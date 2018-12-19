accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
God of War
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Sony Studios
genre :
action-aventure
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
04/20/2018
add a press review
profile
408
Likes
Likers
articles :
visites since opening :
RDR2/GOW : La bataille pour le GOTY 2018 fait rage
Divers
Voici une Information concernant les jeux God of War et Red Dead Redemption 2 :
Twinfinite vient de désigner Red Dead Redemption 2 comme le jeu de l'année. Pour le moment, on peut voir qu'en nombre de récompense, c'est assez serré entre les deux jeux :
Reste à voir qui succédera aux autres GOTY des années précédentes :
Une chose est sûre, il ne devait pas y avoir cette année de gagnant net...
Sources :
https://twinfinite.net/2018/12/game-of-the-year-2018/
et
https://www.resetera.com/threads/the-awards-season-begins-2018-goty-list-aggregate-thread.85709/page-6
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/19/2018 at 10:20 AM by
link49
comments (
15
)
biboys
posted
the 12/19/2018 at 10:21 AM
Le goty c'est god of war un point c'est tout.
link49
posted
the 12/19/2018 at 10:22 AM
Personnellement, pour moi, c'est ni l'un ni l'autre. Je précise bien selon moi...
misterpixel
posted
the 12/19/2018 at 10:23 AM
AH quand je prenais pour exemple le site rassemblant les récompenses pour définir le GOTY "global" d'une année on me rigolait au nez (tout en prenant en compte bien sûr celui des Game Awards) mais là comme c'est GOW le grand gagnant certains vont peut-être prendre en compte la première option, bien que pour le moment il l'emporte à l'un et à l'autre
kabuki
posted
the 12/19/2018 at 10:23 AM
Ah DA inquistion a eté GOTY 2014 ? Tellement merité une tuerie ce jeu
leonr4
posted
the 12/19/2018 at 10:24 AM
En cumul des autres récompenses peut être mais pour les VGA/TGA :
Game Of The Year 2003 : Madden NFL 2004
Game Of The Year 2004 : Grand Theft Auto San Andreas
Game Of The Year 2005 : Resident Evil 4
Game Of The Year 2006 : The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion
Game Of The Year 2007 : Bioshock
Game Of The Year 2008 : Grand Theft Auto IV
Game Of The Year 2009 : Uncharted 2 Among Thieves
Game Of The Year 2010 : Red Dead Redemption
Game Of The Year 2011 : The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim
Game Of The Year 2012 : The Walking Dead The Game
Game Of The Year 2013 : Grand Theft Auto V
Game Of The Year 2014 : Dragon Age Inquisition
Game Of The Year 2015 : The Witcher III Wild Hunt
Game Of The Year 2016 : Overwatch
Game Of The Year 2017 : The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild
Game Of The Year 2018 : God Of War
gamerdome
posted
the 12/19/2018 at 10:24 AM
Quel suspens... je ne tiens plus en place.
misterpixel
posted
the 12/19/2018 at 10:25 AM
kabuki
Yes mais sur ce site, il répertorie les récompenses globales
https://gotypicks.blogspot.com/2016/09/2016-game-of-year.html
on notera que sur 7 ans, Naughty Dog en a décroché 3.
noctis
posted
the 12/19/2018 at 10:32 AM
je pense que c'est suivant l'univers que l'ont affectionnent le plus entre ces deux jeux, j'un est fantastique c'est un voyage dans un monde magique et l'autre dans un monde terre à terre ou il faut aimer l'époque du far west
pour la conception général tout est bon dans les deux jeux donc du cou je pense que c'est plus une question de gout d'univer
Petit plus pour moi pour le gameplay de GOW
icebergbrulant
posted
the 12/19/2018 at 10:40 AM
Les GOTY en vérité sont Xenoblade Chronicles 2 et Smash Bros, vous le verrez dans un prochain article !
#Nintendo_toi_et_moi_c'est_pour_la_vie#
kambei312
posted
the 12/19/2018 at 10:41 AM
J'ai fait les 2 mais pour moi ils sont GOTY ni l'un ni l'autre. Ils font quand même partis des 4 ou 5 meilleurs jeux de l'année a mon sens.
kurosama
posted
the 12/19/2018 at 10:54 AM
God of War quand meme met une sacré gifle technique,mais je trouve le jeu pas foufou niveau gameplay entres autres,pas eu la chance encore de faire Rd2 par contre.
51love
posted
the 12/19/2018 at 11:01 AM
A part les ados immatures ça intéresse vraiment des joueurs que leur jeu préféré ait des récompenses marketing débiles? On en est arrivé au point où on fait des moyennes de notes à la cons sur metacritic et à compter le nombre de récompense pour flatter son ego?
ça vole très haut.
Ou c'est moi qui suis un vieux con?
(j'ai la réponse : les 2
)
yukilin
posted
the 12/19/2018 at 11:17 AM
Il me semble que la récompense à déjà été décernée pour God of war. Le reste c'est juste de la branlette pour justifier une préférence
Ça n'enlève rien aux qualités de RDR2 ni ses défauts. Passons à autre chose.
foxstep
posted
the 12/19/2018 at 11:21 AM
Mettre Dragon age goty alors que bayo 2 est sorti la meme année
Pas mal pour du troll
yukilin
posted
the 12/19/2018 at 11:21 AM
51love
: je suis d'accord avec toi. Faut croire que la vie est tellement triste que certains se trouvent des motivations à travers les récompenses de leur jeu favori...ça n'apporte strictement rien, mais bon
