[Nintendo] Cat-Mario sera dans le film
Cat-Mario sera dans le film Super Mario Bros. un nouveau clip à été dévoilé et on y aperçoit le personnage.




Le film Super Mario Bros. est attendue en salles le 7 avril 2023.
    posted the 01/29/2023 at 08:44 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (11)
    idd posted the 01/29/2023 at 08:46 PM
    "Mario Petit Chat" comme l'appelle ma fille
    mario 3d world étant son préféré en plus
    ce film va être une dinguerie !
    jf17 posted the 01/29/2023 at 08:48 PM
    Je ne râle jamais par rapport au spoil , mais la une balise spoil me semble obligatoire
    shido posted the 01/29/2023 at 08:52 PM
    jf17 t'appelle ça un spoil ? Lol
    darkxehanort94 posted the 01/29/2023 at 08:54 PM
    Je préfère Mickey Mouse !
    arquion posted the 01/29/2023 at 09:18 PM
    shido oui
    wilhelm posted the 01/29/2023 at 09:19 PM
    Confiant.
    nigel posted the 01/29/2023 at 09:21 PM
    shido oui
    kikoo31 posted the 01/29/2023 at 09:40 PM
    shido oui
    et si tu spoil la fin du film sur le fait que Mario batte Bowser et sauve Peach à la fin
    j appelle les modo pour un ban
    sora78 posted the 01/29/2023 at 09:46 PM
    shido le film ne sera que du fan service donc savoir quel truc ou quel machin de l'univers présent dans le jeu même 1 seconde, j'imagine que c'est du spoil pour certains lol
    ducknsexe posted the 01/29/2023 at 09:49 PM
    kikoo31 si tu spoil que Mario ecrabouille un Goomba en lui sautant sur la tête ou sur une carapace d'un Koopa. J appelle un modo
    gaeon posted the 01/29/2023 at 11:34 PM
    A mon sens c'est bien un mini spoil

    Je commence tout de même à me demander si tout ça ne risque pas de verser trop dans le fan service/référence/clin d'oeil/easter egg.

    M'enfin jusque là le tout m'a semblé discret ou bien amené donc je m'inquiète pas des masses non plus
