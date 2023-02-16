profile
leblogdeshacka
414
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 6914
visites since opening : 8614276
leblogdeshacka > blog
[AppleTV] Un trailer pour le film Tetris
Le film Tetris, qui reviendra sur la création de ce jeu culte se dévoile avec un trailer.

    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    shinz0, escobar, minx
    posted the 02/16/2023 at 03:47 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (12)
    famimax posted the 02/16/2023 at 03:50 PM
    qui reviendra sur la création de ce jeu

    Ah merde, je pensait que ca serait un truc avec des acteurs en costume de Tétrominos
    shinz0 posted the 02/16/2023 at 03:54 PM
    La fin du trailer
    leblogdeshacka posted the 02/16/2023 at 03:55 PM
    famimax ça va, ça aurait pu être un film à la Pixel
    famimax posted the 02/16/2023 at 04:07 PM
    leblogdeshacka non mais vu le titre je pensais que ce serait réellement un truc style Pixels avec des "persos" Tetris (après en CG pas avec des mecs en costumes ^^). Pour une biographie j'aurais bien vu un titre style "Pajitnov: Sur les traces de Tetris", un truc qui indique que c'est une bio quoi
    famimax posted the 02/16/2023 at 04:08 PM
    Ouais par contre "biographie" ca a l'air quand même bien farfelue ^^
    pimoody posted the 02/16/2023 at 04:11 PM
    La chiantise du truc, une formule éculée aposé sur une histoire fantasmagorique de Tetris.
    faucheurvdf posted the 02/16/2023 at 04:11 PM
    famimax Pour ça les meilleurs restent MEGA64 avec leur délire tetris en magasin!!!
    leblogdeshacka posted the 02/16/2023 at 04:13 PM
    famimax j'ai cru que tu te foutais de moi
    famimax posted the 02/16/2023 at 04:30 PM
    leblogdeshacka Apres peut etre pas un truc à la Pixels, mais pas une biographie, ouais un truc comme l'adaptation (à chier) de Battleship, voila avec une explications à la con pour les Tétrominos (vaisseaux extra terrestre par exp ^^)

    faucheurvdf Ah oui j'avais oublié ces mecs, ça existe toujours ?
    faucheurvdf posted the 02/16/2023 at 04:45 PM
    famimax J'avoue que je ne sais pas (je pense pas depuis le temps) mais je peux pas m'empécher de sourire quand je revois tetris, shenmue ou resident evil 4.... ^^
    faucheurvdf posted the 02/16/2023 at 04:49 PM
    famimax Après recherche rapide, oui ils existent toujours et sont toujours aussi barrés lol
    ducknsexe posted the 02/16/2023 at 05:29 PM
    La référence à la fin du trailer
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo