R.I.P. Diego Maradona
Je viens de voir que Diego Maradona venait de nous quitter !!!

    posted the 11/25/2020 at 04:29 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (28)
    ioop posted the 11/25/2020 at 04:34 PM
    une légende
    superpanda posted the 11/25/2020 at 04:35 PM
    oh
    shinz0 posted the 11/25/2020 at 04:37 PM
    R.I.P. la légende

    Et R.I.P. aussi Christophe Dominici décédé hier
    yoyobzh posted the 11/25/2020 at 04:37 PM
    Que 60 ans.......Quel footballeur , mais quelle vie dissolue...
    nicolasgourry posted the 11/25/2020 at 04:37 PM
    Il avait 60 ans.
    kevisiano posted the 11/25/2020 at 04:38 PM
    Quel joueur de taré c'était pwaaaaa

    Son hygiène de vie lui aura coûté la vie je pense
    jackiechan posted the 11/25/2020 at 04:41 PM
    Le meilleur 10
    jf17 posted the 11/25/2020 at 04:42 PM
    Rip a une des légendes du foot
    vfries posted the 11/25/2020 at 04:44 PM
    Il avait été opéré récemment, c'est peut être dû à cette opération.

    Rip
    azerty posted the 11/25/2020 at 04:52 PM
    kevisiano c'est claire, la came c'est le mal!
    51love posted the 11/25/2020 at 04:53 PM
    Certainement le grand joueur le plus charismatique de l'histoire malgré son 1.65m de taille

    Et avec le ballon dans les pieds, à part peut être Messi, aucun joueur n'a eu un tel don, un tel talent
    shambala93 posted the 11/25/2020 at 04:57 PM
    Certainement le plus fort balle aux pieds avec Messi et Garrincha.
    azerty posted the 11/25/2020 at 04:57 PM
    Il était alcoolo apparemment aussi, bref dommage.
    escobar posted the 11/25/2020 at 04:59 PM
    eljugadordelaplaya posted the 11/25/2020 at 05:00 PM
    El Dies !!!!! Leyanda Maradona !!! Tatatata !!!! RIP Campeon
    ravyxxs posted the 11/25/2020 at 05:04 PM
    Un sacré phénomène

    azerty Et Ronaldinho prend le même chemin,enfin je sais pas si il est sort de prison.

    La célébrité,les fêtes tout ça,ça piège très très vite,dommage...
    walterwhite posted the 11/25/2020 at 05:05 PM
    RiP El Pibe de Oro .
    nakata posted the 11/25/2020 at 05:26 PM
    Et pendant ce temps là, Pelé et Giscard sont toujours là

    REP Diego (ainsi que Christophe Dominici )
    amario posted the 11/25/2020 at 05:29 PM
    Purée on se souvient encore les carte panini
    psxbox posted the 11/25/2020 at 05:30 PM
    Une année a oublié
    foxstep posted the 11/25/2020 at 05:34 PM
    RIP le plus grand
    idd posted the 11/25/2020 at 05:37 PM
    RIP cette légende.
    Bon avec Sean Connery, mois de novembre pourrie dans une année pourrie ^^
    thauvinho posted the 11/25/2020 at 05:57 PM
    Quel génie du ballo Rip
    frz posted the 11/25/2020 at 06:24 PM
    Kobe Bryant en début d'année, Maradona aujourd'hui et Dominici (à notre niveau national) hier. L'année 2020 sans pitié pour les légendes du sport.
    bladagun posted the 11/25/2020 at 06:46 PM
    Merde l'argentine fini bien 2020...
    cobrasnake posted the 11/25/2020 at 07:00 PM
    rip el pibero del oro
    sonilka posted the 11/25/2020 at 07:43 PM
    Il aura fini par payer tous ses excès passés. Le football est orphelin ce soir, l'un de ses plus immenses représentants n'est plus.

    shambala93 Garrincha quel joueur phénoménal. Dire que ce gars avait une jambe tordue et plus courte que l'autre. Il a toujours été dans l'ombre de O Rei mais sans lui le Brésil n'aura pas été le meme. Sa CdM62
    shambala93 posted the 11/25/2020 at 07:59 PM
    sonilka
    Moins prestigieux que pelé mais il était techniquement plus fort !
