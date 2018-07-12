accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
Super Smash Bros
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate : Joker, un DLC indispensable
Super Smash Bros
Voici une Information autour du jeu Super Smash Bros. Ultimate :
IGN a testé le DLC et lui attribue une excellente note :
Voici d'ailleurs quelques images maison :
Personnellement, je dirais que c'est mon combattant favori…
Source :
https://www.ign.com/articles/2019/04/18/super-smash-bros-ultimate-joker-challenger-pack-dlc-review
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/23/2019 at 06:45 PM by
link49
comments (
6
)
giru
posted
the 04/23/2019 at 06:48 PM
Ça serait surtout cool qu'ils annoncent le prochain maintenant qu'on en a terminé avec Joker.
link49
posted
the 04/23/2019 at 06:49 PM
Giru
A l'E3 2019 je pense, pas avant...
octobar
posted
the 04/23/2019 at 06:50 PM
giru
ça serait Eldrick visiblement.
octobar
posted
the 04/23/2019 at 06:52 PM
https://www.jvfrance.com/super-smash-bros-ultimate-des-indices-pour-le-second-personnage-du-fighter-pass-175645/
guiguif
posted
the 04/23/2019 at 06:57 PM
Un bien beau titre
fdestroyer
posted
the 04/23/2019 at 06:58 PM
octobar
Oui, mais on sait aussi que Big-N a trollé les leakers et dataminer par le passé, ces noms de code peuvent très bien ne rien vouloir dire, surtout que Joker et Pirhana ils n'avaient pas a les cacher vu qu'ils étaient deja annoncé quand cela a été dataminé.
Par contre une autre théorie qui pousse Erdrick, c'était son bouclier posté au coté de Kirby sur Twitter, par je ne sais plus quel developpeur de DQ (ou même producteur?)
Enfin bref, moi je croise les doigts très fort pour que Banjo soit la rep Microsoft (car on est quasi sur qu'il y'en aura une)
