoir d'essence est à l'avant de la formule 1?
    klapo posted the 11/29/2020 at 04:00 PM
    Il a vraiment eu beaucoup de chance, il s'est prit le choc, a traversée la barrière, a eu les flammes et il a put sortir de là de lui même
    leblogdeshacka posted the 11/29/2020 at 04:05 PM
    geneon j'ai mis ta vidéo sur l'article !
    lastboss posted the 11/29/2020 at 04:10 PM
    La Mercedes grise sur le côté fait mal à la tête
