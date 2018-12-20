profile
[Trailer] Men in Black: International
Men in Black: International se dévoile avec un premier trailer.




Chris Hemsworth et Tessa Thompson, remplace Will Smith et Tommy Lee Jones, dans ce quatrième film des Agents du Men in Black.
    posted the 12/20/2018 at 02:44 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (18)
    shinz0 posted the 12/20/2018 at 02:50 PM
    J'accroche pas du tout mais vraiment pas et pourtant je ne suis pas difficile
    giru posted the 12/20/2018 at 02:50 PM
    Wtf un nouveau MiB?

    Ca me fait penser qu'à chaque fois que je vois une photo de Phil Spencer de Microsoft, il me rappelle "Edgar" du 1er Man in Black. J'ai l'impression que c'est le même type.

    https://youtu.be/0-qJTLQFJhM
    i8 posted the 12/20/2018 at 02:54 PM
    mouais...
    djfab posted the 12/20/2018 at 02:55 PM
    Ca a l'air nul ! Je reste sur le 1 !
    axlrose posted the 12/20/2018 at 02:55 PM
    Rien que voir la nana tète a claque de Westworld, ça me donne pas envie
    aym posted the 12/20/2018 at 03:00 PM
    giru Sérieux .
    guiguif posted the 12/20/2018 at 03:14 PM
    Nul
    mwaka971 posted the 12/20/2018 at 03:19 PM
    Non merci
    walterwhite posted the 12/20/2018 at 03:20 PM
    Relou cet humour présent dans tous les blockbusters, et l’acteur qui joue Thor dont on aura toujours des clins de son rôle dans tous les autres films qu’il va faire !
    thorim posted the 12/20/2018 at 03:21 PM
    j'adore le clin d'oeil à Thor a la fin^^
    nmariodk posted the 12/20/2018 at 03:22 PM
    Issou, day one au ciné !
    spyro50 posted the 12/20/2018 at 03:23 PM
    Et un autre film de merde...
    dungas73 posted the 12/20/2018 at 03:26 PM
    Et une meuf de plus tsss
    kidicarus posted the 12/20/2018 at 03:33 PM
    Cool, y a Liam Neeson
    kali posted the 12/20/2018 at 03:44 PM
    Deux acteurs Marvel chez Sony
    Blague à part, ça me laisse complètement de marbre. Laissons cette licence mourrir de sa belle mort.
    sandman posted the 12/20/2018 at 03:50 PM
    Je regarde la BA du nouveau hellboy c'est naze, là le nouveau MIB c'est naze. On sait plus faire de bande annonces à hollywood?
    bladagun posted the 12/20/2018 at 03:53 PM
    Il y a nos frenchies "les twins" dedans ou j'ai mal vu ?! Si c'est eux franchement chapeau !
    giusnake posted the 12/20/2018 at 04:21 PM
    Y'a pas Will Smith ça va pas.
