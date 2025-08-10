accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
1
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
name :
Pokemon Champions
platform :
Switch 2
editor :
The Pokemon Company
developer :
The Pokemon Company
genre :
combat
other versions :
Switch
Switch 2
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
472
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
cuthbert
,
midsaru
,
hellooooooo
,
ptifront
,
ekid
,
maskash
,
supatony
,
kekell
,
58e64g
,
kokoriko
,
edmondwells
,
ing09
,
nintendotown
,
ny
,
lastmajor
,
orangina
,
xenos
,
darkshao
,
gensouille
,
darkscream
,
tourte
,
zabuza
,
grozourson
,
tvirus
,
vonkuru
,
yuri
,
itachi974
,
artemis
,
greil93
,
minx
,
fullbuster
,
zorrox
,
mickurt
,
stiltzkin
,
shampix
,
narutimate24
,
eldren
,
mordred
,
metasonic
,
robin73
,
lambo
,
shanks
,
sokarius
,
barbenoire
,
trezert
,
sboubi
,
supasaya
,
fantacitron
,
pikmin592
,
anonymous340
,
estellise
,
stonesjack
,
titipicasso
,
milo42
,
voxen
,
robinca
,
binou87
,
whitepotatoes
,
xenos14
,
lichking
,
battossai
,
strifedcloud
,
darksephiroth
,
hipou
,
linkart
,
aiolia081
,
ntown
,
darkeox
,
sauronsg
,
klepapangue
,
kurosama
,
jwolf
,
jaune
,
apollokami
,
furtifdor
,
trafalgar
,
vanilla59
,
jeanouillz
,
takahito
,
shinaroni
,
giusnake
,
amassous
,
clash
,
x1x2
,
koopa
,
elricyann
,
diablass59
,
roivas
,
haydenbridal123
,
archesstat
,
badaboumisback
,
arrrghl
,
bjm
,
neokiller
,
buros
,
myers
,
artemico
,
heracles
,
biboufett
,
ritalix
,
snakeorliquid
,
drakeramore
,
lz
,
krash
,
dragonkevin
,
lanni
,
khel
,
keka
,
darkyx
,
sonofryse
,
dx93
,
monkeydluffy
,
kisukesan
,
link78
,
kyogamer
,
gaymer40
,
hado78
,
oversoulxlll
,
stardustx
,
friteforever
,
noth
,
kenpokan
,
soudis13
,
zackfair59plus
,
spartan1985
,
nindo64
,
arngrim
,
shao
,
sphinx
,
onirinku
,
jojoplay4
,
ultrageek
,
hir0k
,
knity
,
victornewman
,
leblogdeshacka
,
angelcloud
,
jorostar
,
nobleswan
,
toxicro
,
uta
,
sakimotor
,
pyrogas
,
titouhman
,
elmax
,
kwak
,
opthomas
,
boby3600
,
blackbox
,
evilboss
,
seeney
,
orosama
,
pwyll
,
chester
,
ichigoo
,
marco86
,
link80
,
scalaadcaelum
,
cajp45
,
guilde
,
geugeuz
,
lacasadenico
,
sorasaiku
,
wilhelm
,
david20
,
ecco
,
zemarth
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
temporell
,
naughty
,
bayonetta
,
sunnytime
,
tidusx59
,
ninjah
,
freddodo
,
youjimbo
,
miko599
,
kiribati
,
omegarugal
,
zaoo
,
squall0280
,
fifine
,
rebellion
,
ry0
,
nekonoctis
,
nmariodk
,
momotaros
,
iiii
,
flash
,
maxibesttof
,
kali
,
gamergunz
,
mugimando
,
tuni
,
hendymion
,
epoko
,
xenopon
,
fortep
,
thekingofpop
,
genraltow
,
mutenroshi
,
junaldinho
,
vercetti
,
nduvel
,
davidhm
,
coco98bis
,
playstation2008
,
draer
,
bliss02
,
kakazu
,
yeumpi
,
badeuh
,
toshiro
,
bladagun
,
seriously
,
cedrich74
,
magium
,
mikazaki
,
thib50
,
404
,
yka
,
xyrlic
,
capcom
,
popomolos
,
alexkidd
,
kekos
,
hinataa
,
eaglevision
,
jenicris
,
zelpokinel
,
galahadorder
,
ajb
,
niveforever
,
zorrojohn436
,
kuramayohko
,
kikumaru
,
ikki47
,
odv78
,
darkparadize
,
gruetriton
,
naruto780
,
alphaomega
,
donkeykong06
,
julisa
,
netero
,
floflo
,
wickette
,
renton
,
fanlink1
,
rio33
,
ballista
,
shockadelica
,
shaco
,
beni
,
ushiro
,
waurius59
,
barberousse
,
xbhxrebirth
,
legogolito
,
cort
,
neckbreaker71
,
terranova
,
thejoke
,
blm
,
edenil
,
shadowbiz
,
referencementmontpellier
,
marchand2sable
,
shindo
,
evojink
,
killia
,
yanssou
,
olimar59
,
samlokal
,
tynokarts
,
majorevo
,
xenyphas
,
cliver
,
tetsu
,
60teraflops
,
captaintoad974
,
trodark
,
snowbell
,
pist5
,
edgar
,
gameslover
,
xxxxxx0
,
rayzorx09
,
darkfoxx
,
corrin
,
happosaisan
,
powerplex
,
testament
,
samsuki
,
thor
,
raph64
,
neptonic
,
jesrowweakman
,
negan
,
mithrandir
,
sujetdelta
,
nsixtyfour
,
eyrio
,
gladiatorts
,
vadorswitch
,
fandenutella
,
nihv
,
skyzein
,
ariue
,
maxine
,
awamy02
,
arjunakhan
,
uit
,
choupiloutre
,
facaw
,
gareauxloups
,
osiris
,
driver
,
husotsuki
,
ouroboros4
,
narustorm
,
shmawlk44
,
darkxehanort94
,
sultano
,
fuji
,
djayce
,
dastukiim
,
sorakairi86
,
ekibyo
,
shuusaku
,
ryadr
,
bustadu95
,
airzoom
,
calishnikov
,
dreamcast
,
kikoo31
,
tenebrae
,
narukamisan
,
shigeryu
,
matzel
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
cyr
,
neclord83
,
waralex
,
sonic2903
,
finalyoz
,
mystic
,
chinoismasque
,
starman
,
xxther3dxx
,
link571
,
mtkaragorn
,
lazzaroxx
,
zelda59279
,
ioop
,
tzine
,
wazaaabi
,
allan333
,
neoriku13
,
kidicarus
,
micablo
,
rulian
,
onypsis
,
bariste
,
hizoka
,
neolex59
,
lefab88
,
pillsofdeath
,
thelastone
,
cladstrife59
,
walkix
,
famimax
,
gaunt
,
yogfei
,
maxff9
,
drybowser
,
cjmusashi
,
cril
,
pimoody
,
pensador
,
chronos
,
kageyama
,
lautrek
,
crounix81
,
greatteacheroni
,
h33ro95
,
salocin
,
receiversms
,
smokeboom
,
kamina
,
romgamer6859
,
tit64
,
johnt
,
kaa
,
dedoc
,
trichejeux
,
cloc
,
varanime
,
codereferral
,
aggrekuma
,
koriyu
,
krcedric
,
asakk
,
lastboss
,
yais9999
,
malroth
,
op4
,
okiz03
,
darknova
,
angryfighter
,
okagami
,
darkcoca
,
hyunckel
,
link1983
,
fran
,
ocarinak
,
alexkid
,
tolgafury
,
danceteria
,
krilinchauve
,
erosennin
,
pharrell
,
mysth
,
zobiwan83
,
hirami
,
jondub
,
samus68
,
geralttw
,
jumeau
,
odyle54
,
phosfer
,
kwathor
,
daoko
,
bullkass
,
fylen
,
derno
,
flom
,
sk8mag
,
cijfer
,
haorus
,
fausst
,
hyuga51
,
demon
,
suzukube
,
bobobiwan
,
e3ologue
,
suikoden
,
yurienu
,
chiotgamer
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
hibito
,
ronan89
,
bigjunior
,
hyde
,
darkou62
,
siil
,
jisogai
,
papichampote
,
saintsaga
,
bisba
,
cupheadfan
,
maddox69
,
whiteweedow25
,
boyd
,
torotoro59
,
axlenz
,
skypirate
,
ouken
,
rocan
,
escobar
,
solarr
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
18564
visites since opening :
31204503
link49
> blog
[Question] Quelles notes va récolter Pokemon Legends Z-A?
Normalement, l'embargo sur les tests devrait prendre fin 1 ou 2 jours avant la sortie du titre.
Est ce que le jeu fera mieux que Pokemon Legends : Arceus ?
Réponse la semaine prochaine.
Source :
https://www.reddit.com/r/LegendsZA/comments/1nz5th3/when_will_reviews_for_this_game_start_coming_out/
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/08/2025 at 03:12 PM by
link49
comments (
23
)
altendorf
posted
the 10/08/2025 at 03:14 PM
Faut marquer le coup, 79/80
beyondgood074
posted
the 10/08/2025 at 03:17 PM
C'est un jeu Nintendo, ils ont l'immunité ! Ca sera pas en dessous de 80.
sosky
posted
the 10/08/2025 at 03:18 PM
Curieux de voir les avis en tout cas
xylander
posted
the 10/08/2025 at 03:21 PM
Il sera surcoté.
mazeroza
posted
the 10/08/2025 at 03:21 PM
Je vois bien un 78.
ratchet
posted
the 10/08/2025 at 03:23 PM
…
nicolasgourry
posted
the 10/08/2025 at 03:33 PM
beyondgood074
Rien que sur Switch
Detective Pikachu 72%
https://opencritic.com/game/5703/detective-pikachu/reviews
Mario Strikers : Battle League 73%
https://opencritic.com/game/12903/mario-strikers-battle-league
Another Code : Recollection 74%
https://opencritic.com/game/16086/another-code-recollection/reviews
Mario Kart Live : Home Circuit 74%
https://opencritic.com/game/10247/mario-kart-live-home-circuit/reviews
Mario Tennis Aces 75%
https://opencritic.com/game/6010/mario-tennis-aces/reviews
Princess Peach: Showtime! 75%
https://opencritic.com/game/15497/princess-peach-showtime-/reviews
Et il y en a d'autres en dessous de 80%
beyondgood074
posted
the 10/08/2025 at 03:37 PM
nicolasgourry
C'était pas ce que je voulais dire, des jeux Nintendo en dessous de 80 il y en a, mais de manière générale les jeux Nintendo sont souvent surnotés.
Le dernier DK, Zelda TOTK, Mario Kart World, etc... faut vraiment aller très loin pour que les joueurs les défoncent, CF Pokémon Ecarlate (et encore, les gens l'ont critiqué pour ses graphismes alors que le reste du jeu est plutôt sympa.)
Reste que je pense que ce dernier Pokémon n'aura pas en dessous de 80, en dépit de ses qualités et ses défauts.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 10/08/2025 at 03:42 PM
beyondgood074
ou juste qu'ils sont bon (80% c'est un bon jeu, au dessus de 85% là ça devient un très bon jeu et au dessus de 90% un incontournable), le gameplay qui fait la différence, c'est peut-être ça.
snave
posted
the 10/08/2025 at 03:43 PM
Franchement, je ne pense pas que le jeu sera mangé une grosse note.
Sinon, moi perso, j'en ai rien à faire de sa future note, qu'elle soit élevée, moyenne ou basse. Je suis content de retrouver un jeu Pokémon, surtout dans un style différent de ceux de base. J'ai hâte de démarrer cette aventure, ça sera day one.
beyondgood074
posted
the 10/08/2025 at 03:46 PM
nicolasgourry
Ou que les joueurs sont pas difficiles, mais c'est une question de point de vue après tout. 90 pour DK faut vraiment pas être compliqué niveau jeu vidéo, mais il en faut pour tous les gouts !
sonilka
posted
the 10/08/2025 at 03:48 PM
La licence a toujours réussi à s'en sortir niveau notation meme quand c'était médiocre. Il n'y a qu'avec Pokémon EV que la presse a été plus sévère (et encore on parle d'un jeu dont la moyenne est de 7/10).
rogeraf
posted
the 10/08/2025 at 03:49 PM
Pour les fans je dirais 90/100, pour les non fans (objectifs :lol
60/100
shambala93
posted
the 10/08/2025 at 03:52 PM
84 comme d’hab.
xynot
posted
the 10/08/2025 at 03:57 PM
sûrement trop
darkxehanort94
posted
the 10/08/2025 at 04:11 PM
20/20 par Link49.
kikoo31
posted
the 10/08/2025 at 04:12 PM
darkxehanort94
no 40/20
sdkios
posted
the 10/08/2025 at 04:30 PM
rogeraf
ca depend. Je suis fan des anciens opus pokemon, mais depuis soleil et lune, j'ai plus jamais trouvé mon compte avec leurs jeux
du coup ce sera pas un 90/100 pour moi je pense haha (meme si j'ai pas testé arceus donc jsais pas si j'aurais aimé)
cyr
posted
the 10/08/2025 at 04:35 PM
Entre 11 et 12 sur 20.
Je sais pas combien a eu arceus, visiblement trop.
Que game freak arrête se genre de spin off
thelastone
posted
the 10/08/2025 at 04:44 PM
Honnêtement faut vraiment qu'il tape sous les 80 pour qu'ils sachent qu'ils font de la merde
fritesmayo76
posted
the 10/08/2025 at 05:01 PM
nicolasgourry
Vu les daubes en même temps, c'est même encore trop généreux.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 10/08/2025 at 05:03 PM
fritesmayo76
Si tu as fait les jeux, tu peux écrire des tests pour voir pourquoi tu dis que c'est encore trop généreux.
ratchet
posted
the 10/08/2025 at 05:12 PM
cyr
: pas d’accord ! Je suis pour les Légendes plus que les principaux maintenant.
Un légendes comme Arceus tu rajoutais du classique (les arènes tout-ca) avec un nouveau Dex c’était l’avenir de la franchise…
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Detective Pikachu 72%
https://opencritic.com/game/5703/detective-pikachu/reviews
Mario Strikers : Battle League 73%
https://opencritic.com/game/12903/mario-strikers-battle-league
Another Code : Recollection 74%
https://opencritic.com/game/16086/another-code-recollection/reviews
Mario Kart Live : Home Circuit 74%
https://opencritic.com/game/10247/mario-kart-live-home-circuit/reviews
Mario Tennis Aces 75%
https://opencritic.com/game/6010/mario-tennis-aces/reviews
Princess Peach: Showtime! 75%
https://opencritic.com/game/15497/princess-peach-showtime-/reviews
Et il y en a d'autres en dessous de 80%
Le dernier DK, Zelda TOTK, Mario Kart World, etc... faut vraiment aller très loin pour que les joueurs les défoncent, CF Pokémon Ecarlate (et encore, les gens l'ont critiqué pour ses graphismes alors que le reste du jeu est plutôt sympa.)
Reste que je pense que ce dernier Pokémon n'aura pas en dessous de 80, en dépit de ses qualités et ses défauts.
Sinon, moi perso, j'en ai rien à faire de sa future note, qu'elle soit élevée, moyenne ou basse. Je suis content de retrouver un jeu Pokémon, surtout dans un style différent de ceux de base. J'ai hâte de démarrer cette aventure, ça sera day one.
Je sais pas combien a eu arceus, visiblement trop.
Que game freak arrête se genre de spin off
Un légendes comme Arceus tu rajoutais du classique (les arènes tout-ca) avec un nouveau Dex c’était l’avenir de la franchise…