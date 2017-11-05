Voici les Résultats d’un Sondage paru dans le magazine Famitsu :
20. Rockman 2 (Famicom) - 18pt
19. Super Mario World (Super Famicom) - 23pt
18. Muramasa (PsVita/Wii) - 26pt
17. Metal Gear Solid V (Ps4/Ps3/Xbox One/360/PC) - 27pt
16. The Legend of Zelda : Ocarina of Time (N64) - 30pt
15. Hoshi no Kirby : Super Deluxe (Super Famicom) - 35pt
13. Devil May Cry (Ps2) - 38pt
13. Metal Gear Solid (Ps1) - 38pt
12. Kingdom Hearts II (Ps2) - 42pt
11. Metal Gear Solid 3 (Ps2) - 45pt
10. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G (PsP/iOS) - 48pt
09. Super Mario 64 (N64) - 55pt
08. Bayonetta (Ps3/Xbox 360/PC) - 63pt
07. Kingdom Hearts (Ps2) - 117pt
06. Dark Souls III (Ps4/Xbox One/PC) - 121pt
05. Bloodborne (Ps4) - 147pt
04. Okami (Wii/Ps2) - 152pt
03. NieR : Automata (PS4/PC) - 183pt
02. The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild (Switch/WiiU) - 205pt
01. Super Mario Bros. (Famicom) - 241pt
Super Mario Bros. remporte donc le titre. On remarquera la présence de jeux récents, comme NieR : Automata à la troisième place. The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild a lui aussi marqué ceux qui ont répondu au sondage…
Source : http://www.neogaf.com/forum/showthread.php?t=1372017
Super Mario Bros
En revanche, Mario n'est en aucun cas un jeu d'action/plate-forme. Exploration/plate-forme à la rigueur.