Super Smash Bros Ultimate
name : Super Smash Bros Ultimate
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : HAL Laboratory
genre : combat
multiplayer : 1 à 8 (local et online)
european release date : 12/07/2018
link49
link49
all
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate : Joker, un DLC indispensable
Super Smash Bros


Voici une Information autour du jeu Super Smash Bros. Ultimate :



IGN a test é le DLC et lui attribue une excellente note :



Voici d’ailleurs quelques images maison :





















Personnellement, je dirais que c’est mon combattant favori…

Source : https://www.ign.com/articles/2019/04/18/super-smash-bros-ultimate-joker-challenger-pack-dlc-review
    posted the 04/23/2019 at 06:45 PM by link49
    comments (6)
    giru posted the 04/23/2019 at 06:48 PM
    Ça serait surtout cool qu’ils annoncent le prochain maintenant qu’on en a terminé avec Joker.
    link49 posted the 04/23/2019 at 06:49 PM
    Giru A l'E3 2019 je pense, pas avant...
    octobar posted the 04/23/2019 at 06:50 PM
    giru ça serait Eldrick visiblement.
    octobar posted the 04/23/2019 at 06:52 PM
    https://www.jvfrance.com/super-smash-bros-ultimate-des-indices-pour-le-second-personnage-du-fighter-pass-175645/
    guiguif posted the 04/23/2019 at 06:57 PM
    Un bien beau titre
    fdestroyer posted the 04/23/2019 at 06:58 PM
    octobar Oui, mais on sait aussi que Big-N a trollé les leakers et dataminer par le passé, ces noms de code peuvent très bien ne rien vouloir dire, surtout que Joker et Pirhana ils n'avaient pas a les cacher vu qu'ils étaient deja annoncé quand cela a été dataminé.

    Par contre une autre théorie qui pousse Erdrick, c'était son bouclier posté au coté de Kirby sur Twitter, par je ne sais plus quel developpeur de DQ (ou même producteur?)

    Enfin bref, moi je croise les doigts très fort pour que Banjo soit la rep Microsoft (car on est quasi sur qu'il y'en aura une)
