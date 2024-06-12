profile
The Game Awards: Le second tour du Choix des Joueurs lancé
Le second tour des Players' Voice est désormais lancé, Stellar Blade, Metaphor ReFantazio et Final Fantasy VII Rebirth ont réussi à passer le second tour à travers tout ces jeux chinois qui ont mis KO Astrobot, Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth ou encore Silent Hill 2.

Pour voter c'est ici: https://thegameawards.com/brackets/players-voice

    posted the 12/06/2024 at 11:25 AM by guiguif
    comments (5)
    wickette posted the 12/06/2024 at 11:32 AM
    Wukong t’as toute la Chine qui va voter pour ce sera lui (c’est un constat pas une critique), c’etait le cas pour les golden joystick
    shinz0 posted the 12/06/2024 at 11:33 AM
    J'espère revoir perdre Genshin Impact comme l'année dernière...

    Je parie sur Black Myth : Wukong ou Elden Ring
    adamjensen posted the 12/06/2024 at 11:37 AM
    The Masquerade : Part 2.
    keiku posted the 12/06/2024 at 11:37 AM
    wickette ca restera le choix des joueurs, on remarque quand même que pour le second tours

    hors hell diver 2, seul des jeux asiatique sont encore dans le top, et la moitié sont chinois
    newtechnix posted the 12/06/2024 at 11:40 AM
    Palworld seriously?
