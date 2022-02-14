profile
[Prime Video] Un teaser pour Lord of the Ring
La série sur le Seigneur des Anneaux se dévoile avec un premier teaser.




Ça arrivera le 2 Septembre 2022 en exclusivité sur Prime Video.
    posted the 02/14/2022 at 01:44 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (3)
    altendorf posted the 02/14/2022 at 01:54 AM
    *teaser

    Grosse dinguerie en approche en tout cas
    leblogdeshacka posted the 02/14/2022 at 01:55 AM
    altendorf
    narphe1 posted the 02/14/2022 at 02:13 AM
    Visuellement ça cartonne , ça met genre à l'amende toute les séries actuelles
