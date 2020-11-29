accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
ajouter un tigre
profile
406
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
amassous
,
link49
,
heracles
,
dx93
,
minx
,
playstation2008
,
spartan1985
,
sakonoko
,
sakura972
,
eldren
,
dragonquestparadise
,
spawnini
,
binou87
,
badeuh
,
smashfan
,
fortep
,
kurosama
,
momotaros
,
kyogamer
,
i8
,
lanni
,
moonster
,
w0nsul
,
snakeorliquid
,
torotoro59
,
escobar
,
ddog
,
shindo
,
fullbuster
,
lavignesony
,
frenchi
,
chipslike
,
7safer7sephiroth7
,
chiriusse
,
baalmung
,
inazumaeleven
,
calishnikov
,
cladstrife59
,
ratchet
,
diablass59
,
magium
,
jorostar
,
oziiriis
,
jordimin
,
fightere
,
tetsu
,
protozoa
,
musm
,
vfries
,
kevinsnow
,
goldmen33
,
sirozymandias
,
kldvb
,
erenkaneki
,
dai
,
davenor
,
aumaan
,
drake055
,
enkilvalentine
,
sephiroth07
,
ravyxxs
,
lookatz
,
tawara
,
icebergbrulant
,
alfb
,
maxleresistant
,
shanks
,
jaune
,
superken
,
plistter
,
soma67
,
mistermooh
,
chinoismasque
,
hyoga57janvier2013avril2020
,
kurosagi7
,
hieuthao
,
jackiechan
,
milo42
,
kisukesan
,
tvirus
,
opthomas
,
keka
,
linkart
,
traveller
,
bliss02
,
mrbonus
,
slyder
,
e3payne
,
odv78
,
eraser
,
strifedcloud
,
voxen
,
svr
,
twins
,
cobrasnake
,
supasaiyajin
,
darkulqui
,
espiondu69
,
saram
,
nobleswan
,
mugimeddy
,
ootaniisensei
,
jenicris
,
liquidsnake66
,
mistervegas
,
neckbreaker71
,
niveforever
,
killia
,
marchand2sable
,
arquion
,
gauffreman
,
hayatevibritania
,
mikazaki
,
meteor
,
davydems
,
angelcloud
,
grievous32
,
miokyun
,
stardustx
,
tenebrae
,
kenpokan
,
genraltow
,
shincloud
,
scorpion
,
cijfer
,
rayzorx09
,
cliver
,
sorakairi86
,
2077
,
sojewsy
,
mikaou
,
ellegarden
,
cubia
,
waurius59
,
revans
,
gaunt
,
airzoom
,
noishe
,
elmax
,
balt
,
aros
,
poisonivy
,
0uy
,
olimar59
,
sora78
,
andrasseth
,
darker
,
spartiate14
,
whitepotatoes
,
wolftag2
,
onypsis
,
akiletour
,
rom
,
thesandwraith
,
meaculpaenvrai
,
loudiyi
,
ritalix
,
krusty79
,
idd
,
leechaerin
,
kirianu
,
rider288
,
sorakaminari
,
thegovernor
,
aiolia081
,
zenimar
,
iiii
,
narustorm
,
gat
,
neclord83
,
odyle54
,
lion93
,
fylen
,
clad80
,
myckes
,
kuroni
,
cedrich74
,
tzine
,
darksephiroth
,
60teraflops
,
legend83
,
shpouk
,
jabujabu62
,
coldy
,
clad057
,
loweakgraph
,
joueurdudimanche
,
sokan
,
snowbell
,
hatwa
,
evojink
,
nawak
,
galneryus
,
raioh
,
busta95
,
floflo
,
rike
,
rulian
,
pensador
,
foreach
,
rixlos
,
basile93
,
redrat97300
,
zaoo
,
harperb
,
kwathor
,
seraphh
,
soudis13
,
gaymer40
,
arkelath
,
gladiatorts
,
stefanpsp
,
choupiloutre
,
doupssy
,
samlokal
,
kamishra
,
youtube06
,
bullkass
,
ni2bo2
,
fearjc
,
nsixtyfour
,
walkix
,
nekopirate
,
sangotrunks
,
slooby
,
pepiotte
,
saintsaga
,
megaman87
,
squall294
,
angelsduck
,
rockin
,
nigel
,
daoko
,
oss137
,
josfer
,
darkvadd7
,
gally099
,
starrk
,
freddo935
,
rayznack
,
linkstar
,
vieuxsinge
,
fredone
,
koji9
,
fifine
,
suikoden
,
wickette
,
dedoc
,
tsume94
,
ktraxxx
,
redmi31
,
corrin
,
zakovu
,
raph64
,
negan
,
biboys
,
sujetdelta
,
crimson7
,
fandenutella
,
waralex
,
shirosaki
,
furtifdor
,
noouns
,
smalfeur
,
sylphide
,
kpax69
,
runrunsekai
,
temporell
,
famimax
,
sultano
,
rkm18
,
apollokami
,
bigjunior
,
genjitakiya
,
shockadelica
,
ekibyo
,
pokute
,
op4
,
suzukube
,
darkou62
,
mitenso
,
malikay
,
linkudo
,
trungz
,
mizuki
,
thelastone
,
maxff9
,
lautrek
,
akirasan
,
kisukeronin
,
kenjushi
,
kevisiano
,
bustadu95
,
chameau
,
eiyuudensetsu
,
tolgafury
,
gareauxloups
,
narukamisan
,
gameup
,
siil
,
evilchris
,
micablo
,
fragdelapassion
,
pizza3fromage
,
naruto780
,
archesstat
,
davonizuka
,
benji54
,
nasidol
,
administrateur
,
kikoo31
,
arubizok
,
snk
,
h33ro95
,
hein
,
dooku
,
tompouss
,
romgamer6859
,
erosennin
,
allan333
,
link571
,
monz666
,
papichampote
,
cajp45
,
warminos
,
receiversms
,
smokeboom
,
iglooo
,
l3andr3
,
yogfei
,
t0t0r067
,
chester
,
pyrogas
,
hijikatamayora13
,
zobiwan83
,
mystic
,
ostream
,
sadakoyamamura
,
barberousse
,
ioop
,
guchisan
,
toshiro
,
kayl
,
koriyu
,
zabuza
,
ocarinak
,
dude85
,
amario
,
flam
,
alexharris59
,
sunnytime
,
fuji
,
apejy
,
docteurdeggman
,
shashinmika
,
wazaaabi
,
bisba
,
djayce
,
asakk
,
darknova
,
l83
,
walterwhite
,
demon
,
dexterr62
,
matzel
,
lefab88
,
hyuga51
,
lilouenseptembre
,
hibito
,
patriciapereira
,
okagami
,
danceteria
,
segadream
,
krilinchauve
,
jowy14
,
greatteacheroni
,
mwaka971
,
kwak
,
hurri
,
xenofamicom
,
shirosp
,
cjmusashi
,
tidusx59
,
banananinja
,
fidelio
,
bobobiwan
,
hollowar
,
inferusredrum
,
neil
,
tsunayoshi
,
axlenz
,
minbox
,
drockspace
,
esets
,
yurius
,
yais9999
,
zoske
,
surveillance
,
populus
,
lolise
,
sid
,
kr16
,
finalyoz
,
sunlightize
,
link1983
,
bogsnake
,
zestarlight
,
mickurt
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
4128
visites since opening :
4734984
leblogdeshacka
> blog
[F1] Accident incroyable pour Romain Grosjean
Bon j'efface après mais putain, c'est un miracle que Romain Grosjean soit toujours vivant.
Un choc de 53G
La voiture est juste déchiqueté, je ne pensais pas revoir ça en F1 aujourd'hui !
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/29/2020 at 03:12 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
16
)
eruroraito7
posted
the 11/29/2020 at 03:14 PM
J'ai eu tellement peur mais tout va bien heureusement.
vyse
posted
the 11/29/2020 at 03:15 PM
voiture coupée en 2 ; 110 litre d'essence explosé ; il a traversé la barriere et il s'en sort indemne ; il a eu une de ces chatte c ouf ! ; apres purement sportivement ; l'accident est purement de sa faute
i8
posted
the 11/29/2020 at 03:18 PM
ah merde jai vu son nom en top twitter j'ai cru quil avait gagné un truc, chaud de s'en etre sans rien.
liberty
posted
the 11/29/2020 at 03:21 PM
C'est "La Haas" comme disent les jeunes pour lui sans voiture...
Heureusement qu'il va bien
et merci pour l'invention du Halo pour protéger la tête !
gemini
posted
the 11/29/2020 at 03:29 PM
(Heureusement il n'a rien) mais des qu'il dépasse les 80, il y a danger...
gunstarred
posted
the 11/29/2020 at 03:30 PM
ah oui quand même
frz
posted
the 11/29/2020 at 03:34 PM
Il a encaissé un choc de 53G
opthomas
posted
the 11/29/2020 at 03:45 PM
Il était pas loin de 4 tonnes au niveau de l'impact ???? Il est fait en quoi Grosjean ????
jojoplay4
posted
the 11/29/2020 at 03:51 PM
Je sais pas comment il a fait pour sortir de là ! Vraiment incroyable.
xenofamicom
posted
the 11/29/2020 at 03:54 PM
Ce mec, c'est Sephiroth
geneon
posted
the 11/29/2020 at 03:55 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7jFvoOlRf18
arrrghl
posted
the 11/29/2020 at 03:59 PM
encore conscient après un choc de 53g ... c'est la qu'on voit que les pilotes de F1 sont des sportifs de haut niveau !
godson
posted
the 11/29/2020 at 03:59 PM
Heureusement que les combi sont bien ignifugé.
Le réservoir d'essence est à l'avant de la formule 1?
klapo
posted
the 11/29/2020 at 04:00 PM
Il a vraiment eu beaucoup de chance, il s'est prit le choc, a traversée la barrière, a eu les flammes et il a put sortir de là de lui même
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 11/29/2020 at 04:05 PM
geneon
j'ai mis ta vidéo sur l'article !
lastboss
posted
the 11/29/2020 at 04:10 PM
La Mercedes grise sur le côté fait mal à la tête
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Heureusement qu'il va bien et merci pour l'invention du Halo pour protéger la tête !
Le réservoir d'essence est à l'avant de la formule 1?