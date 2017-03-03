ajouter un tigre
profile
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
122
Likes
Likers
name : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non
european release date : 03/03/2017
other versions : Wii U -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
leblogdeshacka
402
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2811
visites since opening : 2914717
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Artbook] The Legend of Zelda Hero's Edition
L'artbook collector de The Legend of Zelda Hero's Edition est actuellement à 58€ au lieu de 76€



Pas moins de 420 pages
https://amzn.to/2MeX5ov
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/28/2019 at 10:08 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (3)
    giru posted the 05/28/2019 at 10:30 AM
    D'ailleurs ils en sont où Soleil Manga dans la suite des bouquins Zelda? Manque toujours les VF de Encyclopedia et celui-ci (Creating a Champion).

    J'aurais tellement du tout acheter en anglais dès le départ.
    finalyoz posted the 05/28/2019 at 10:43 AM
    giru J'ai encore posé la question tout récemment sur Twitter et je pense que ça va pas tarder vu leur réponse : https://twitter.com/finalYoz/status/1131539251680698368
    echizen posted the 05/28/2019 at 11:20 AM
    J’hesite vraiment a le prendre vu le prix depuis quelques temps mais s’il sort ensuite en français je serai un peu degouté
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre