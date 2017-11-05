Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform : Wii U
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-adventure
other versions :
link49
link49
link49 > blog
Famitsu : Les 20 meilleurs jeux d’action de tous les temps
Classements


Voici les Résultats d’un Sondage paru dans le magazine Famitsu :



20. Rockman 2 (Famicom) - 18pt
19. Super Mario World (Super Famicom) - 23pt
18. Muramasa (PsVita/Wii) - 26pt
17. Metal Gear Solid V (Ps4/Ps3/Xbox One/360/PC) - 27pt
16. The Legend of Zelda : Ocarina of Time (N64) - 30pt
15. Hoshi no Kirby : Super Deluxe (Super Famicom) - 35pt
13. Devil May Cry (Ps2) - 38pt
13. Metal Gear Solid (Ps1) - 38pt
12. Kingdom Hearts II (Ps2) - 42pt
11. Metal Gear Solid 3 (Ps2) - 45pt
10. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G (PsP/iOS) - 48pt
09. Super Mario 64 (N64) - 55pt
08. Bayonetta (Ps3/Xbox 360/PC) - 63pt
07. Kingdom Hearts (Ps2) - 117pt
06. Dark Souls III (Ps4/Xbox One/PC) - 121pt
05. Bloodborne (Ps4) - 147pt
04. Okami (Wii/Ps2) - 152pt
03. NieR : Automata (PS4/PC) - 183pt



02. The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild (Switch/WiiU) - 205pt



01. Super Mario Bros. (Famicom) - 241pt



Super Mario Bros. remporte donc le titre. On remarquera la présence de jeux récents, comme NieR : Automata à la troisième place. The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild a lui aussi marqué ceux qui ont répondu au sondage…

Source : http://www.neogaf.com/forum/showthread.php?t=1372017
    posted the 05/11/2017 at 09:59 AM by link49
    comments (29)
    rbz posted the 05/11/2017 at 10:03 AM
    botw a sacrément la cote au japon.
    shanks posted the 05/11/2017 at 10:03 AM
    C'te top du n'importe quoi qui mélange action, RPG, plates-formes et infiltration.
    bloodytears posted the 05/11/2017 at 10:10 AM
    ça n'a aucun sens ce top...enfin pas étonnant de la part de Famitsu
    link49 posted the 05/11/2017 at 10:14 AM
    Bien pour le dernier Zelda. Dommage cependant qu'il n'y ait pas le jeu The Legend of Zelda : A Link to the past...
    tetsu posted the 05/11/2017 at 10:15 AM
    Mario Bros est pourtant bien un jeu d'action hein
    chaosad posted the 05/11/2017 at 10:17 AM
    J'ai vraiment bien aimé Nier Automata mais le meilleur jeu d'action de tous les temps c'est très subjectif
    cajp45 posted the 05/11/2017 at 10:23 AM
    n'importe quoi
    eldrick posted the 05/11/2017 at 10:29 AM
    shindo posted the 05/11/2017 at 10:32 AM
    Lol
    joel9413 posted the 05/11/2017 at 10:36 AM
    Ce sont des jeux d'action ça ? surtout les premiers.
    lexiz posted the 05/11/2017 at 10:41 AM
    MGS5 PP en dessous de MGS3 -_-
    mithrandir posted the 05/11/2017 at 10:42 AM
    Link49 +1 Link to the past la base quoi !
    sora78 posted the 05/11/2017 at 10:46 AM
    Kingdom Hearts 1 devant Kingdom Hearts 2
    neoriku13 posted the 05/11/2017 at 11:00 AM
    KH1 devant KH2

    Super Mario Bros
    octobar posted the 05/11/2017 at 11:08 AM
    où est RE4 ? "jeux d'action" Ils sont sérieux ?
    megaman posted the 05/11/2017 at 11:11 AM
    famtisu, toujours le mot pour rire
    shincloud posted the 05/11/2017 at 11:24 AM
    Mario Bros en jeu d'action
    natedrake posted the 05/11/2017 at 11:27 AM
    sora78 neoriku13 Ça m'a surpris aussi.
    joel9413 posted the 05/11/2017 at 11:30 AM
    Peut-être que le sondage comporte que des enfants de moins de 8 ans ou alors réalisé en maison de retraite, forcément c'est beaucoup d'action soudain pour eux.
    kabuki posted the 05/11/2017 at 11:31 AM
    Ce top de kevin qui ne sait reconnaitre un genre
    op4 posted the 05/11/2017 at 11:33 AM
    Oublie des jeux comme street of rage est mettre des jeux plateforme vla le top de merde
    dacta posted the 05/11/2017 at 11:35 AM
    Encore un peu et ils allaient nous foutre Myst au milieu.
    evasnake posted the 05/11/2017 at 11:38 AM
    Autant, les jeux d'action/RPG et d'action/infiltration, j'accepte.

    En revanche, Mario n'est en aucun cas un jeu d'action/plate-forme. Exploration/plate-forme à la rigueur.
    ostream posted the 05/11/2017 at 12:10 PM
    Un top très pertinent qui valait le coup d'en faire un article
    sonilka posted the 05/11/2017 at 12:11 PM
    C'est pas plus ridicule que le top 100 rpg de IGN. Ca a meme d'ailleurs plus de sens quand on sait que c'est Famitsu qui publie et puis y a Kirby donc
    frionel posted the 05/11/2017 at 12:14 PM
    Mariooooooo ?????????????????????? o_O
    link49 posted the 05/11/2017 at 12:39 PM
    mithrandir Oui, le jeu doit figurer dans ce classement...
    idd posted the 05/11/2017 at 12:51 PM
    Bloodborn, zelda, nier, kingdom hearts, ils étaient pas un top 100 des RPGs y a pas longtemps non ?
    allanoix posted the 05/11/2017 at 01:34 PM
    Dans mgs tu peu/dois tuer personne.super comme jeu d'action.les mec connaissent pas super metroid, re4 ? Super castlevania/ sotn , secret of mana, bayonetta se fait balaiyer par le deux idem pour mh unite qui est degeu par rapport ne serait ce que le 4 u.
