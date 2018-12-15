Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
The Last of Us Remastered
64
name : The Last of Us Remastered
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Naughty Dog
genre : survival horror
multiplayer : oui
link49
408
link49
Ps4 : Quelques données personnelles
Ps4


Voici une "Information" concernant la Ps4 :



Comme certains, j'ai utilisé un site mis à disposition par Sony pour effectuer un petit historique sur ma Ps4 :











Je savais que je l’utilisais peu, mais pas à ce point-là...

Source : member15179.html
    posted the 12/15/2018 at 11:44 PM by link49
    comments (22)
    rockin posted the 12/15/2018 at 11:46 PM
    Ton deuxième jeu le plus joué , est la bêta test de Nioh ? Moookéééé
    link49 posted the 12/15/2018 at 11:48 PM
    Par contre, j'ai un gros doute sur la véracité de ses données. J'ai je pense pas joué autant à The Last of Us Remastered, et plus à Uncharted 4 : A Thief's End, entre autres...
    skyzein posted the 12/15/2018 at 11:49 PM
    C'est quoi le site s'il te plait ?
    link49 posted the 12/15/2018 at 11:53 PM
    Skyzein J'ai utilisé : https://www.playstation.com/en-gb/explore/ps4/my-ps4-life/ ce site...
    torotoro59 posted the 12/15/2018 at 11:54 PM
    Pourquoi ne pas mettre tes statistiques avec tout les autres ? Il y a un article où les membres du sites ont partagé ces résultats.
    torotoro59 posted the 12/15/2018 at 11:57 PM
    http://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article428604.html
    skyzein posted the 12/15/2018 at 11:58 PM
    link49 Merci !
    lion93 posted the 12/16/2018 at 12:02 AM
    link49 non, les données sont correcte.
    skyzein posted the 12/16/2018 at 12:04 AM
    1663 heures de jeu pour ma part haha, je joue pas trop trop, 99 jeux différents
    narustorm posted the 12/16/2018 at 12:05 AM
    Perso j'ai 597 h de jeux au total sur PS4(que dalle ) je suis choquée !!

    71 h sur dq 11
    65 h the last of us ( j'ai un gros doute la dessus )
    54h sur tales of berseria
    lion93 posted the 12/16/2018 at 12:07 AM
    J'ai 2500H avec 1097 sur FF14 ARR.
    stefanpsp posted the 12/16/2018 at 12:08 AM
    Pourquoi ne pas avoir mis ca dans l'article plus bas ?
    skyzein posted the 12/16/2018 at 12:10 AM
    129h sur Batman Arkham Knight
    109h sur Destiny
    95h sur FF XV
    sora78 posted the 12/16/2018 at 12:14 AM
    C'est quoi ces stats ridicules ?

    On rappel la liste des jeux du bonhomme ?

    https://image.noelshack.com/fichiers/2018/36/7/1536527344-ps4dotheque-link49.jpg

    Environ 50 jeux PS4, 480 heures, le calcul est vite fait, en moyenne ça fait même pas 10 heures sur chaque jeux
    kpax69 posted the 12/16/2018 at 12:23 AM
    sora78 90% de ses jeux ne sont pas terminés....
    kurosu posted the 12/16/2018 at 12:31 AM
    Moi je peux même pas voir car je joue très peu
    e3ologue posted the 12/16/2018 at 12:39 AM
    kpax69 ouais enfin si c'était le critère pour avoir le droit de s'exprimer, les 2/3 des plus actif de ce site devraient partir ...
    rockin posted the 12/16/2018 at 12:47 AM
    Je viens de faire le miens ! Je suis fier , numéro 1 Bloodborne avec 95 heures
    1870 heures au total
    kuroni posted the 12/16/2018 at 12:56 AM
    C est peu compte tenu du nombre de jeux qu il possède...
    Mais pas surprenant. On sait tous qu il n aime pas la PS4.
    walterwhite posted the 12/16/2018 at 01:03 AM
    Chaud de passer plus de temps à parler des jeux PS4 que de jouer à ses jeux PS4...quelle vie
    suzukube posted the 12/16/2018 at 01:06 AM
    sora78 bah c'est pas mal 10h/jeux nan ?
    slyder posted the 12/16/2018 at 01:20 AM
    Ouais c'est pas à jour leur truc, ils me mettent que j'ai 14 platines alors que j'en ai 22 ! et sinon 4334 heures au total mais sans doute plus du coup
