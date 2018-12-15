accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
The Last of Us Remastered
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Naughty Dog
genre :
survival horror
multiplayer :
oui
profile
408
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
articles :
17489
visites since opening :
22554556
link49
> blog
Ps4 : Quelques données personnelles
Ps4
Voici une "Information" concernant la Ps4 :
Comme certains, j'ai utilisé un site mis à disposition par Sony pour effectuer un petit historique sur ma Ps4 :
Je savais que je l’utilisais peu, mais pas à ce point-là...
Source :
member15179.html
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/15/2018 at 11:44 PM by
link49
comments (
22
)
rockin
posted
the 12/15/2018 at 11:46 PM
Ton deuxième jeu le plus joué , est la bêta test de Nioh ?
Moookéééé
link49
posted
the 12/15/2018 at 11:48 PM
Par contre, j'ai un gros doute sur la véracité de ses données. J'ai je pense pas joué autant à The Last of Us Remastered, et plus à Uncharted 4 : A Thief's End, entre autres...
skyzein
posted
the 12/15/2018 at 11:49 PM
C'est quoi le site s'il te plait ?
link49
posted
the 12/15/2018 at 11:53 PM
Skyzein
J'ai utilisé :
https://www.playstation.com/en-gb/explore/ps4/my-ps4-life/
ce site...
torotoro59
posted
the 12/15/2018 at 11:54 PM
Pourquoi ne pas mettre tes statistiques avec tout les autres ? Il y a un article où les membres du sites ont partagé ces résultats.
torotoro59
posted
the 12/15/2018 at 11:57 PM
http://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article428604.html
skyzein
posted
the 12/15/2018 at 11:58 PM
link49
Merci !
lion93
posted
the 12/16/2018 at 12:02 AM
link49
non, les données sont correcte.
skyzein
posted
the 12/16/2018 at 12:04 AM
1663 heures de jeu pour ma part haha, je joue pas trop trop, 99 jeux différents
narustorm
posted
the 12/16/2018 at 12:05 AM
Perso j'ai 597 h de jeux au total sur PS4(que dalle ) je suis choquée !!
71 h sur dq 11
65 h the last of us ( j'ai un gros doute la dessus )
54h sur tales of berseria
lion93
posted
the 12/16/2018 at 12:07 AM
J'ai 2500H avec 1097 sur FF14 ARR.
stefanpsp
posted
the 12/16/2018 at 12:08 AM
Pourquoi ne pas avoir mis ca dans l'article plus bas ?
skyzein
posted
the 12/16/2018 at 12:10 AM
129h sur Batman Arkham Knight
109h sur Destiny
95h sur FF XV
sora78
posted
the 12/16/2018 at 12:14 AM
C'est quoi ces stats ridicules ?
On rappel la liste des jeux du bonhomme ?
https://image.noelshack.com/fichiers/2018/36/7/1536527344-ps4dotheque-link49.jpg
Environ 50 jeux PS4, 480 heures, le calcul est vite fait, en moyenne ça fait même pas 10 heures sur chaque jeux
kpax69
posted
the 12/16/2018 at 12:23 AM
sora78
90% de ses jeux ne sont pas terminés....
kurosu
posted
the 12/16/2018 at 12:31 AM
Moi je peux même pas voir car je joue très peu
e3ologue
posted
the 12/16/2018 at 12:39 AM
kpax69
ouais enfin si c'était le critère pour avoir le droit de s'exprimer, les 2/3 des plus actif de ce site devraient partir ...
rockin
posted
the 12/16/2018 at 12:47 AM
Je viens de faire le miens ! Je suis fier , numéro 1 Bloodborne avec 95 heures
1870 heures au total
kuroni
posted
the 12/16/2018 at 12:56 AM
C est peu compte tenu du nombre de jeux qu il possède...
Mais pas surprenant. On sait tous qu il n aime pas la PS4.
walterwhite
posted
the 12/16/2018 at 01:03 AM
Chaud de passer plus de temps à parler des jeux PS4 que de jouer à ses jeux PS4...quelle vie
suzukube
posted
the 12/16/2018 at 01:06 AM
sora78
bah c'est pas mal 10h/jeux nan ?
slyder
posted
the 12/16/2018 at 01:20 AM
Ouais c'est pas à jour leur truc, ils me mettent que j'ai 14 platines alors que j'en ai 22 ! et sinon 4334 heures au total mais sans doute plus du coup
