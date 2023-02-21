profile
Horizon Forbidden West
name : Horizon Forbidden West
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Guerrilla
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PlayStation 4 Playstation 5
[PS5] Horizon Forbidden West est disponible dans le PS Extra et Premium
Horizon Forbidden West est maintenant disponible sur le PS Extra et Premium.

    minbox
    posted the 02/21/2023 at 04:06 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (4)
    djfab posted the 02/21/2023 at 04:19 PM
    Le titre pourrait être plus précis !
    sosky posted the 02/21/2023 at 04:25 PM
    J'ai mis énormément de temps à m'y mettre, mais au final, bon moment de jeux !

    Il faut vraiment qu'ils revoient cette formule essorée à fond de l'Open World...
    leblogdeshacka posted the 02/21/2023 at 04:45 PM
    djfab il faut attendre un peu mon ami, comme je suis au taf, je finis rarement les titres directement
    bk57 posted the 02/21/2023 at 04:56 PM
    Dispo sur PC ?
