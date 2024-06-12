Le second tour des Players' Voice est désormais lancé, Stellar Blade, Metaphor ReFantazio et Final Fantasy VII Rebirth ont réussi à passer le second tour à travers tout ces jeux chinois qui ont mis KO Astrobot, Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth ou encore Silent Hill 2.
Pour voter c'est ici: https://thegameawards.com/brackets/players-voice
posted the 12/06/2024 at 11:25 AM by guiguif
Je parie sur Black Myth : Wukong ou Elden Ring
hors hell diver 2, seul des jeux asiatique sont encore dans le top, et la moitié sont chinois