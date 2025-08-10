Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
[Question] Quelles notes va récolter Pokemon Legends Z-A?
Normalement, l'embargo sur les tests devrait prendre fin 1 ou 2 jours avant la sortie du titre.



Est ce que le jeu fera mieux que Pokemon Legends : Arceus ?



Réponse la semaine prochaine.

Source : https://www.reddit.com/r/LegendsZA/comments/1nz5th3/when_will_reviews_for_this_game_start_coming_out/
    altendorf posted the 10/08/2025 at 03:14 PM
    Faut marquer le coup, 79/80
    beyondgood074 posted the 10/08/2025 at 03:17 PM
    C'est un jeu Nintendo, ils ont l'immunité ! Ca sera pas en dessous de 80.
    sosky posted the 10/08/2025 at 03:18 PM
    Curieux de voir les avis en tout cas
    xylander posted the 10/08/2025 at 03:21 PM
    Il sera surcoté.
    mazeroza posted the 10/08/2025 at 03:21 PM
    Je vois bien un 78.
    ratchet posted the 10/08/2025 at 03:23 PM
    nicolasgourry posted the 10/08/2025 at 03:33 PM
    beyondgood074 Rien que sur Switch
    Detective Pikachu 72%
    https://opencritic.com/game/5703/detective-pikachu/reviews
    Mario Strikers : Battle League 73%
    https://opencritic.com/game/12903/mario-strikers-battle-league
    Another Code : Recollection 74%
    https://opencritic.com/game/16086/another-code-recollection/reviews
    Mario Kart Live : Home Circuit 74%
    https://opencritic.com/game/10247/mario-kart-live-home-circuit/reviews
    Mario Tennis Aces 75%
    https://opencritic.com/game/6010/mario-tennis-aces/reviews
    Princess Peach: Showtime! 75%
    https://opencritic.com/game/15497/princess-peach-showtime-/reviews
    Et il y en a d'autres en dessous de 80%
    beyondgood074 posted the 10/08/2025 at 03:37 PM
    nicolasgourry C'était pas ce que je voulais dire, des jeux Nintendo en dessous de 80 il y en a, mais de manière générale les jeux Nintendo sont souvent surnotés.
    Le dernier DK, Zelda TOTK, Mario Kart World, etc... faut vraiment aller très loin pour que les joueurs les défoncent, CF Pokémon Ecarlate (et encore, les gens l'ont critiqué pour ses graphismes alors que le reste du jeu est plutôt sympa.)
    Reste que je pense que ce dernier Pokémon n'aura pas en dessous de 80, en dépit de ses qualités et ses défauts.
    nicolasgourry posted the 10/08/2025 at 03:42 PM
    beyondgood074 ou juste qu'ils sont bon (80% c'est un bon jeu, au dessus de 85% là ça devient un très bon jeu et au dessus de 90% un incontournable), le gameplay qui fait la différence, c'est peut-être ça.
    snave posted the 10/08/2025 at 03:43 PM
    Franchement, je ne pense pas que le jeu sera mangé une grosse note.
    Sinon, moi perso, j'en ai rien à faire de sa future note, qu'elle soit élevée, moyenne ou basse. Je suis content de retrouver un jeu Pokémon, surtout dans un style différent de ceux de base. J'ai hâte de démarrer cette aventure, ça sera day one.
    beyondgood074 posted the 10/08/2025 at 03:46 PM
    nicolasgourry Ou que les joueurs sont pas difficiles, mais c'est une question de point de vue après tout. 90 pour DK faut vraiment pas être compliqué niveau jeu vidéo, mais il en faut pour tous les gouts !
    sonilka posted the 10/08/2025 at 03:48 PM
    La licence a toujours réussi à s'en sortir niveau notation meme quand c'était médiocre. Il n'y a qu'avec Pokémon EV que la presse a été plus sévère (et encore on parle d'un jeu dont la moyenne est de 7/10).
    rogeraf posted the 10/08/2025 at 03:49 PM
    Pour les fans je dirais 90/100, pour les non fans (objectifs :lol 60/100
    shambala93 posted the 10/08/2025 at 03:52 PM
    84 comme d’hab.
    xynot posted the 10/08/2025 at 03:57 PM
    sûrement trop
    darkxehanort94 posted the 10/08/2025 at 04:11 PM
    20/20 par Link49.
    kikoo31 posted the 10/08/2025 at 04:12 PM
    darkxehanort94 no 40/20
    sdkios posted the 10/08/2025 at 04:30 PM
    rogeraf ca depend. Je suis fan des anciens opus pokemon, mais depuis soleil et lune, j'ai plus jamais trouvé mon compte avec leurs jeux du coup ce sera pas un 90/100 pour moi je pense haha (meme si j'ai pas testé arceus donc jsais pas si j'aurais aimé)
    cyr posted the 10/08/2025 at 04:35 PM
    Entre 11 et 12 sur 20.

    Je sais pas combien a eu arceus, visiblement trop.

    Que game freak arrête se genre de spin off
    thelastone posted the 10/08/2025 at 04:44 PM
    Honnêtement faut vraiment qu'il tape sous les 80 pour qu'ils sachent qu'ils font de la merde
    fritesmayo76 posted the 10/08/2025 at 05:01 PM
    nicolasgourry Vu les daubes en même temps, c'est même encore trop généreux.
    nicolasgourry posted the 10/08/2025 at 05:03 PM
    fritesmayo76 Si tu as fait les jeux, tu peux écrire des tests pour voir pourquoi tu dis que c'est encore trop généreux.
    ratchet posted the 10/08/2025 at 05:12 PM
    cyr: pas d’accord ! Je suis pour les Légendes plus que les principaux maintenant.

    Un légendes comme Arceus tu rajoutais du classique (les arènes tout-ca) avec un nouveau Dex c’était l’avenir de la franchise…
