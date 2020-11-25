accueil
profile
leblogdeshacka
articles : 4131
4131
visites since opening : 4724174
4724174
leblogdeshacka > blog
> blog
R.I.P. Diego Maradona
Je viens de voir que Diego Maradona venait de nous quitter !!!
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/25/2020 at 04:29 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
28
)
ioop
posted
the 11/25/2020 at 04:34 PM
une légende
superpanda
posted
the 11/25/2020 at 04:35 PM
oh
shinz0
posted
the 11/25/2020 at 04:37 PM
R.I.P. la légende
Et R.I.P. aussi Christophe Dominici décédé hier
yoyobzh
posted
the 11/25/2020 at 04:37 PM
Que 60 ans...
....Quel footballeur , mais quelle vie dissolue...
nicolasgourry
posted
the 11/25/2020 at 04:37 PM
Il avait 60 ans.
kevisiano
posted
the 11/25/2020 at 04:38 PM
Quel joueur de taré c'était pwaaaaa
Son hygiène de vie lui aura coûté la vie je pense
jackiechan
posted
the 11/25/2020 at 04:41 PM
Le meilleur 10
jf17
posted
the 11/25/2020 at 04:42 PM
Rip a une des légendes du foot
vfries
posted
the 11/25/2020 at 04:44 PM
Il avait été opéré récemment, c'est peut être dû à cette opération.
Rip
azerty
posted
the 11/25/2020 at 04:52 PM
kevisiano
c'est claire, la came c'est le mal!
51love
posted
the 11/25/2020 at 04:53 PM
Certainement le grand joueur le plus charismatique de l'histoire malgré son 1.65m de taille
Et avec le ballon dans les pieds, à part peut être Messi, aucun joueur n'a eu un tel don, un tel talent
shambala93
posted
the 11/25/2020 at 04:57 PM
Certainement le plus fort balle aux pieds avec Messi et Garrincha.
azerty
posted
the 11/25/2020 at 04:57 PM
Il était alcoolo apparemment aussi, bref dommage.
escobar
posted
the 11/25/2020 at 04:59 PM
eljugadordelaplaya
posted
the 11/25/2020 at 05:00 PM
El Dies !!!!! Leyanda Maradona !!! Tatatata !!!! RIP Campeon
ravyxxs
posted
the 11/25/2020 at 05:04 PM
Un sacré phénomène
azerty
Et Ronaldinho prend le même chemin,enfin je sais pas si il est sort de prison.
La célébrité,les fêtes tout ça,ça piège très très vite,dommage...
walterwhite
posted
the 11/25/2020 at 05:05 PM
RiP El Pibe de Oro .
nakata
posted
the 11/25/2020 at 05:26 PM
Et pendant ce temps là, Pelé et Giscard sont toujours là
REP Diego (ainsi que Christophe Dominici
)
amario
posted
the 11/25/2020 at 05:29 PM
Purée on se souvient encore les carte panini
psxbox
posted
the 11/25/2020 at 05:30 PM
Une année a oublié
foxstep
posted
the 11/25/2020 at 05:34 PM
RIP le plus grand
idd
posted
the 11/25/2020 at 05:37 PM
RIP cette légende.
Bon avec Sean Connery, mois de novembre pourrie dans une année pourrie ^^
thauvinho
posted
the 11/25/2020 at 05:57 PM
Quel génie du ballo Rip
frz
posted
the 11/25/2020 at 06:24 PM
Kobe Bryant en début d'année, Maradona aujourd'hui et Dominici (à notre niveau national) hier. L'année 2020 sans pitié pour les légendes du sport.
bladagun
posted
the 11/25/2020 at 06:46 PM
Merde l'argentine fini bien 2020...
cobrasnake
posted
the 11/25/2020 at 07:00 PM
rip el pibero del oro
sonilka
posted
the 11/25/2020 at 07:43 PM
Il aura fini par payer tous ses excès passés. Le football est orphelin ce soir, l'un de ses plus immenses représentants n'est plus.
shambala93
Garrincha quel joueur phénoménal. Dire que ce gars avait une jambe tordue et plus courte que l'autre. Il a toujours été dans l'ombre de O Rei mais sans lui le Brésil n'aura pas été le meme. Sa CdM62
shambala93
posted
the 11/25/2020 at 07:59 PM
sonilka
Moins prestigieux que pelé mais il était techniquement plus fort !
