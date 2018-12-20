accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
ajouter un tigre
profile
361
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
amassous
,
link49
,
heracles
,
dx93
,
minx
,
playstation2008
,
kamikaze1985
,
sakonoko
,
sakura972
,
eldren
,
dragonquestparadise
,
spawnini
,
binou87
,
badeuh
,
smashfan
,
fortep
,
kurosama
,
momotaros
,
kyogamer
,
i8
,
lanni
,
moonster
,
w0nsul
,
snakeorliquid
,
torotoro59
,
escobar
,
ddog
,
shindo
,
fullbuster
,
lavignesony
,
frenchi
,
chipslike
,
7safer7sephiroth7
,
chiriusse
,
baalmung
,
inazumaeleven
,
calishnikov
,
cladstrife59
,
ratchet
,
diablass59
,
magium
,
jorostar
,
oziiriis
,
jordimin
,
fightere
,
tetsu
,
protozoa
,
musm
,
vfries
,
kevinsnow
,
goldmen33
,
sirozymandias
,
kldvb
,
erenkaneki
,
dai
,
amario
,
davenor
,
aumaan
,
drake055
,
enkilvalentine
,
sephiroth07
,
ravyxxs
,
lookatz
,
tawara
,
icebergbrulant
,
barberousse
,
alfb
,
maxleresistant
,
shanks
,
jaune
,
superken
,
plistter
,
soma67
,
mistermooh
,
chinoismasque
,
hyoga57
,
kurosagi7
,
hieuthao
,
jackiechan
,
milo42
,
kisukesan
,
thor
,
tvirus
,
lordguyver
,
keka
,
linkart
,
terminator
,
bliss02
,
mrbonus
,
slyder
,
e3payne
,
odv78
,
eraser
,
strifedcloud
,
voxen
,
svr
,
twins
,
kaiden
,
carapuce
,
darkulqui
,
espiondu69
,
saram
,
nobleswan
,
shiroyashagin
,
ootaniisensei
,
jenicris
,
liquidsnake66
,
mistervegas
,
neckbreaker71
,
niveforever
,
killia
,
marchand2sable
,
arquion
,
gauffreman
,
hayatevibritania
,
mikazaki
,
meteor
,
davydems
,
angelcloud
,
grievous32
,
miokyun
,
stardustx
,
tenebrae
,
kenpokan
,
sorow
,
genraltow
,
shincloud
,
scorpion
,
cristaleus
,
rayzorx09
,
kaiserx
,
darksly
,
sorakairi86
,
xoxoxoxo
,
sojewsy
,
mikaou
,
ellegarden
,
cubia
,
waurius59
,
revans
,
gaunt
,
airzoom
,
noishe
,
elmax
,
cort
,
balt
,
aros
,
poisonivy
,
0uy
,
olimar59
,
sora78
,
andrasseth
,
tidusx59
,
darker
,
spartiate14
,
whitepotatoes
,
wolftag2
,
onypsis
,
akiletour
,
rom
,
thesandwraith
,
meaculpaenvrai
,
greatteacheroni
,
loudiyi
,
ritalix
,
krusty79
,
idd
,
leechaerin
,
kirianu
,
rider288
,
sorakaminari
,
thegovernor
,
aiolia081
,
zenimar
,
iiii
,
narustorm
,
gat
,
neclord83
,
odyle54
,
lion93
,
fylen
,
clad80
,
hibito
,
demon
,
myckes
,
kuroni
,
cedrich74
,
tzine
,
darksephiroth
,
60teraflops
,
legend83
,
samus68
,
shpouk
,
jabujabu62
,
coldy
,
clad057
,
fuji
,
loweakgraph
,
joueurdudimanche
,
sokan
,
snowbell
,
finalyoz
,
hatwa
,
evojink
,
nawak
,
galneryus
,
raioh
,
busta95
,
floflo
,
rike
,
rulian
,
pensador
,
foreach
,
zobiwan83
,
rixlos
,
jowy14
,
basile93
,
redrat97300
,
yanissou
,
zaoo
,
harperb
,
kwathor
,
seraphh
,
soudis13
,
gaymer40
,
arkelath
,
gladiatorts
,
victornewman
,
stefanpsp
,
choupiloutre
,
doupssy
,
samlokal
,
kamishra
,
youtube06
,
bullkass
,
ni2bo2
,
fearjc
,
nsixtyfour
,
walkix
,
nekopirate
,
sangotrunks
,
slooby
,
pepiotte
,
saintsaga
,
megaman87
,
squall294
,
angelsduck
,
rockin
,
nigel
,
ostream
,
franck22
,
oss137
,
josfer
,
darkvadd7
,
songokuu
,
gally099
,
starrk
,
freddo935
,
rayznack
,
linkstar
,
vieuxsinge
,
fredone
,
koji9
,
fifine
,
suikoden
,
wickette
,
dedoc
,
tsume94
,
ktraxxx
,
redmi31
,
corrin
,
zakovu
,
raph64
,
negan
,
biboys
,
sujetdelta
,
madness7
,
fandenutella
,
osiris
,
waralex
,
shirosaki
,
furtifdor
,
e3ologue
,
noouns
,
smalfeur
,
sylphide
,
kpax69
,
runrunsekai
,
temporell
,
famimax
,
sultano
,
rkm18
,
apollokami
,
bigjunior
,
genjitakiya
,
ioop
,
hasselhoff
,
ekibyo
,
pokute
,
op4
,
suzukube
,
darkou62
,
mitenso
,
malikay
,
linkudo
,
trungz
,
mizuki
,
kurorolucifuru
,
maxff9
,
lautrek
,
akirasan
,
kisukeronin
,
kenjushi
,
kevisiano
,
bustadu95
,
chameau
,
eiyuudensetsu
,
tolgafury
,
lefab88
,
gareauxloups
,
matzel
,
hijikatamayora13
,
narukamisan
,
asajap
,
siil
,
evilchris
,
micablo
,
fragdelapassion
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
naruto780
,
archesstat
,
bisba
,
makotoniijima
,
benji54
,
nasidol
,
administrateur
,
dude85
,
kikoo31
,
arubizok
,
snk
,
h33ro95
,
namxi
,
hein
,
dooku
,
tompouss
,
romgamer6859
,
erosennin
,
allan333
,
link571
,
sunnytime
,
monz666
,
alexharris59
,
papichampote
,
cajp45
,
warminos
,
receiversms
,
smokeboom
,
iglooo
,
oenomaus
,
yogfei
,
t0t0r067
,
bladagun
,
chester
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
2477
visites since opening :
2425600
leblogdeshacka
> blog
[Trailer] Men in Black: International
Men in Black: International se dévoile avec un premier trailer.
Chris Hemsworth et Tessa Thompson, remplace Will Smith et Tommy Lee Jones, dans ce quatrième film des Agents du Men in Black.
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/20/2018 at 02:44 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
18
)
shinz0
posted
the 12/20/2018 at 02:50 PM
J'accroche pas du tout mais vraiment pas et pourtant je ne suis pas difficile
giru
posted
the 12/20/2018 at 02:50 PM
Wtf un nouveau MiB?
Ca me fait penser qu'à chaque fois que je vois une photo de Phil Spencer de Microsoft, il me rappelle "Edgar" du 1er Man in Black. J'ai l'impression que c'est le même type.
https://youtu.be/0-qJTLQFJhM
i8
posted
the 12/20/2018 at 02:54 PM
mouais...
djfab
posted
the 12/20/2018 at 02:55 PM
Ca a l'air nul ! Je reste sur le 1 !
axlrose
posted
the 12/20/2018 at 02:55 PM
Rien que voir la nana tète a claque de Westworld, ça me donne pas envie
aym
posted
the 12/20/2018 at 03:00 PM
giru
Sérieux
.
guiguif
posted
the 12/20/2018 at 03:14 PM
Nul
mwaka971
posted
the 12/20/2018 at 03:19 PM
Non merci
walterwhite
posted
the 12/20/2018 at 03:20 PM
Relou cet humour présent dans tous les blockbusters, et l’acteur qui joue Thor dont on aura toujours des clins de son rôle dans tous les autres films qu’il va faire !
thorim
posted
the 12/20/2018 at 03:21 PM
j'adore le clin d'oeil à Thor a la fin^^
nmariodk
posted
the 12/20/2018 at 03:22 PM
Issou, day one au ciné
!
spyro50
posted
the 12/20/2018 at 03:23 PM
Et un autre film de merde...
dungas73
posted
the 12/20/2018 at 03:26 PM
Et une meuf de plus tsss
kidicarus
posted
the 12/20/2018 at 03:33 PM
Cool, y a Liam Neeson
kali
posted
the 12/20/2018 at 03:44 PM
Deux acteurs Marvel chez Sony
Blague à part, ça me laisse complètement de marbre. Laissons cette licence mourrir de sa belle mort.
sandman
posted
the 12/20/2018 at 03:50 PM
Je regarde la BA du nouveau hellboy c'est naze, là le nouveau MIB c'est naze. On sait plus faire de bande annonces à hollywood?
bladagun
posted
the 12/20/2018 at 03:53 PM
Il y a nos frenchies "les twins" dedans ou j'ai mal vu ?! Si c'est eux franchement chapeau !
giusnake
posted
the 12/20/2018 at 04:21 PM
Y'a pas Will Smith ça va pas.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Ca me fait penser qu'à chaque fois que je vois une photo de Phil Spencer de Microsoft, il me rappelle "Edgar" du 1er Man in Black. J'ai l'impression que c'est le même type.
https://youtu.be/0-qJTLQFJhM
Blague à part, ça me laisse complètement de marbre. Laissons cette licence mourrir de sa belle mort.