ajouter un tigre
414
leblogdeshacka
[Nintendo] Cat-Mario sera dans le film
Cat-Mario sera dans le film Super Mario Bros. un nouveau clip à été dévoilé et on y aperçoit le personnage.
Le film Super Mario Bros. est attendue en salles le 7 avril 2023.
2
Likes
posted the 01/29/2023 at 08:44 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
11
)
idd
posted
the 01/29/2023 at 08:46 PM
"Mario Petit Chat" comme l'appelle ma fille
mario 3d world étant son préféré en plus
ce film va être une dinguerie !
jf17
posted
the 01/29/2023 at 08:48 PM
Je ne râle jamais par rapport au spoil , mais la une balise spoil me semble obligatoire
shido
posted
the 01/29/2023 at 08:52 PM
jf17
t'appelle ça un spoil ? Lol
darkxehanort94
posted
the 01/29/2023 at 08:54 PM
Je préfère Mickey Mouse !
arquion
posted
the 01/29/2023 at 09:18 PM
shido
oui
wilhelm
posted
the 01/29/2023 at 09:19 PM
Confiant.
nigel
posted
the 01/29/2023 at 09:21 PM
shido
oui
kikoo31
posted
the 01/29/2023 at 09:40 PM
shido
oui
et si tu spoil la fin du film sur le fait que Mario batte Bowser et sauve Peach à la fin
j appelle les modo pour un ban
sora78
posted
the 01/29/2023 at 09:46 PM
shido
le film ne sera que du fan service donc savoir quel truc ou quel machin de l'univers présent dans le jeu même 1 seconde, j'imagine que c'est du spoil pour certains lol
ducknsexe
posted
the 01/29/2023 at 09:49 PM
kikoo31
si tu spoil que Mario ecrabouille un Goomba en lui sautant sur la tête ou sur une carapace d'un Koopa. J appelle un modo
gaeon
posted
the 01/29/2023 at 11:34 PM
A mon sens c'est bien un mini spoil
Je commence tout de même à me demander si tout ça ne risque pas de verser trop dans le fan service/référence/clin d'oeil/easter egg.
M'enfin jusque là le tout m'a semblé discret ou bien amené donc je m'inquiète pas des masses non plus
