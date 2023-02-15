profile
[Breaking News] Une première photo pour Joker Folie à Deux
Breaking News, Todd Phillips dévoile une première photo de son Joker Folie à Deux. Avec au casting, Joaquim Phoenix et Lady Gaga dans les rôles principaux.


    playstation2008
    posted the 02/15/2023 at 06:53 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (13)
    fdestroyer posted the 02/15/2023 at 06:57 AM
    C'est Harley Queen?
    leblogdeshacka posted the 02/15/2023 at 07:03 AM
    fdestroyer yep
    azerty posted the 02/15/2023 at 07:03 AM
    Lady Gaga
    serve posted the 02/15/2023 at 07:09 AM
    fdestroyer

    Oui après je pense que comme pour le Joker il ne faut pas s'attendre à la voir directement avec la tenu et la bate de baseball.
    reynald posted the 02/15/2023 at 07:14 AM
    Quand je vois ce genre de photo, alors je me dis que ça pourra carrément le faire, je suis hyper rassuré sur le choix de l'actrice et de la qualité du film.
    chaosad posted the 02/15/2023 at 07:30 AM
    Lady Gaga dans ce genre de rôle j’aime bien !
    vyse posted the 02/15/2023 at 07:32 AM
    Lady Gaga m'a impressionné dans son clip de base sur mary the night ou j'avais halluciné sur son jeu ; c'est la seule chanteuse qu'à fait une école de théâtre
    fdestroyer posted the 02/15/2023 at 08:04 AM
    serve Non et heureusement, le premier film donnait un ton plus réaliste au protagoniste, genre si le Joker existait vraiment, ça serai dans cette veine.
    cliana posted the 02/15/2023 at 08:25 AM
    vyse SI tu veux la voir en tant qu'actrice, n'hésites pas à regarder American Horror Story Saison 5 : Hotel.
    playstation2008 posted the 02/15/2023 at 08:30 AM
    Très curieux de voir ça !
    newtechnix posted the 02/15/2023 at 08:32 AM
    Sur la photo, Joaquim Phoenix a pris un coup de vieux je trouve.

    J'attends la bande-annonce avec impatience
    pimoody posted the 02/15/2023 at 09:49 AM
    Elle est asse bonne actrice, après ça dépend du metteur en scène. Toute manière elle a toujours fait l'actrice même en tant que chanteuse.
    pharrell posted the 02/15/2023 at 09:56 AM
    C'est pas une mauvaise actrice en soit mais bon faut voir... Si l'histoire est bonne y aura pas de soucis.
