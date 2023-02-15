accueil
[Breaking News] Une première photo pour Joker Folie à Deux
Breaking News, Todd Phillips dévoile une première photo de son Joker Folie à Deux. Avec au casting, Joaquim Phoenix et Lady Gaga dans les rôles principaux.
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
playstation2008
posted the 02/15/2023 at 06:53 AM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
13
)
fdestroyer
posted
the 02/15/2023 at 06:57 AM
C'est Harley Queen?
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 02/15/2023 at 07:03 AM
fdestroyer
yep
azerty
posted
the 02/15/2023 at 07:03 AM
Lady Gaga
serve
posted
the 02/15/2023 at 07:09 AM
fdestroyer
Oui après je pense que comme pour le Joker il ne faut pas s'attendre à la voir directement avec la tenu et la bate de baseball.
reynald
posted
the 02/15/2023 at 07:14 AM
Quand je vois ce genre de photo, alors je me dis que ça pourra carrément le faire, je suis hyper rassuré sur le choix de l'actrice et de la qualité du film.
chaosad
posted
the 02/15/2023 at 07:30 AM
Lady Gaga dans ce genre de rôle j’aime bien !
vyse
posted
the 02/15/2023 at 07:32 AM
Lady Gaga m'a impressionné dans son clip de base sur mary the night ou j'avais halluciné sur son jeu ; c'est la seule chanteuse qu'à fait une école de théâtre
fdestroyer
posted
the 02/15/2023 at 08:04 AM
serve
Non et heureusement, le premier film donnait un ton plus réaliste au protagoniste, genre si le Joker existait vraiment, ça serai dans cette veine.
cliana
posted
the 02/15/2023 at 08:25 AM
vyse
SI tu veux la voir en tant qu'actrice, n'hésites pas à regarder American Horror Story Saison 5 : Hotel.
playstation2008
posted
the 02/15/2023 at 08:30 AM
Très curieux de voir ça !
newtechnix
posted
the 02/15/2023 at 08:32 AM
Sur la photo, Joaquim Phoenix a pris un coup de vieux je trouve.
J'attends la bande-annonce avec impatience
pimoody
posted
the 02/15/2023 at 09:49 AM
Elle est asse bonne actrice, après ça dépend du metteur en scène. Toute manière elle a toujours fait l'actrice même en tant que chanteuse.
pharrell
posted
the 02/15/2023 at 09:56 AM
C'est pas une mauvaise actrice en soit mais bon faut voir... Si l'histoire est bonne y aura pas de soucis.
